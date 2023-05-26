Vista Group’s Film and Cinema Industry Conference Returns to New Zealand in February 2024

Vista Group has announce the dates for its 2024 conference in Auckland, New Zealand – its first since 2019.

Held at the Aotea Centre from February 12-15, 2024, the conference will bring cinema and entertainment industry representatives from across the globe to New Zealand, to share their experience and learn about the latest innovations in technology solutions designed to power the global film industry.

Geared towards those in the film and cinema industry, from exhibitors to studios and distributors, attendees will have the opportunity to network and hear about the latest technology developments, research, case studies, and learnings from Vista Group leaders.

Early bird registrations will open soon, with updates added to the Vista Group LinkedIn during the year.

“The world has really changed since we last held this conference in 2019, and the operating environment across the world has continued to evolve over the past year,” Vista Group’s CEO Stuart Dickinson said in a press release.

“We’re looking forward to bringing together those across the industry and also uniting our global teams and brands,” Dickinson continued. “Our conference is about looking to the future and sharing innovation as we work to continue to inspire and be aspirational as a company.”