Weekend Box Office: A MINECRAFT MOVIE Stays On Top, Is Now 2025’s Top-Grossing Movie Domestically

$149,542,315 | -23.7% Last Week / +49.7% Weekend 15, 2024

Despite the presence of five new wide openers, A Minecraft Movie continued as the box office focal point with an estimated -50.4% second-frame drop, giving the overall total for all titles a 50% year-over-year raise. The King of Kings managed distinguished itself with a mainstream voice cast (Oscar Isaac, Kenneth Branagh) and perfect Easter-season timing, debuting to an estimated $19M. So far, Amazon/MGM’s The Amateur is performing less like a breakout and more like a programmer ala A Working Man’s $15.5M opening; its sophomore weekend hold will give us a much better picture as to the film’s ultimate reception in the market.. Fellow newcomers Drop and Warfare, closing out the top five, performed in line with expectations, which had both in the $7M – $10M range.

A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros.) | $80.6M / 4,289 Screens / $18,792 PSA | Week 2

Top Opener: The King of Kings (Angel Studios) | $19M / 3,200 Screens / $5,953 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: The Teacher (Watermelon Pictures) | $20,032K / 1 Screen / $20,032 PSA | Week 1

Highlights From the Weekend

1. A Minecraft Movie

Warner Bros. | Week 2

$80.6M Domestic Weekend | $280.96M Domestic Total

$550.6M Global Total

Warner Bros.’ video game adaptation A Minecraft Movie continues to dominate the box office with an estimated $80.6M second frame in 4,289 locations (+26) for an $18,792 Per Screen Average. That’s a -50% drop from last week’s $162.75M opening, square in the middle of our forecast and in line with industry expectations. An estimated $1.9M came from IMAX screens ($17M format total).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked…

Friday – $20.5M

Saturday – $34.4M

Sunday – $25.7M

Globally A Minecraft Movie has already passed the half-billion mark with a $550.6M global total. Overseas the second frame pretty much matched North America with another $79.6M (-45% in holdover markets, with the Top 3 current markets being the U.K. ($39.8M), China ($20.3M), and Germany ($18.9M).

Overall this has been a solid sophomore frame for Minecraft; its $280.96M domestic total should shoot past the $300M mark before next weekend. It already surpassed Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ($490.69M) to become the second-highest video game adaptation of all-time in the domestic market and is more than a third of the way towards unseating reigning champ The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($1.359B) after only two frames. Publicity over rowdy screenings could help raise curiosity about the picture for those still on the fence.

2. The King of Kings

Angel Studios | NEW

$19M Domestic Opening Weekend

Angel Studios’ Biblical animated film The King of Kings opened at #2 with $19.05M. That’s the best Biblical animated opening ever (sorry Prince of Egypt, $14.5M), about twice what Sony’s 2017 animated nativity movie The Star opened to ($9.8M) and certainly the largest faith-based opening of 2025. It’s comparable to the debut of Ridley Scott’s live-action Biblical epic Exodus: Gods and Kings in 2014 ($24.1M).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $2M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $7M

Saturday – $6.8M

Sunday – $5.2M

CinemaScore was an “A+” and RT audience score was 97%, as expected from the faith-based demo, while critical approval was a more muted 64%. The Regal Pinnacle in Knoxville was the top earning location with $28K-plus. We expect this title to generate a solid second weekend next frame, with Easter festivities a big part of the promotional campaign. Based on its estimated weekend total, The King of Kings currently stands as the fourth highest opener for Angel Studios, lagging—but only slightly—behind 2024 releases Homestead ($20.8M) and Cabrini ($19.5M)—and, of course, 2023’s Sound of Freedom ($184.1M).

3. The Amateur

20th Century Studios| NEW

$15M Domestic Opening Weekend | $32.2M Global Total

20th Century Studios’ spy thriller The Amateur opened at the highest end of our expectations with an estimated $15M opening on 3,400 screens for a $4,412 PSA. Reviews were rocky at 61% on RT, but audience score was 88%, PostTrak 4 out of 5 stars, and CinemaScore a “B+,” so its possible this one could have legs.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $2M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $6M

Saturday – $5.4M

Sunday – $3.6M

PLFs represented 18% of ticket sales, split between IMAX (9%) and other premium formats (9%). IMAX global box office was $2.4M, including $1.4M in North America (10% of domestic). Audiences were split 55% male and 45% female, with 55+ being the largest age group at 27%.

Here’s how demographics looked…

Caucasian (51%)

Hispanic (20%)

African America (16%)

Asian (7%)

NatAm/Other (6%)

Overseas The Amateur opened in 52 material territories (all key) with $17.2M, making it #2 (non-local) in all major markets. Its global total stands at $32.2M.

The Amateur – Opening Weekend

Top Ten Overseas Markets

1. France | $1.6M

2. UK | $1.4M

3. Mexico | $1.4M

4. Germany | $1.1M

5. Japan | $1.1M

6. Spain | $0.8M

7. Australia | $0.8M

8. UAE | $0.5M

9. Korea | $0.5M

10. S. Arabia | $0.5M

Other Notable Performances

A24’s Iraq War Navy SEAL movie Warfare opened at #4 with an estimated $8.3M on 2,670 screens for a $3,109 PSA. That includes $1.2M from IMAX, 15% of the domestic opening total on 200 screens. This is on the low end for a contemporary war film, especially when compared to the wide openings of American Sniper ($89.2M), Lone Survivor ($37.8M), 12 Strong ($15.8M), or even the 2010 Matt Damon underperformer Green Zone ($14.3M). It’s also far away from co-director Alex Garland’s Civil War, which opened to $25.5M for A24 last year. Word of mouth is strong with 94% critical/92% audience and an “A-” CinemaScore.

Director Christopher Landon’s psychological thriller Drop opened in fifth place to an estimated $7.5M on 3,085 screens for a PSA of $2,431. Audience was 52% female and 74% over age 25. Despite decent reviews (83% on RT) and a “B” CinemaScore, this is the lowest opener for Universal/Blumhouse so far this year, lagging behind Wolf Man ($10.8M 3-day MLK weekend opening, $20.7M total) and The Woman in the Yard ($9.3M opening, $20.35M total)—both of which, themselves, failed to break through to mainstream audiences. Internationally it brought in $2.51M in 47 markets for a $10.01M global bow.

Fathom Events’ release of The Chosen: Last Supper — Part 3 made $5.8M on 2,292 screens for a $2,537 PSA, with re-releases of Part 2 and Part 1 earning an additional $619.9K and $240K, respectively. This is a marked -50%+ downturn from Part 1‘s $11.8M opening two frames ago, with The King of Kings providing a likely dampening effect.

Next Weekend

With Warner Bros.’ R-rated historical vampire film Sinners tracking for something in the neighborhood of $40M next weekend it will be a tight race with the studio’s monster hit A Minecraft Movie for the top spot. Meanwhile, A24’s younger-skewing fantasy adventure The Legend of Ochi is looking to be the thinking kid’s children’s movie.

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 15 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $149,542,315 | (+49.7% vs 2024)