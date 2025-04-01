VUE Lumière Announces Exclusive UK/Ireland Distribution Rights of New Bluey Collection

VUE Lumière, the distribution arm of multi-national exhibitor VUE International, has secured the exclusive theatrical distribution rights to the new collection from the highly popular family series, Bluey.

Following the success of Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection, a carefully curated compilation of beloved Bluey episodes, at the UK and Ireland box office last year, Vue Lumière has announced today that it will be exclusively distributing BBC Studios and Ludo Studio’s Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection across the UK and Ireland.

Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection is an hour-long treat courtesy of BBC Studios and Ludo Studio, made up of eight existing episodes from the TV show’s three series, all based around the fun of food. The episodes will celebrate BBC Studios’ 2025 marketing theme, Let’s Play Chef, for the global TV sensation Bluey. The compilation will showcase memorable moments such as Takeaway, Fancy Restaurant, and highlight the skills of Bluey and her family in the kitchen with episodes such as Omelette and Duck Cake.

The news comes shortly after the appointment of Eve Gabereau as Director of Distribution for Vue Lumière and the promotion of Johnny Carr to Head of Event Cinema and Distribution for Vue Lumière. Lumière is aiming to release 10-12 independent and international titles a year to the UK and Ireland, eventually expanding across Europe, and by working collaboratively with Vue as well as other exhibitors.

Commenting on the deal, Johnny Carr, Head of Event Cinema and Distribution, Vue Lumière said: “Following the tremendous success of Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection, which garnered over 250k admissions at the box office last summer, we’re delighted to announce this unmissable cinema event – the world’s leading animated series and global phenomenon – for the May Bank Holiday weekend and beyond.”