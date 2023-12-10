Weekend Box Office: THE BOY AND THE HERON Flies, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ Tumbles to 6th

Images courtesy Parkwood Entertainment, Studio Ghibli © 2023

#1 = The Boy and the Heron

GKIDS’ and Studio Ghibli’s Japanese-language anime from director Hayao Miyazaki soared to $12.8M, securing the top spot over the weekend.

For comparison, that’s higher than the final domestic totals of several Miyazaki films, including:

2002’s Spirited Away = $10.0M

2014’s The Wind Rises = $5.2M

2005’s Howl’s Moving Castle = $4.7M

It’s also not far off from the final domestic total of Miyazaki’s 2009 release Ponyo, $15.0M. Heron will likely overtake Ponyo later this week.

Versus some other comparable anime openings of recent years, Heron opens:

+37% above 2022’s One Piece Film: Red = $9.3M

+99% above 2012’s The Secret World of Arrietty = $6.4M

Heron also opens above the entire final domestic total of:

2022’s Suzume = $10.9M

2019’s Weathering with You = $9.0M

2016’s Your Name. = $5.0M

Impressively, Heron leads the weekend box office despite only having the #8 widest release in the marketplace at 2,205 theaters.

#2 = The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

In its fourth frame, Lionsgate’s dystopian action prequel repeats in second place with a -34% drop to $9.4M.

Through 24 days, Songbirds has earned $135.6M. Through the same point in release, that’s:

-59% below 2012’s The Hunger Games = $336.6M

-62% below 2013’s Catching Fire = $357.5M

-51% below 2014’s Mockingjay Part 1 = $276.8M

-44% below 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2 = $244.6M

However, that point of comparison marks an improvement for Songbirds, as its opening weekend lagged further behind its four predecessors, coming in:

-70% below 2012’s The Hunger Games

-71% below 2013’s Catching Fire

-63% below 2014’s Mockingjay Part 1

-56% below 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2

Songbirds is also running -31% behind 2016’s Harry Potter spinoff prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them = $198.9M.

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes director Francis Lawrence here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/fading-snow-director-francis-lawrence-on-kindling-the-franchise-with-origin-story-the-hunger-games-the-ballad-of-songbirds-and-snakes/

#3 = Godzilla Minus One

Last weekend, Toho International’s Japanese-language monster movie stomped to a $11.4M debut in third place.

Now in its sophomore frame, it repeats in third place with -27% to $8.3M.

Compared to the three most recent English-language Godzilla films, that sophomore drop is far milder than:

2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong = -57%

2014’s Godzilla = -67%

2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters = -68%

#4 = Trolls Band Together

In its fourth frame, Universal’s animated three-quel repeats in fourth place with a -21% decline to $6.2M.

Through 24 days, Band has earned $83.0M. Through the same point in release, that’s -38% behind behind 2016’s Trolls ($135.4M). That represents a slight dip for Band, which opened -35% below Trolls.

#5 = Wish

In its third frame, Disney’s animated musical repeats in fifth place with a -31% decline to $5.3M.

Through 19 days, after opening midweek on a Wednesday, Wish has earned $49.4M total. That’s running far behind other Disney animated musicals released on Thanksgiving weeks past:

-31% below 2021’s Encanto = $71.9M

-48% below 2010’s Tangled = $96.5M

-58% below 2016’s Moana = $119.7M

-63% below 2013’s Frozen = $134.2M

Wish is holding worse than Encanto, having scored an opening weekend only -22% behind the earlier film. However, Wish‘s rate of decline is less steep when compared to several other recent Disney animations released over Thanksgiving, having initially opened to:

-54% below Tangled

-61% below Moana

-66% below Frozen

#6 = Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Last weekend, the AMC Theatres Distribution + Variance Films concert documentary debuted to $21.8M.

Now in its sophomore frame, it plunges a steep -77% to $5.0M and sixth place.

Compared to the sophomore drops for other comparable concert documentaries, that’s far steeper than:

2009’s posthumous Michael Jackson concert documentary This Is It = -43%

2011’s Justin Bieber: Never Say Never = -55%

October’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour = -64%

2008’s Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert = -67%

#7 = Napoleon

In its third frame, Sony Pictures and Apple Studios’ historical drama fell -42% to $4.2M.

Through 19 days, after opening midweek on a Wednesday, Napoleon has earned $53.0M total. Through the same point in release, that’s:

-1% below Killers of the Flower Moon , a comparable historical drama from Apple Studios = $53.9M

+29% ahead of director Ridley Scott’s 2021 House of Gucci = $41.0M

#8 = Waitress: The Musical

Bleecker Street’s and Fathom Events’ five-day limited engagement event cinema release Waitress: The Musical served up $3.2M.

After opening with $672K on Thursday, it’s now earned $3.9M through four days in only 1,214 theaters.

#9 = Animal

Last weekend, Moksha Movies’ Indian foreign-language action drama earned the second-highest domestic Bollywood opening ever with $6.5M in seventh place.

In its sophomore frame, it falls -65% to $2.2M and ninth place.

Compared to the sophomore drops of other Indian releases this year, that’s steeper than:

November’s Tiger 3 = -47%

September’s Jawan = -61%

January’s Pathaan = -61%

#10 = The Shift

Last weekend, Angel Studios’ faith-based sci-fi film opened with $4.3M in eighth place.

Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -50% to $2.1M and tenth place.

Versus some other comparable faith-based releases this year, that’s steeper than:

September’s The Blind = -26%

March’s His Only Son = -49%

However, it’s milder than October’s After Death = -60%.

Outside the top 10

Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things opens to an estimated $644K in nine theaters. Its $71,556 per-theater average ranks #3 of the year so far, behind only June’s Asteroid City ($142,230) and April’s Beau is Afraid ($80,099).

Neon’s horror-drama Origin took in an estimated $117K in two theaters. Its $58,532 per-theater average ranks #4 of the year so far, behind Asteroid City, Beau is Afraid, and Poor Things.

20th Century Studios’ 35th anniversary re-release of 1988’s Die Hard earned $923K in 1,355 theaters. That sub-$1M total falls well below comparable 2023 blockbuster re-releases like Titanic, Jurassic Park, and Return of the Jedi.

Universal’s 20th anniversary re-release of 2003’s Love Actually failed to draw in Christmas crowds, making $280K in 927 theaters—less than one-third of the (admittedly quite dissimilar) Die Hard.

Universal’s July Oppenheimer re-expanded to 1,316 theaters for awards season, up from 101 last frame, earning $350K.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend comes in around $67.2M, the #5 lowest overall weekend of 2023.

Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Leader Last weekend $97.1M -30% Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé = $21.8M Same weekend in 2022 $37.7M +78% Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fifth frame = $11.2M Same weekend in 2019 $90.3M -25% Frozen II, third frame = $35.1M

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $8.36B.

Here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: After last weekend: Trend 2022 $6.77B +23.4% +22.7% Up 2019 $10.35B -19.1% -19.3% Up

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.87B Universal + Focus Features: $1.85B Warner Bros.: $1.15B Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll + Affirm : $958.6M Paramount : $840.1M

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: