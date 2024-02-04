Weekend Box Office: ARGYLLE Takes Top Spot, THE CHOSE Rises to Second Place Debut

Photos courtesy Peter Mountain/Universal Pictures; The Chosen / Mike Kubeisy

Apple’s Argylle, which received a theatrical release through Universal, opened in first place this weekend with an $18 million haul from 3,605 screens. It was a tepid start for the spy caper from director Matthew Vaughn, the first major wide release in the market in the last month. Argylle failed to attract young audiences, with 76% of its opening weekend crowd aged 25 and over. Exit poll data for the film was lackluster with a C+ CinemaScore grade.

The film also opened across 78 overseas markets, earning $17.3 million en route to a $35.3 million worldwide debut. Top overseas markets for Argylle include the UK & Ireland ($2.6M), Australia ($1.57M), France ($1.52M), Mexico ($1.3M), and Germany ($1.2M).

The big hit of the weekend came with Fathom Events’ The Chosen: Season 4, Episodes 1-3, an event cinema engagement from Fathom Events that overperformed at the box office. The title represents the widest release that Fathom Events has ever put out, reaching over 2,250 screens since opening on Thursday. The film’s is scheduled to play in participating theaters through February 14.

Please check back in on Monday for our complete analysis of the weekend box office.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: