Vue Distribution Arm Vue Lumière Adds Two New Titles to Its Distribution Slate in Bankside Films Deal

Vue Lumière, the distribution arm of Europe’s largest privately owned cinema chain Vue, has announced the addition of two more titles to its distribution slate.

The first title is Brides by Nadia Fall, which premiered in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The film stars newcomer Ebada Hassan and Safiyya Ingar (Layla, The Witcher) as two teenage girls who run away from their troubled lives in a British seaside town with a risky plan of travelling to Syria. On their road trip, we glimpse the lives they are leaving behind, as they come to understand the reality of where they are headed.

Also coming out from Vue Lumière is Köln 75, a film written and directed by Ido Fluk about the infamous Keith Jarrett concert. Fluk describes the film as a “tale of rebel youth … a punk rock story about a woman who produced the greatest jazz performance in history.” It captures the essence of Cologne, a hub of musical innovation and political activism, during the ’70s. Köln 75 received a special gala screening at the 75th Berlinale. John Magaro (Past Lives, The Mastermind), Michael Chernus (Severance) and Ulrich Tukur (The White Ribbon, The Lives of Others) star, alongside Mala Emde as concert promoter Vera Brandes. It has been sold to all major territories across Europe, achieved more than £1m at the German box office and was nominated for four German Academy Awards, including Best Film and Best Actress.

Both films were negotiated between Vue Lumière and Bankside Films and will be released in the U.K. & Ireland later this year.

Vue Lumière’s Director of Distribution, Eve Gabereau, said: “I am delighted and honoured to be adding these two arthouse gems to the slate and to be championing such creative talent. While both films draw on true events combined with incredible, inspiring writing, they each have a distinctive directorial vision, telling their unique stories in a way which I think will stay with audiences for a long, long time.”

Producers of Brides Nicky Bentham and Marica Stocchi said: “We are thrilled that Vue Lumière will be releasing Brides across the U.K. and Ireland. The film takes a familiar, potent story from the headlines and gently allows it to unravel with unexpected warmth, humour and an entirely fresh perspective. We couldn’t think of better partners than Eve and the Vue team to bring audiences on that journey. “

Producers of Köln 75 Sol Bondy and Fred Burle said: “The distribution landscape is constantly evolving and this feels like a very exciting movement to be part of. Vue knows their audiences and it’s such a joy to know that their new distribution arm will be bringing our film to so many screens in the UK and Ireland.”

Vue Lumière plan to release Brides in September and Köln 75 later in the autumn to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the album.