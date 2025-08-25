Vista Group Announces Vista Cloud Agreement with Kinepolis Group

Courtesy of Vista Group

Vista Group has announced that its long-standing client Kinepolis Group has signed an agreement to implement Vista Cloud across its entire circuit of 109 sites and more than 1,100 screens. Vista Cloud is a comprehensive, secure, and scalable cinema management solution. It delivers efficiencies across an exhibitor’s entire circuit, from real-time, actionable business insights and omnichannel ticketing to targeted moviegoer campaigns and streamlined head office operations.

The phased rollout of Vista Cloud’s capabilities begins with digital enablement – including Vista’s Lumos+ web and mobile sales channels – across all territories by the end of 2026, followed by the full implementation of Operational Excellence by the end of 2027.

Chief Information Officer at Kinepolis Group, Wim Willems, said, “Kinepolis is committed to ensuring that its visitors enjoy a great movie experience every time they visit our cinemas. Kinepolis has used Vista’s solutions for many years, and we are excited to take the next step on that journey by leveraging the Vista Cloud solutions to ensure that we continue to optimally engage with our visitors through the digital channels that they prefer, and provide seamless and efficient service as they come to enjoy great movies at our cinemas.”

Vista Group CEO, Stuart Dickinson, added, “Kinepolis is a known leader in the markets it serves, and we’re proud to continue building on the strong partnership we’ve developed over the years as they adopt more of our technology and innovation. We couldn’t be more excited to support Kinepolis Group with the transition of all their sites across Europe and North America to Vista Cloud, culminating with the full implementation of Operational Excellence, which will complete their Vista Cloud journey.”