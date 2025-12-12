Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Joins Forces with Variety – the Children’s Charity to Launch AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH Gold Heart Pin Campaign

Courtesy Variety - the Children's Charity

Variety – the Children’s Charity has partnered with Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures to create a limited-edition gold heart pin with the highly anticipated Avatar: Fire and Ash, in theatres nationwide on December 19, 2025.

This collector’s pin is available starting December 12, 2025 for a minimum donation of $3 exclusively through participating exhibition partners, while supplies last. A full list of participating theatre locations can be found on www.variety.org.

The pins benefit Variety programs that provide life-changing equipment, services and experiences to children who live with special needs or who endure daily life challenges.

Variety – the Children’s Charity was started 97 years ago to help children with special needs and disadvantages. To date over 50,000,000 children have been assisted around the globe through Variety’s local tents (chapters). Many families cannot afford the critical treatments, equipment and physical therapy sessions required for their children to enjoy an improved and inclusive quality of life. Everyone who purchases an Avatar: Fire and Ash gold heart pin will directly support the children and their families served by Variety – the Children’s Charity.