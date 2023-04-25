Wanda Cinema Line Corp. Selects GDC Media Servers

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

GDC Technology Limited has won a solicited tender to provide Wanda Cinema Line, China’s largest cinema operator, with up to 300 digital cinema servers over the next two years. The tender involves the deployment of the GDC SR-1000 Standalone Integrated Media Block at Wanda’s existing and new construction projects in China. Under the agreement, Wanda will deploy approximately 270 of the units with the optional built-in 7.1 surround sound cinema audio processor. To date, GDC media servers has the largest market share in the Asia Pacific, including top market share in China, Japan and Korea. The GDC SR-1000 media server was launched at CinemaCon 2018. This agreement provides Wanda Cinema Line with the SR-1000, designed with the latest semiconductor technology.

Wanda Cinema Line, a subsidiary of Wanda Group, introduced its first multiplex in China in 2005. As of December, 2021, Wanda Cinema Line had 846 cinemas with 7,245 screens worldwide. GDC shares that they’re excited to work with Wanda Cinemas and looks forward to continuing exceptional experiences for cinema goers.

“This agreement is a significant sign that the China box office and Wanda are recovering,” said Phil Wu, the general manager of GDC Technology (Shenzhen) Limited. “By selecting GDC solutions from the possible candidates, Wanda procure ultra-reliable products and advanced technology such as the built-in cinema audio processor of SR-1000 media server. This will help them achieve their mission of being the best in China at entertaining people, while also providing better control over CAPEX and maintenance costs.”