Warner Bros. Moves DUNE: PART TWO to March 2024

Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise, © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In a late Thursday announcement, Warner Bros. has made some changes to their upcoming film slate, notably moving Denis Villeneuve DUNE: PART TWO from November 3rd of this year to March 15, 2024.

An additional change to Warner Bros.’ 2023-2024 slate is the shifting back of GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE by roughly a month, from March 15 to April 12, 2024; that April 12 release date was formerly occupied by Warner Bros.’ animated LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM, which will now hit theaters on December 13, 2024.

DUNE: PART TWO’s departure from the November 2023 calendar still leaves the month with a healthy slate of new releases, including Disney’s THE MARVELS (November 10); Searchlight’s NEXT GOAL WINS, Lionsgate’s THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES, and Universal’s TROLLS BAND TOGETHER (all November 17), and Disney Animation’s WISH, Apple’s NAPOLEON (released by Sony), and Focus Features’ THE HOLDOVERS (all November 22).