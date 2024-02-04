Weekend Box Office: ARGYLLE Takes Top Spot, THE CHOSE Rises to Second Place Debut

Apple’s Argylle, which received a theatrical release through Universal, opened in first place this weekend with an $18 million haul from 3,605 screens. It was a tepid start for the spy caper from director Matthew Vaughn, the first major wide release in the market in the last month. Argylle failed to attract young audiences, with 76% of its opening weekend crowd aged 25 and over. Exit poll data for the film was lackluster with a C+ CinemaScore grade.
The film also opened across 78 overseas markets, earning $17.3 million en route to a $35.3 million worldwide debut. Top overseas markets for Argylle include the UK & Ireland ($2.6M), Australia ($1.57M), France ($1.52M), Mexico ($1.3M), and Germany ($1.2M).
The big hit of the weekend came with Fathom Events’ The Chosen: Season 4, Episodes 1-3, an event cinema engagement from Fathom Events that overperformed at the box office. The title represents the widest release that Fathom Events has ever put out, reaching over 2,250 screens since opening on Thursday. The film’s is scheduled to play in participating theaters through February 14.
Please check back in on Monday for our complete analysis of the weekend box office.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Weekend Estimate
|% Change
|Locations
|Location Change
|PSA
|Domestic Total
|Week
|Distributor
|Argylle
|$18,000,000
|3,605
|$4,993
|$18,000,000
|1
|Universal
|The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 1-3
|$6,035,823
|2,263
|$2,667
|$7,469,039
|1
|Fathom Events
|The Beekeeper
|$5,286,616
|-21%
|3,277
|-60
|$1,613
|$49,428,992
|4
|MGM
|Wonka
|$4,765,000
|-16%
|2,901
|-113
|$1,643
|$201,121,000
|8
|Warner Bros.
|Migration
|$4,110,000
|-16%
|2,830
|-140
|$1,452
|$106,179,000
|7
|Universal
|Mean Girls
|$4,000,000
|-42%
|3,107
|-437
|$1,287
|$66,391,000
|4
|Paramount
|Anyone But You
|$3,500,000
|-24%
|2,619
|-266
|$1,336
|$76,282,000
|7
|Sony
|American Fiction
|$2,301,532
|-11%
|1,902
|200
|$1,210
|$15,013,037
|8
|MGM
|Poor Things
|$2,128,000
|-27%
|1,950
|-350
|$1,091
|$28,184,223
|9
|Searchlight
|Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
|$2,015,000
|-26%
|1,742
|-376
|$1,157
|$120,789,000
|7
|Warner Bros.
|Night Swim
|$1,510,000
|-25%
|1,700
|-568
|$888
|$28,806,000
|5
|Universal
|The Boys in the Boat
|$1,369,083
|-31%
|1,526
|-343
|$897
|$49,551,471
|6
|MGM
|The Zone of Interest
|$1,109,117
|594
|277
|$1,867
|$4,595,616
|8
|A24
|The Iron Claw
|$641,695
|-34%
|634
|-292
|$1,012
|$34,735,300
|7
|A24
|Origin
|$635,000
|-52%
|631
|-33
|$1,006
|$3,548,491
|9
|Neon
|The Boy and the Heron
|$433,121
|394
|$1,099
|$44,939,495
|9
|GKIDS
|I.S.S.
|$280,889
|-79%
|814
|-1688
|$345
|$6,338,025
|3
|
Bleecker Street
|All of Us Strangers
|$253,000
|-40%
|150
|-105
|$1,687
|$3,540,164
|7
|Searchlight
|Oppenheimer
|$215,000
|-77%
|579
|-689
|$371
|$328,744,000
|29
|Universal
|The Book of Clarence
|$205,000
|-52%
|231
|-438
|$887
|$5,917,000
|4
|Sony
|Trolls Band Together
|$200,000
|-23%
|293
|-59
|$683
|$102,501,000
|12
|Universal
|The Holdovers
|$171,000
|-66%
|562
|-708
|$304
|$19,758,000
|15
|
Focus Features
|Anatomy of a Fall
|$117,000
|-40%
|220
|-160
|$532
|$4,413,930
|17
|Neon
|Wish
|$81,000
|-28%
|130
|-25
|$623
|$63,622,825
|11
|Disney
|How to Have Sex
|$52,008
|4
|$13,002
|$52,008
|1
|MUBI
|Ferrari
|$52,000
|-58%
|103
|-67
|$505
|$18,471,657
|6
|Neon
|Killers of the Flower Moon
|$41,000
|-80%
|286
|-655
|$143
|$67,771,000
|16
|Paramount
|Anselm
|$27,750
|9
|$3,083
|$411,775
|9
|Janus Films
|TÓTEM
|$16,690
|5
|4
|$3,338
|$32,411
|$3,338
|Janus Films
Share this post