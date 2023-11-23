Wanda Films to be Honored with CineAsia Showmanship Award

Courtesy Film Expo Group

CineAsia will honor Wanda Cinemas with the CineAsia Showmanship Award on Wednesday, 6 December 2023 during its annual convention. Accepting the award will be Chen Hongtao (pictured), executive president of Wanda Films.

“For many years, Wanda has established themselves as a leader in exhibition for the APAC region. Their commitment to enhance the movie-going experience through technology is what stands out. We look forward to honoring them this year at CineAsia,” stated Andrew Sunshine, managing director of CineAsia and President of Film Expo Group. “We have asked RealD, industry leaders in premium experiences and a longtime partner of Wanda, to present the award.”

“As a true innovator and the market leader of the global exhibition business, Wanda is known for its commitment to quality and its investments in premium brands and equipment to create the very best movie-going experiences for its customers. Even during the pandemic, the dark days of the cinema business, Wanda never ceased to upgrade the customer experience with continuous premium offerings and uncompromised quality services,” said Travis Reid, CEO and president of worldwide cinema, RealD.

Reid continued, “RealD is privileged to have collaborated with Wanda since 2010. We admire Wanda’s persistence in pursuing excellence. We are honored and thankful to have received their endorsement of our technologies and their commitment to the highest- quality movie experience. We could not be prouder to present them with the CineAsia Showmanship Award, a well-deserved honor.”

Wanda is headquartered in Beijing, China and is part of the Dalian Wanda Group. Mr. Chen Hongtao currently serves as Vice President of Dalian Wanda Culture and Tourism Group, and Executive President of Wanda Films.