Warner Brothers Reveals Minecraft Release Date and Changes for Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom and More

Warner Bros. has announced several updates to its upcoming theatrical slate, including release dates for two new titles changes and a release date swap for Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple.

Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom (December 20th, 2023)

The anticipated sequel from director James Wan has moved up five days from December 25th to December 20th. The cast includes Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, and Nicole Kidman. In 2018, the first Aquaman made $335.1M domestic and $1.1 billion at the global box office.

The Color Purple (December 25th, 2023)

Swapping places with Aquaman, The Color Purple has moved from December 20th to December 25th. Based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker and Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film adaptation, the Tony Award winning musical is getting the big screen treatment, with Blitz Bazawule directing. The cast includes Fantasia Taylor, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., David Alan Grier, Ciara, Deon Cole, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Tamela J. Mann, and Stephen Hill, with Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones producing.

The Wise Guys (February 2nd, 2024)

Directed by Barry Levinson, The Wise Guys will be released February 2nd, 2024. A mob period piece based on the story of Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, the film is set to follow the pair of Italian Americans running two separate crime families. The cast includes Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, and Kathrine Narducci.

Minecraft (April 4th, 2025)

Another popular video game franchise is making its way to the big screen, Minecraft stars Jason Momoa and has set a release date of April 4th, 2025. Jared Hess (Nacho Libre $80.1M domestic/ $99.2M, Napoleon Dynamite $44.5M domestic/$46.1M global) directs.

Among the other announcements, an untitled Warner Bros. event film has been added to the calendar for December 19th, 2025. Originally scheduled for February 2nd, 2024, the Wizard of Oz based animated film Toto has been listed as unscheduled. The untitled DC film scheduled for September 9th, 2023 has been removed from the slate.