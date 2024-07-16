Webedia Introduces New Virtual Assistant Powered by OpenAI’s APIs

Webedia, which since its founding in 2008, has built a worldwide network of media outlets, digital creators, and production studios, in addition to developing proprietary solutions and forging partnerships with outside digital platforms, has launched a new virtual assistant tool designed to enhance and streamline the work experience for its employees. The tool, powered by OpenAI’s APIs, offers a range of benefits aimed at improving productivity and efficiency.

The virtual assistant can help automate repetitive tasks, generate summaries quickly, and speed up the drafting of emails or presentations. This tool is designed to make work easier and more efficient, allowing employees to focus on more important tasks.

One of the key features of the virtual assistant is its ability to collect and analyze data from conversations with it, allowing Webedia to improve the tool’s performance and deepen research on the applications of AI in various fields of activity.

Webedia encourages employees to use the virtual assistant for professional purposes only. The company hopes that the tool will be well received and is eager to see how it will integrate into the work routine.

To ensure the tool meets the needs of employees, Webedia has included a ‘Give your opinion’ button located at the top right of the screen. Employees are encouraged to submit any questions or suggestions they may have to help improve the tool.