VUE Appoints James McArthur as Group CFO

Vue, the European multi-national circuit that currently operates 222 sites and 1,951 screens across 8 countries, has appointed James McArthur as Group Chief Financial Officer. Joining from HX Expeditions, McArthur will work closely with Vue CEO and Founder Tim Richards CBE to drive growth across the company at a time when Vue’s footprint across Europe continues to expand.

Commenting on his new role, Vue’s Group CFO James McArthur said, “I’m delighted to be joining Vue at such an exciting time for the organisation and as the wider industry continues to gather momentum. I am humbled to be joining a world-class team with a unique pipeline of initiatives to build on Vue’s market leadership across European cinema.”

Vue CEO and Founder Tim Richards added, “I’m thrilled to welcome James to Vue as we look ahead to the beginning of a new era of cinemagoing. With our expanding estate, growing slate and fast-paced programme of investments and innovations, his experience and expertise come at the perfect time.”

McArthur brings a wealth of experience in financial management, business growth, and investor relations, alongside a proven track record of fostering global guest-centricity and shaping high-performance company cultures. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial and Transformation Officer at HX Expeditions, the world’s first and longest-running global expedition cruise company, where he championed a culture of innovation, science, and education while delivering exceptional guest experiences. Prior to this, he spent seven years in complex multi-site healthcare across the US, European, and Australian markets. This included various roles as Group CFO, European CFO, and UK General Manager. James also previously worked as a private equity-focused investment banker with UBS AG in Sydney, Australia.

The announcement follows the launch of EPIC, Vue’s new premium large format experience. Comprising the latest technological advancements in sight and sound, EPIC features the market-leading HDR by Barco laser projection and award-winning Dolby Atmos sound system. The investment in EPIC is part of Vue’s continued commitment to innovation and bringing the highest-quality cinematic experience to the widest possible audience. As part of this commitment, Vue also introduced this year a UK first: Vue Your Way — a pilot scheme launched at its Swindon site offering a fresh approach to the cinema foyer. During the past 12 months, Vue has also acquired, opened, and refurbished several sites, including Poole, Castleford, and Nottingham, and later this year will unveil a new flagship: Vue Amsterdam. This year, newly launched Vue Lumière, Vue’s dedicated film distribution arm, championing independent, international, and foreign-language cinema, has rapidly grown its roster with releases including Brides, Köln 75, and The Thing with Feathers alongside a number of high-profile family titles.

James McArthur will join Vue and its Group board on 13 October 2025.