Weekend Box Office: ARGYLLE Takes Top Spot, THE CHOSE Rises to Second Place Debut

Uncategorized • Boxoffice Staff • February 04 2024
Apple’s Argylle, which received a theatrical release through Universal, opened in first place this weekend with an $18 million haul from 3,605 screens. It was a tepid start for the spy caper from director Matthew Vaughn, the first major wide release in the market in the last month. Argylle failed to attract young audiences, with 76% of its opening weekend crowd aged 25 and over. Exit poll data for the film was lackluster with a C+ CinemaScore grade.

The film also opened across 78 overseas markets, earning $17.3 million en route to a $35.3 million worldwide debut. Top overseas markets for Argylle include the UK & Ireland ($2.6M), Australia ($1.57M), France ($1.52M), Mexico ($1.3M), and Germany ($1.2M).

The big hit of the weekend came with Fathom Events’ The Chosen: Season 4, Episodes 1-3, an event cinema engagement from Fathom Events that overperformed at the box office. The title represents the widest release that Fathom Events has ever put out, reaching over 2,250 screens since opening on Thursday. The film’s is scheduled to play in participating theaters through February 14.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:

Title Weekend Estimate % Change Locations Location Change PSA Domestic Total Week Distributor
Argylle $18,000,000   3,605   $4,993 $18,000,000 1 Universal
The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 1-3 $6,035,823   2,263   $2,667 $7,469,039 1 Fathom Events
The Beekeeper $5,286,616 -21% 3,277 -60 $1,613 $49,428,992 4 MGM
Wonka $4,765,000 -16% 2,901 -113 $1,643 $201,121,000 8 Warner Bros.
Migration $4,110,000 -16% 2,830 -140 $1,452 $106,179,000 7 Universal
Mean Girls $4,000,000 -42% 3,107 -437 $1,287 $66,391,000 4 Paramount
Anyone But You $3,500,000 -24% 2,619 -266 $1,336 $76,282,000 7 Sony
American Fiction $2,301,532 -11% 1,902 200 $1,210 $15,013,037 8 MGM
Poor Things $2,128,000 -27% 1,950 -350 $1,091 $28,184,223 9 Searchlight
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom $2,015,000 -26% 1,742 -376 $1,157 $120,789,000 7 Warner Bros.
Night Swim $1,510,000 -25% 1,700 -568 $888 $28,806,000 5 Universal
The Boys in the Boat $1,369,083 -31% 1,526 -343 $897 $49,551,471 6 MGM
The Zone of Interest $1,109,117   594 277 $1,867 $4,595,616 8 A24
The Iron Claw $641,695 -34% 634 -292 $1,012 $34,735,300 7 A24
Origin $635,000 -52% 631 -33 $1,006 $3,548,491 9 Neon
The Boy and the Heron $433,121   394   $1,099 $44,939,495 9 GKIDS
I.S.S. $280,889 -79% 814 -1688 $345 $6,338,025 3
Bleecker Street
All of Us Strangers $253,000 -40% 150 -105 $1,687 $3,540,164 7 Searchlight
Oppenheimer $215,000 -77% 579 -689 $371 $328,744,000 29 Universal
The Book of Clarence $205,000 -52% 231 -438 $887 $5,917,000 4 Sony
Trolls Band Together $200,000 -23% 293 -59 $683 $102,501,000 12 Universal
The Holdovers $171,000 -66% 562 -708 $304 $19,758,000 15
Focus Features
Anatomy of a Fall $117,000 -40% 220 -160 $532 $4,413,930 17 Neon
Wish $81,000 -28% 130 -25 $623 $63,622,825 11 Disney
How to Have Sex $52,008   4   $13,002 $52,008 1 MUBI
Ferrari $52,000 -58% 103 -67 $505 $18,471,657 6 Neon
Killers of the Flower Moon $41,000 -80% 286 -655 $143 $67,771,000 16 Paramount
Anselm $27,750   9   $3,083 $411,775 9 Janus Films
TÓTEM $16,690   5 4 $3,338 $32,411 $3,338 Janus Films

