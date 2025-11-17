Vue WICKED: FOR GOOD Presales Highest Since 2021’s SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

L to R: Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Grande is Glinda in WICKED, directed by Jon M. Chu

UK cinema chain Vue has announced that their presales for Wicked: For Good are rivaling 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and already breaking records one-week out from release.

Rob Lea, Vue’s head of screen content, commented on the announcement saying, “With just a week to go until Wicked: For Good arrives on the big screen, anticipation from fans is already sky-high, with pre-sale tickets more than double that of its predecessor last year. In fact, the second instalment has the biggest pre-sale performance a week from release since 2021’s mega-hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home.”