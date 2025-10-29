Vue Lumière Presents First-Ever Letters Live Cinema Event with THE THING WITH FEATHERS Preview

Vue Lumière, the film distribution division of leading European exhibitor Vue, announces a special preview of the film The Thing with Feathers in partnership with the literary event Letters Live. Performed live from Vue’s flagship site Vue West End on Thursday 6 November, Letters Live will be broadcast simultaneously into cinemas nationwide.

It will be an evening of readings, music, and cinema, hosted by Letters Live ambassador and BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated Benedict Cumberbatch, who is also the lead actor in The Thing with Feathers, distributed by Vue Lumière. A special preview of the film will screen following the live event as part of the evening’s program.

This event marks the first time that Letters Live has taken place in a cinema, with live talent performances and a film screening, all available for audiences to take part together across the country. The full line-up of guest readers will be revealed live on the night.

The Thing with Feathers is a new film by writer-director Dylan Southern that had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, its European premiere at the Berlinale in February and its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this month. It will be on wide theatrical release across the UK and Ireland from 21 November.

The event is presented by Letters Live, Sunny March and Vue Lumière, with support from Faber, London Review of Books and Uncommon Creative Studio. A portion of proceeds will go to Letters Live charity of choice Choose Love.