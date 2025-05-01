Warner Bros. Sets May IMAX 70mm Re-Release of Ryan Coogler’s SINNERS

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures. © 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ critical and commercial hit Sinners, the latest from filmmaker Ryan Coogler, will be re-released in nine select IMAX 70mm theaters across North America. Tickets are on sale now for screenings taking place from Thursday, May 15th to Wednesday, May 21st.

Sinners will be back in IMAX 70mm at the City Walk Stadium 19 + IMAX (Los Angeles), Irvine Spectrum and IMAX (Irvine), Lincoln Square 13 + IMAX (New York), Metreon 16 + IMAX (San Francisco), Indiana State Museum (Indianapolis), Arizona Mills IMAX (Phoenix), Autonation IMAX (Ft. Lauderdale), Webb Chapel IMAX (Dallas) and Colossus IMAX (Toronto).

Jeff Goldstein, the president of global distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, stated, “Audiences have spoken and we listened. If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners. Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it—or see it again—in 70mm IMAX.”