Vue Appoints James McArthur as Group CFO

Photo courtesy Vue International

Vue, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed James McArthur as group chief financial officer. Joining from HX Expeditions, McArthur will work closely with Vue CEO and Founder Tim Richards CBE to drive growth across the company at a time when Vue’s footprint across Europe continues to expand.

Commenting on his new role, Vue’s Group CFO James McArthur said: “I’m delighted to be joining Vue at such an exciting time for the organization and as the wider industry continues to gather momentum. I am humbled to be joining a world class team with a unique pipeline of initiatives to build on Vue’s market leadership across European cinema.”

Vue CEO and Founder Tim Richards OBE added: “I’m thrilled to welcome James to Vue as we look ahead to the beginning of a new era of cinemagoing. With our expanding estate, growing slate and fast-paced programme of investments and innovations, his experience and expertise come at the perfect time.”

McArthur brings with him a wealth of experience in financial management, business growth, and investor relations, alongside a proven track record in fostering global guest-centricity and shaping high-performance company cultures. Most recently, he served as chief financial and transformation officer at HX Expeditions, the world’s first and longest-running global expedition cruise company, where he championed a culture of innovation, science, and education while delivering exceptional guest experiences. Prior to this, he spent seven years in complex multi-site healthcare across the US, European and Australian markets. This included various roles as group CFO, European CFO and UK general manager. James also previously worked as a private equity focused investment banker with UBS AG in Sydney, Australia.

James McArthur will join Vue and its Group board on 13 October 2025.