Vista Group Company Maccs Launches Version X of its Theatrical Distribution Solution

PRESS RELEASE

Vista Group company Maccs, which developsdistribution software for the global film industry, has announced the launch of TDS X, the latest version of its Core TDS software. TDS X is faster and more responsive with optimizations across the system that improve the overall user experience and performance in addition to providing new functionality.

“TDS X has been in development for a couple of years and is the latest version of our core product that is widely used across all international markets,” says Maccs CEO George Eyles. “During the Covid period, we have had more than 30 territories testing TDS X on behalf of our major studio clients and have received positive feedback from users lauding the enhanced user interface and new distribution plan functionality. Our first client upgraded to X on September 1st and all new clients will launch with X moving forward.”

All existing Maccs TDS customers will be invited to upgrade to X over the coming months, so that they can take advantage of the new features and to optimize the Maccs experience.