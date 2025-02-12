Vue CEO Tim Richards to Receive 2025 CinemaCon Award for Global Achievement in Exhibition

Courtesy of Vue Entertainment

CinemaCon announced today that it will honor Tim Richards CBE, founder and chief executive officer of Vue with the Global Achievement in Exhibition Award during this year’s CinemaCon, the world’s premier showcase of theatrical exhibition hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO). Richards will be presented with this honor at the International Day Breakfast taking place on Monday, March 31st. CinemaCon will be held March 31-April 3 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Under Richards’ leadership, Vue, the number one cinema operator in the UK, as measured by box office and attendance, has also become one of the world’s leading cinema operators and the largest privately held cinema operator in Europe. The company has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, including the 2003 purchase of Warner Village Theatres in the UK.

With over 35 years of experience in cinema exhibition and extensive international development and operational experience in markets across Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific, Richards has been a respected industry commentator advocating for British and independent film throughout his career. Prior to entering the entertainment industry, Richards worked as a lawyer on Wall Street. He then joined Paramount and Universal’s joint ventures, UCI and CIC, before becoming Senior Vice President of Business Development at Warner Bros. In 1999 he founded Vue, with support from Boston Ventures, opening the company’s first cinema in Livingston, Scotland, in 2000.

In recognition of his contributions to the industry, Tim was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by His Majesty King Charles III in December 2024. Tim was previously appointed Chair of the British Film Institute (BFI) by the British Prime Minister in 2021, following seven years as governor on the BFI board. His leadership extends to multiple board positions across UK and European industry organizations, including BAFTA, the BFI, and the UK Cinema Association.

“Tim Richards and Vue are synonymous with excellence in the motion picture exhibition industry,” notes Mitch Neuhauser, the managing director of CinemaCon. “When it comes to passion, dedication or commitment in moving our industry forward, Tim really has no equal, actively championing both Vue and the industry. As pioneers in ultra luxury seating and theater technology, Vue is continually innovating and investing in the ultimate big screen experience. We are honored to present our 2025 Award for Global Achievement in Exhibition to Tim Richards and Vue.”