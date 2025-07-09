Vue and Barco Announce Deal to Roll Out HDR by Barco

Courtesy of Vue

Barco and Vue have announced an expansive deal to roll out state-of-the-art HDR by Barco presentation across Europe. The deal will be the cornerstone of Vue’s ground-breaking new premium large format experience, EPIC by Vue, which opens later this month.

To create EPIC, Vue is expanding its partnership with Barco to bring HDR by Barco premium cinema presentation to Europe. The agreement will see a minimum of 11 EPIC screens opened in the U.K., Italy, and the Netherlands in 2025, and an additional minimum of 50 EPIC screens opened across Vue’s European estate by the end of 2027. HDR by Barco combines Barco’s industry-leading laser projection with its patented ‘Lightsteering’ technology to deliver a premium, high-dynamic range (HDR) presentation for cinema.

The deal with Barco forms a key part of Vue’s soon-to-be-launched premium large format experience, EPIC by Vue. Comprising the latest technological advancements in sight and sound, EPIC features HDR by Barco laser projection, and is part of Vue’s continued commitment to innovation and bringing the highest-quality cinematic experience to the widest possible audience. Each EPIC by Vue screen also features a fully immersive soundscape around and above the audience. An EPIC by Vue auditorium will also always feature the largest screen at that cinema.

EPIC by Vue represents a further development in Vue’s partnership with Barco. In March, the companies announced a deal that will see the installation of more than 1,000 Barco Series 4 laser projectors and Barco media servers across Vue’s screens by the end of 2029. The first EPIC by Vue screen will open to the public at the end of July at Vue’s newly launched site in Nottingham, England.

Commenting on the Barco deal and launch of EPIC by Vue, Vue CEO and Founder Tim Richards CBE said, “After researching and testing a variety of premium large format options, we decided to create EPIC using the very best market-leading technology available. Using cutting-edge HDR laser projection by Barco we will bring the very latest technology to our biggest screens across Europe and give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a cinematic experience like no other.”

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Vue and bring HDR by Barco to moviegoers across Europe,” said Gerwin Damberg, the executive vice president of Barco Cinema. “Like Vue, Barco is committed to delivering spectacular cinema experiences to all audiences. Together, we are transforming the theatrical landscape with exceptional, cutting-edge movie presentation.”