Weekend Box Office: BARBIE Leads for Fourth Consecutive Frame

Barbie

Warner Bros.’ comedy declines only -36% to $33.7M, spending its fourth frame in first place, and marking the first film to spend four frames at #1 since The Super Mario Bros. in April.

All time, Barbie has now earned the:

#20 opening weekend: $162.0M

#7 sophomore weekend: $93.0M

#11 third weekend: $53.0M

#9 fourth weekend: $33.7M

With $526.3M total through 24 days, it now ranks as the #18 biggest movie of all time, between 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with $533.5M and 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with $515.2M.

It also ranks #2 of the year so far, behind only April’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie: $574.1M.

However, Barbie is running +14% ahead of Mario through the equivalent 24-day point in release: $458.9M.

Overseas / global

This weekend, Barbie declined -47% overseas in holdover markets, steeper than its -36% domestic drop.

Last frame, Barbie surpassed the billion-dollar mark. It’s now earned $657.6M overseas and $1.18B globally.

Globally, that’s already the #25 film of all time, ranking between 2013’s Iron Man 3 with $1.21B and 2015’s Minions with $1.15B.

It also ranks #2 of the year so far, behind only April’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie: $1.45B.

Barbie’s top overseas markets totals are:

U.K.: $101.1M Mexico: $51.8M Australia: $47.3M Germany: $42.2M Brazil: $42.0M France: $34.4M China: $33.7M Italy: $31.0M Spain: $30.0M Holland: $15.4M

Oppenheimer

Universal’s historical war drama declines only -35% to $18.8M, rising from third to second place in its fourth frame, due to the steep fall of last weekend’s runner-up Meg 2: The Trench.

All time, Oppenheimer has improved by earning the:

Opening weekend outside the top 100: $82.4M

#79 sophomore weekend: $46.7M

#71 third weekend: $29.1M

#74 fourth frame: $18.8M

With $264.2M total through 17 days, it now stands as the #129 biggest movie of all time domestically, ranking between 2017’s Despicable Me 3 with $264.6M and 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets with $262.6M.

It also stands as the #9 biggest R-rated movie of all time domestically, between 2009’s The Hangover with $277.3M and 2011’s The Hangover Part II with $254.4M.

Depending on how it holds, Oppenheimer stands a shot at finishing among the top five R-rated film, with a small shot at #1. Currently, that mark has been held for 19 years by 2004’s The Passion of the Christ: $370.7M.

Here’s how Oppenheimer compares to the top five R-rated films ever, through the equivalent 24-day point in wide release:

-6% behind 2004’s The Passion of the Christ : $281.0M -15% behind 2016’s Deadpool : $311.4M -6% behind 2014’s American Sniper : $281.3M -5% behind 2019’s Joker : $277.9M -9% behind 2017’s It : $290.7M

Oppenheimer is also poised to become writer-director Christopher Nolan’s biggest (non-Batman) film.

It’s already exceeded the final totals for both 2014’s Interstellar with $188.0M and 2017’s Dunkirk $190.0M, and potentially closing in on 2010’s Inception with $292.5M.

Here’s how Oppenheimer compares to his other biggest films, through the equivalent 24-day point in wide release:

+16% above 2010’s Inception : $227.6M

+79% above 2014’s Interstellar : $147.0M / +40% ahead of its final total: $188.0M

+72% above 2017’s Dunkirk : $153.1M / +39% ahead of its final total: $190.0M

Oppenheimer is also closing in on another unusual record: highest-grossing film to never reach #1 at a weekend box office.

It already ranks #2 on that metric, behind only 2016’s Sing with $270.3M, which peaked at #2 behind Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Overseas / global

This weekend, Oppenheimer declined -43% overseas, steeper than its -35% domestic drop.

Oppenheimer has earned $384.8M overseas and $649.0M globally.

That beats Dunkirk globally with $530M and Interstellar with $648M, though matching Inception with $728M will prove a bit harder.

Globally, it’s also the #163 film of all time, ranking between 2015’s The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 with $653.4M and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World with $644.7M.

Top overseas markets totals are:

U.K.: $58.1M Germany: $35.4M France: $28.0M Australia: $20.9M India: $17.6M Mexico: $16.7M Spain: $16.2M Netherlands: $14.2M Brazil: $11.5M Saudi Arabia: $11.0M

Later this month, the film will debut in key markets including China, South Korea, and Italy.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Last weekend, Paramount’s animated action comedy reboot came out of its shell with a $28.0M opening in fourth place.

This frame, it declines only -44% to $15.7M, accordingly rising one spot to third place.

