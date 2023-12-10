Weekend Box Office: THE BOY AND THE HERON Flies, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ Tumbles to 6th

#1 = The Boy and the Heron
GKIDS’ and Studio Ghibli’s Japanese-language anime from director Hayao Miyazaki soared to $12.8M, securing the top spot over the weekend.
For comparison, that’s higher than the final domestic totals of several Miyazaki films, including:
- 2002’s Spirited Away = $10.0M
- 2014’s The Wind Rises = $5.2M
- 2005’s Howl’s Moving Castle = $4.7M
It’s also not far off from the final domestic total of Miyazaki’s 2009 release Ponyo, $15.0M. Heron will likely overtake Ponyo later this week.
Versus some other comparable anime openings of recent years, Heron opens:
- +37% above 2022’s One Piece Film: Red = $9.3M
- +99% above 2012’s The Secret World of Arrietty = $6.4M
Heron also opens above the entire final domestic total of:
- 2022’s Suzume = $10.9M
- 2019’s Weathering with You = $9.0M
- 2016’s Your Name. = $5.0M
Impressively, Heron leads the weekend box office despite only having the #8 widest release in the marketplace at 2,205 theaters.
#2 = The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
In its fourth frame, Lionsgate’s dystopian action prequel repeats in second place with a -34% drop to $9.4M.
Through 24 days, Songbirds has earned $135.6M. Through the same point in release, that’s:
- -59% below 2012’s The Hunger Games = $336.6M
- -62% below 2013’s Catching Fire = $357.5M
- -51% below 2014’s Mockingjay Part 1 = $276.8M
- -44% below 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2 = $244.6M
However, that point of comparison marks an improvement for Songbirds, as its opening weekend lagged further behind its four predecessors, coming in:
- -70% below 2012’s The Hunger Games
- -71% below 2013’s Catching Fire
- -63% below 2014’s Mockingjay Part 1
- -56% below 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2
Songbirds is also running -31% behind 2016’s Harry Potter spinoff prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them = $198.9M.
#3 = Godzilla Minus One
Last weekend, Toho International’s Japanese-language monster movie stomped to a $11.4M debut in third place.
Now in its sophomore frame, it repeats in third place with -27% to $8.3M.
Compared to the three most recent English-language Godzilla films, that sophomore drop is far milder than:
- 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong = -57%
- 2014’s Godzilla = -67%
- 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters = -68%
#4 = Trolls Band Together
In its fourth frame, Universal’s animated three-quel repeats in fourth place with a -21% decline to $6.2M.
Through 24 days, Band has earned $83.0M. Through the same point in release, that’s -38% behind behind 2016’s Trolls ($135.4M). That represents a slight dip for Band, which opened -35% below Trolls.
#5 = Wish
In its third frame, Disney’s animated musical repeats in fifth place with a -31% decline to $5.3M.
Through 19 days, after opening midweek on a Wednesday, Wish has earned $49.4M total. That’s running far behind other Disney animated musicals released on Thanksgiving weeks past:
- -31% below 2021’s Encanto = $71.9M
- -48% below 2010’s Tangled = $96.5M
- -58% below 2016’s Moana = $119.7M
- -63% below 2013’s Frozen = $134.2M
Wish is holding worse than Encanto, having scored an opening weekend only -22% behind the earlier film. However, Wish‘s rate of decline is less steep when compared to several other recent Disney animations released over Thanksgiving, having initially opened to:
- -54% below Tangled
- -61% below Moana
- -66% below Frozen
#6 = Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
Last weekend, the AMC Theatres Distribution + Variance Films concert documentary debuted to $21.8M.
Now in its sophomore frame, it plunges a steep -77% to $5.0M and sixth place.
Compared to the sophomore drops for other comparable concert documentaries, that’s far steeper than:
- 2009’s posthumous Michael Jackson concert documentary This Is It = -43%
- 2011’s Justin Bieber: Never Say Never = -55%
- October’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour = -64%
- 2008’s Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert = -67%
#7 = Napoleon
In its third frame, Sony Pictures and Apple Studios’ historical drama fell -42% to $4.2M.
Through 19 days, after opening midweek on a Wednesday, Napoleon has earned $53.0M total. Through the same point in release, that’s:
- -1% below Killers of the Flower Moon, a comparable historical drama from Apple Studios = $53.9M
- +29% ahead of director Ridley Scott’s 2021 House of Gucci = $41.0M
#8 = Waitress: The Musical
Bleecker Street’s and Fathom Events’ five-day limited engagement event cinema release Waitress: The Musical served up $3.2M.
After opening with $672K on Thursday, it’s now earned $3.9M through four days in only 1,214 theaters.
#9 = Animal
Last weekend, Moksha Movies’ Indian foreign-language action drama earned the second-highest domestic Bollywood opening ever with $6.5M in seventh place.
In its sophomore frame, it falls -65% to $2.2M and ninth place.
Compared to the sophomore drops of other Indian releases this year, that’s steeper than:
- November’s Tiger 3 = -47%
- September’s Jawan = -61%
- January’s Pathaan = -61%
#10 = The Shift
Last weekend, Angel Studios’ faith-based sci-fi film opened with $4.3M in eighth place.
Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -50% to $2.1M and tenth place.
