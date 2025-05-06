Vue Appoints UK and Ireland General Manager

Photo courtesy Vue International

Vue has appointed Narinder Shergill as its general manager, responsible for overseeing all aspects of the group’s UK and Ireland business. Narinder, who joined Vue in 2016 and has since held several senior roles within the group, has more than 25 years’ experience working for some of the UK’s largest companies including, Compass Group, Coca-Cola, Kingfisher Group, Selfridges, Virgin Media and Skanska UK, overseeing change initiatives, reporting improvements, and commercially focused strategies.

Narinder will report into Matt Eyre, the group’s chief operating officer, Vue and will start her new role June 2nd. Narinder transitions into her new role at a time when Vue is continuing to invest and innovate across its UK and European estate, upgrading to digital laser projectors by Barco, acquiring new sites and rolling out concepts such as the self-service foyer Vue Your Way, as well as the luxury seat Vue Ultra Lux.

Commenting on the appointment, Group Chief Operating Officer Matt Eyre said, “We’re delighted to welcome Narinder into her new role where her strong understanding of our business – its operations, people and broader industry context – will position her perfectly to lead the team as we maintain our leading market share, optimize investment in new innovations and ensure customer experience remains at the heart of everything we do.”