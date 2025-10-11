Vista Group Debuts New Survey Tool for Moviegoer Insights

Courtesy of Vista Group

Vista Group has announced the launch of React, a powerful new pulse survey tool and the latest innovation within its Vista Cloud platform. Designed to transform how exhibitors understand and engage with moviegoers, React captures real-time moviegoer sentiment, satisfaction, and intent, converting emotional data into actionable insights that drive smarter marketing, programming, and operational decisions.

“People are more than demographic and transactional records, and their thoughts and feelings are the missing data layer in cinema strategy. React captures this and makes it actionable, so exhibitors can deliver experiences that resonate, build loyalty, and drive repeat attendance,” said Matthew Liebmann, Vista Group’s Chief Product, Innovation, and Marketing Officer. “React exemplifies our vision to sit at the heart of a connected film industry, delivering innovative solutions that allow our clients to deliver exceptional cinematic experiences efficiently and effectively.”

Unlike traditional survey tools, React is tailored specifically for the cinema industry. With seamless integration across the Vista Cloud ecosystem, React enables exhibitors to measure audience satisfaction and intent immediately after a visit, forecast demand for upcoming titles using predictive sentiment signals, benchmark performance across titles, locations, and demographics, and drive personalized re-engagement campaigns based on real-time data. React is automatically triggered after a visit, leveraging existing member data to deliver a seamless and personalised experience. Alongside the survey email that members receive, integrated touchpoints, such as the Living Ticket, ensure React reaches moviegoers at the right moment. Moviegoers are then invited to rate the movie they’ve just seen and share their interest in select upcoming titles, helping tailor future recommendations and engagement. In pilot tests, React saw exceptional engagement, with 90% of moviegoers who began the survey completing it, and doing so in under two minutes. Over one-third also provided open-text feedback, enabling AI-powered insights to be delivered to cinema teams in seconds.

“No other innovation in Vista’s 30-year history offers as much potential to assist so many parts of exhibitors’ businesses as React,” added Liebmann. “It is more than a survey; it’s a strategic bridge between what audiences do and what they think, helping exhibitors turn the end of every visit into the beginning of the next.” React will be available to Vista Cloud clients, with movie-related questions available this year, and expanded features, including customizable operational questions, coming in the first half of 2026.