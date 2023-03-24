VOX Cinemas Celebrates Ramadan with 30% Discount and 2-Movie Passes on Tickets in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain

Image courtesy: VOX Cinemas

Middle Eastern exhibition chain VOX Cinemas is launching special offers during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan.

VOX Cinemas is offering guests a 30% discount on standard seats in standard experiences in the UAE, and a 30% discount on both standard and premium seats in standard experiences in Oman and Bahrain.

To apply this offer, book online using the code RAMADAN.

Cinemagoers in Saudi Arabia can book two-movie passes of standard seats in standard experiences for 50 Saudi Riyal (about $13 USD), and premium seats in standard experiences for 70 Saudi Riyal (about $18 USD), by visiting https://ksa.voxcinemas.com/ramadan-at-vox-cinemas.

Exclusively in the UAE, VOX Cinemas’ “Candy Bar” is also serving an Iftar Combo which includes a Kofte Slider, Falafel Slider, Shish Tawook Slider, Dates, Jallab Drink, Tabouleh, Hot Mezzeh, and Lazy Cake – all for 55 United Arab Emirates Dirham (about $15 USD). The combo is available in cinemas and online for home delivery.

As the largest cinema exhibitor in the Middle East, VOX Cinemas has 61 locations and more than 600 cinema screens across the Middle East.