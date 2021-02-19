Warner Bros. Dates Hugh Jackman Starrer Reminiscence for September 3, 2021, Unveils First Mortal Kombat Trailer

LUDI LIN as Liu Kang in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “Mortal Kombat,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Warner Bros. has added a new film to their 2021 theatrical slate: the action thriller Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson. The film is the feature directorial debut of Lisa Joy, who also penned the script. Joy is a writer and executive producer on HBO’s “Westworld,” where she collaborates with Jonathan Nolan, one of Reminiscence‘s producers (along with Joy, Michael De Luca, and Aaron Ryder).

Internationally, Reminiscence‘s rollout will begin on August 25, 2021.

Warner Bros.’ official description of the film is as follows:

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Star Hugh Jackman has provided a first glimpse at footage from the film:

You're going on a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice. #Reminiscence, in U.S. theaters and streaming starting 9.3.21. (Internationally in theaters starting 8.25.21). @hbomax @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/OBwC3g3cM7 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 19, 2021

As part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 slate, Reminiscence will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Yesterday, Warner Bros. also released the first trailer for video game franchise adaptation Mortal Kombat, in theaters domestically April 16, 2021 release Mortal Kombat. That film is directed by Australian commercial director Simon McQuoid and stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

With the Covid-19 pandemic yet to subside in North America, Warner Bros. is currently the studio releasing the most films to theaters by far, with two releases—The Little Things and Judas and the Black Messiah—out so far this year.

2021 Warner Bros. Theatrical Slate

The Little Things—January 29

Judas and the Black Messiah—February 12

Tom & Jerry—February 26

Godzilla vs. Kong—March 31

Mortal Kombat—April 16

Those Who Wish Me Dead—May 14

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It—June 4

In the Heights—June 18

Space Jam: A New Legacy—July 16

The Suicide Squad—August 6

Reminiscence—September 3

Malignant—September 10

The Many Saints of Newark—September 24

Dune—October 1

King Richard—November 19

Untitled Matrix Film—December 22

Cry Macho—TBD 2021