Versus some other comparable faith-based releases this year, that’s steeper than:
- September’s The Blind = -26%
- March’s His Only Son = -49%
However, it’s milder than October’s After Death = -60%.
Outside the top 10
Searchlight Pictures’ Poor Things opens to an estimated $644K in nine theaters. Its $71,556 per-theater average ranks #3 of the year so far, behind only June’s Asteroid City ($142,230) and April’s Beau is Afraid ($80,099).
Neon’s horror-drama Origin took in an estimated $117K in two theaters. Its $58,532 per-theater average ranks #4 of the year so far, behind Asteroid City, Beau is Afraid, and Poor Things.
20th Century Studios’ 35th anniversary re-release of 1988’s Die Hard earned $923K in 1,355 theaters. That sub-$1M total falls well below comparable 2023 blockbuster re-releases like Titanic, Jurassic Park, and Return of the Jedi.
Universal’s 20th anniversary re-release of 2003’s Love Actually failed to draw in Christmas crowds, making $280K in 927 theaters—less than one-third of the (admittedly quite dissimilar) Die Hard.
Universal’s July Oppenheimer re-expanded to 1,316 theaters for awards season, up from 101 last frame, earning $350K.
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend comes in around $67.2M, the #5 lowest overall weekend of 2023.
Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Leader
|
Last weekend
|
$97.1M
|
-30%
|
Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé = $21.8M
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$37.7M
|
+78%
|
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fifth frame = $11.2M
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$90.3M
|
-25%
|
Frozen II, third frame = $35.1M
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $8.36B.
Here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD now:
|
After last weekend:
|
Trend
|
2022
|
$6.77B
|
+23.4%
|
+22.7%
|
Up
|
2019
|
$10.35B
|
-19.1%
|
-19.3%
|
Up
Top distributors
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
- Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.87B
- Universal + Focus Features: $1.85B
- Warner Bros.: $1.15B
- Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll + Affirm: $958.6M
- Paramount: $840.1M
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|The Boy and the Heron
|$12,836,313
|2,205
|$5,821
|$12,836,313
|1
|GKIDS
|The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
|$9,400,000
|-34%
|3,665
|-26
|$2,565
|$135,655,926
|4
|Lionsgate
|Godzilla Minus One
|$8,342,710
|-27%
|2,540
|232
|$3,285
|$25,344,044
|2
|Toho International
|Trolls Band Together
|$6,200,000
|-21%
|3,451
|-165
|$1,797
|$83,081,775
|4
|Universal
|Wish
|$5,300,000
|-31%
|3,410
|-490
|$1,554
|$49,412,846
|3
|Walt Disney
|Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
|$5,000,000
|-77%
|2,539
|$1,969
|$28,051,164
|2
|AMC Theatres Distribution + Variance
|Napoleon
|$4,200,000
|-42%
|3,350
|-150
|$1,254
|$53,094,572
|3
|Sony Pictures
|Waitress: The Musical
|$3,237,875
|1,214
|$2,667
|$3,909,980
|1
|Bleecker Street
|Animal
|$2,275,000
|-65%
|622
|-78
|$3,658
|$11,552,377
|2
|Moksha Movies
|The Shift
|$2,159,077
|-50%
|2,450
|$881
|$8,501,877
|2
|Angel Studios
|Silent Night
|$1,720,000
|-43%
|1,870
|$920
|$5,844,374
|2
|Lionsgate
|The Marvels
|$1,330,000
|-47%
|1,700
|-500
|$782
|$82,940,438
|5
|Walt Disney
|Thanksgiving
|$1,200,000
|-54%
|2,025
|-481
|$593
|$30,471,669
|4
|Sony Pictures
|Die Hard
|$923,000
|1,355
|$681
|20th Century Studios [Disney]
|The Holdovers
|$650,000
|-46%
|923
|-389
|$704
|$16,395,675
|7
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Poor Things
|$644,000
|9
|$71,556
|$644,000
|1
|Searchlight [Disney]
|Eileen
|$615,000
|559%
|5
|-1
|$123,000
|$746,260
|2
|Neon
|Dream Scenario
|$612,143
|-64%
|1,250
|-328
|$490
|$4,894,432
|5
|A24
|Oppenheimer
|$350,000
|1947%
|1,316
|1,215
|$266
|$325,745,060
|21
|Universal
|Love Actually
|$280,000
|927
|$302
|Universal
|Killers of the Flower Moon
|$194,000
|-58%
|247
|-173
|$785
|$66,921,684
|8
|Paramount
|Journey to Bethlehem
|$150,000
|-25%
|455
|-11
|$330
|$6,444,702
|5
|Sony Pictures
|Radical
|$118,531
|-53%
|150
|-105
|$790
|$8,438,887
|6
|Pantelion Films
|Priscilla
|$117,356
|-65%
|230
|-205
|$510
|$20,694,076
|7
|A24
|Origin
|$117,063
|2
|$58,532
|$117,063
|1
|Neon
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|$100,000
|-76%
|265
|-467
|$377
|$137,163,570
|7
|Universal
|Next Goal Wins
|$95,000
|-62%
|190
|-310
|$500
|$6,637,872
|4
|Searchlight [Disney]
|The Sweet East
|$9,500
|-69%
|2
|1
|$4,750
|$54,311
|2
|Utopia
|Common Ground
|$1,300
|-84%
|2
|$650
|$237,339
|11
|Area 23a