That’s a milder drop than:

2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : -57%

2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (-59%)

2007’s TMNT : -62%

2018’s similar animation style Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (-53%)

After a midweek Wednesday debut, Mayhem has earned $72.7M after 12 days. Here’s how that compares to other comparable titles, through the equivalent 12-day point in release:

+13% above 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – $64.1M

-1% below 2018’s similar animation style Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse – $73,543,868

-41% below 2014’s hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : $124.0M

+81% above 2007’s TMNT : $40.0M

Overseas / global

This weekend, Mayhem declined -48% overseas in holdover markets, slightly steeper than its -44% domestic drop.

Mayhem has now earned $21.9M overseas and $94.6M globally.

It looks almost certain not to reach the $485M global total for 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but may match the $245M global total for 2016’s Out of the Shadows.

Top overseas markets are:

U.K.: $7.2M Mexico: $2.9M France: $1.8M Germany: $1.7M

This weekend, the film opened with less than $1M in China, only eighth place in that market.

Later this month and next, the film will debut in key markets including Spain, Brazil, Australia, South Korea, and Japan.

Meg 2: The Trench

Last weekend, Warner Bros.’ shark-themed thriller failed to take as big a bite out of the box office, with a $30.0M opening in second place.

That was -34% below the debut of 2018’s original The Meg: $45.4M, opening in first place.

Now in its sophomore frame, Trench falls a steep -58% to $12.7M and fourth place. That’s steeper than the sophomore drop for The Meg: -53%.

Trench has earned $54.1M after 10 days. That’s -35% below The Meg through the equivalent 10-day point in release: $83.7M.

Overseas / global

This weekend, Trench declined -61% overseas in holdover markets, slightly steeper than its -58% domestic drop.

These kinds of films always earn the vast majority of their money from outside the U.S. and Trench is no exception, with $202.8M overseas and $256.9M globally.

The film has earned 79% from overseas, higerh than the original’s 73%.

Top overseas market totals are:

China: $90.2M [compared to the original’s $152.3M China total] Mexico: $15.0M U.K.: $9.7M France: $7.6M Spain: $7.4M Germany: $6.4M Italy: $4.2M Indonesia: $4.1M Malaysia: $3.8M Australia: $3.7M

Later this month, the film will open in key markets including South Korea and Japan.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Universal’s Dracula-themed horror thriller bit off a $6.5M opening in fifth place.

Compared to some other horror-thriller films from last August, 2022, that’s:

-43% below 2022’s Beast : $11.5M

-4% below 2022’s The Invitation : $6.8M

Compared to some other “thriller at sea” films, albeit non-horror releases, that’s:

-41% below 2015’s In the Heart of the Sea : $11.0M

-36% below 2016’s The Finest Hours : $10.2M

-44% below 2018’s Adrift : $11.6M

Audience demographics

The opening weekend audience for Demeter was an estimated:

62% male

75% ages 25+

44% white, 22% Hispanic, 16% black, and 11% Asian-American

Gave the film a “B-” CinemaScore

Outside the top five

Disney’s family horror comedy Haunted Mansion takes sixth place with $5.6M, in its third frame.

It’s earned $52.8M through 17 days. That’s +7% above 2003’s original Haunted Mansion through the equivalent point in release: $49.1M. (Although that’s also without adjusting for ticket price inflation.)

A24’s horror Talk to Me takes seventh place with $5.1M in its third frame, actually rising one spot after coming in eighth last weekend. Its -19% decline represents the mildest drop among the top 10.

Angel Studios’ faith-based action drama Sound of Freedom takes eighth place with $4.8M, in its sixth frame.

With $172.8M after 41 days, Sound is certainly the biggest box office surprise of 2023 so far. It’s earned more than such expected summer blockbusters as the new Fast and the Furious, Indiana Jones, Fast and the Furious, and Mission: Impossible installments, plus The Flash and Pixar’s Elemental.

Paramount’s action-adventure sequel Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One takes ninth place with $4.6M, in its fifth frame.

It’s earned $159.5M through 33 days. That trails both its two Mission: Impossible predecessors through the equivalent point in release: -18% below 2018’s Fallout with $195.8M and -7% below 2015’s Rogue Nation with $171.8M.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $110.5M.

Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Leader Last weekend $176.5M -37% Barbie, third frame: $53.0M Same weekend in 2022 $65.3M +69% Bullet Train, second frame: $13.4M Same weekend in 2019 $132.1M -16% Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, second frame: $25.2M

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $6.24B.

Here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019, through the same point:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: 2023 YTD after last weekend: Trend 2022 $5.01B +24.5% +23.3% Up 2019 $7.30B -14.4% -15.0% Up

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.60B Universal + Focus Features: $1.42B Warner Bros.: $852.7M Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll : $715.7M Paramount : $649.8M

