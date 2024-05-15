Warner Bros. Reveals Release Dates for MORTAL KOMBAT 2 and SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW

LUDI LIN as Liu Kang in New Line Cinema’s action adventure “Mortal Kombat,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Warner Bros. has announced several updates to its upcoming theatrical slate, including release dates for Mortal Kombat 2 and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Mortal Kombat 2 (October 24th, 2025)

Director Simon McQuoid returns to the franchise with a sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat ($42,3M domestic/$84.4M global). The screenplay will be penned by Jeremy Slater (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire $192M domestic/$558.6M global as of 5/13) and based on the 90s video game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Karl Urban joins as Johnny Cage and the cast includes Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim, Mehcad Brooks, Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada, Chin Han, Ludi Lin, Damon Herriman, Adeline Rudolph, Tati Gabrielle, and Martyn Ford.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (June 26th, 2026)

Craig Gillespie (Dumb Money $13.9M domestic/$20.7M global, I, Tonya $30M domestic/$53.9M global) will helm the upcoming DCU title Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with Milly Alcock set to star. The film is written by Ana Nogueira.

Companion (January 10th, 2025)

Companion is the feature debut of writer/director Drew Hancock and produced by the team behind 2022’s horror hit Barbarian ($40.8M domestic/$45.3M global). The film stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend.

Weapons (January 16th, 2026)

Zach Cregger of the previously mentioned Barbarian fame returns with Weapons starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, with Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

Margie Claus (November 5th, 2027)

Melissa McCarthy stars and produces in the 2027 Holiday film Margie Claus, written by McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone (Life of the Party $53M domestic/$65.6M global, The Boss $63.2M domestic/$78.8M global) and Damon Jones.

In addition to these announcements, Warner Bros. has also added dates for the following untitled releases:



Untitled New Line Horror Film (March 27th, 2026)

Untitled WB Family Event Film (December 18th, 2026)

Untitled WBPA / Locksmith Animation Film will be released 03/26/27

And Untitled WB / New Line Event Film has moved from December 18th, 2026 to December 25th, 2026