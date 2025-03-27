Vue Signs Major Deal with Cinema Technology Provider Barco

Vue has signed terms with Barco to bring its award-winning laser projectors across Vue’s European estate. The roll-out of Barco’s technology to screens across all eight countries in Vue’s portfolio reiterates the company’s commitment and continued investment, bringing the best big screen experience to its moviegoers.

The deal will see an initial installation of more than 1,000 Barco Series 4 projectors and Barco media servers introduced to Vue’s screens by the end of 2029, starting the roll out in the UK, Germany and Denmark. Vue Southport in the North West of England was the first of Vue’s cinemas to undergo installation and Vue Westfield Shepherd’s Bush in London, the company’s flagship site, will be next in line.

Vue’s focus remains on continuing to build and develop the business by innovating and investing in its estate and technology to deliver the ultimate big screen experience. Vue recently unveiled a UK first, “Vue Your Way”, piloting a new take on the cinema foyer experience for customers. It offers the opportunity for customers to explore the full range of food and drink, at their own pace, as well as eliminating or significantly reducing queuing at peak times. Vue has also been transforming existing and newly acquired Vue sites, including Southport and Swindon in the UK, and rolling out the recently launched Ultra Lux seating, Vue’s most comfortable, spacious and luxurious recliner seating to date.

Commenting on the deal, Tim Richards CBE, the chief executive officer and founder of Vue, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Barco to deliver more than 1000 incredible laser projectors across eight countries. Barco’s state-of-the-art laser technology perfectly complements our investments in Lux and Ultra Lux recliner seats as well as the recently unveiled Vue Your Way, our innovative new take on foyers. These exciting developments will ensure we continue to provide the ultimate big screen experience to our customers and are perfectly positioned for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

“Barco shares Vue’s commitment to delivering new and exciting cinema experiences,” said Gerwin Damberg, the executive vice president of Barco Cinema. “Together, we look forward to bringing Laser by Barco to Vue’s theaters throughout Europe. With laser projection, audiences will enjoy the next generation of movie presentation with stunning picture quality, high image brightness and increased color gamut.”