Weekend Box Office: CAPTAIN AMERICA Plummets, THE MONKEY Posts Best Horror Debut of 2025

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America in Marvel Studios' CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2024 MARVEL.

1. Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel Studios | Week 2

$28.2M Domestic Weekend | $141.2M Domestic Total

$289.4M Global Total

Staying in the top spot, Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World took a big -68% tumble in its second frame with an estimated $28.2M on 4,105 screens (n/c) for a $6,870 Per Screen Average. That racks up the domestic total to $141.2M, placing it ahead of low bars The Incredible Hulk ($134.8M) and The Marvels ($84.5M). At this pace it’s probable the new film could best 2011 entry Captain America: The First Avenger‘s $176.65M, but just as likely it won’t clear $200M domestic before ending its run. Still, the strength of this film alongside The Monkey drove the box office over 20% above this same frame last year.

Here’s how the weekend looked…

Friday – $7.2M

Saturday – $12.8M

Sunday – $8.2M

Disney was likely bracing for a serious drop on this title after wretched reviews and MCU record-low audience scores last weekend. Fortunately it held stronger than The Marvels (-78%) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (-70%) while performing on-par with the second frame of Eternals ($26.8M). Black Widow also dropped -68% in Frame 2 for a $25.8M weekend… but it was simultaneously available on Disney+’s premium streaming platform.

Overall Brave New World definitely feels of a piece with all those other MCU black sheep in the overarching narrative of post-Endgame‘s lack of focus or payoff for the Marvel brand. The Kevin Feige-led silo has definitely overestimated the audience’s willingness to accept products that are deeply middlebrow/safe while focusing on B or C-level characters from the obscure corners of their cinematic universe. That last description could also be the logline for May’s Thunderbolts*.

Internationally Brave New World continues to slightly outperform domestic with $35.3M in 52 material territories for an overseas total of $148.2M and global total of $289.4M. With all international markets open, the Top 3 so far are the UK ($16.7M), China ($13.5M), and Mexico ($10.7M). Global IMAX grosses this frame were $4.6M for a $23.3M total. As with domestic, the Anthony Mackie-led movie is now ahead of globals for The Incredible Hulk ($265.57M) and The Marvels ($199.7M) on its way to hopefully besting Captain America ($370.56M), Black Widow ($379.7M), and Eternals ($401.7M).

2. The Monkey

Neon | NEW

$14.2M Domestic Opening Weekend

With the Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, Neon took a gamble on a horror comedy from their new golden boy director Osgood Perkins that has paid off in an estimated $14.2M opening at #2 on 3200 screens for a $4,438 PSA. That’s the biggest horror debut of the year, as well as Neon’s second-biggest opener ever behind Perkins’ Longlegs ($22.4M). The opening bow is on par with several recent Stephen King adaptations, including 2019’s Doctor Sleep ($14.1M before $31.5M total), 2023’s The Boogeyman ($12.35M before $43.2M domestic total), and 2013’s Carrie remake ($16.1M before $35.26M total).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $1.9M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $5.9M

Saturday – $5M

Sunday – $3.3M

Neon’s Chief Distribution Officer Elissa Federoff said in a statement, “This is a phenomenal debut for The Monkey. Masters of horror Osgood Perkins, James Wan and Stephen King crafted a shocking thrill ride that has subverted the horror genre and created a raucous good time for audiences across the country. Our second collaboration with Osgood gave us the opportunity to create a campaign that embraced the fun of the film and the collective rush audiences would experience in the theater. The Monkey is a singular film from a singular filmmaker, we look forward to it playing theatrically for weeks to come.”

This is below our prediction panel’s low-end forecast for this movie, which may have been over-influenced by positive pre-release buzz, high Fandango pre-sales, and the heat from last year’s Longlegs. Walk-up business clearly wasn’t as strong as it could have been, and word of mouth may have been divisive if the “C+” CinemaScore and 2 1/2 star PostTrak are any indication. Rotten Tomatoes critical was 77% fresh alongside 62% audience score, although PostTrak definite recommend was 49% which is high for the genre. As we wrote on Wednesday, there was always a possibility the gallows humor and extreme gore of the film might be a turnoff for crowds that come to horror for traditional date night jump scares.

The Monkey is the third comedic horror movie of the year behind Companion and Heart Eyes to receive positive critical notices but disappoint at the box office. However, if The Monkey can have a solid second frame hold ala Heart Eyes (which admittedly got a Valentine’s Day +19% boost) against no real competition next weekend that could give it a second wind.

Other Notable Performances

On Wednesday the Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2 surpassed Inside Out 2‘s $1.699B WW total to become the highest grossing animated movie of all-time globally. It currently sits at $1.826B, with only $12.65M of that from the US where the CMC Pictures release maintained the #5 spot this frame for $3M. That’s also enough to put Ne Zha 2 at #8 on the all-time global charts, gunning for Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $1.921B. This single release puts China on a whole new playing field among movie power players, and could be considered the biggest news of the week. This is only the third frame for this movie in China with many more territories to expand to, so don’t be surprised to see Titanic topple under this juggernaut soon.

Lionsgate procured the #8 spot this weekend with The Unbreakable Boy, another faith-based movie from writer/director Jon Gunn (Ordinary Angels) which made $2.5M in 1,687 theaters for a $1,482 PSA. As per usual this audience gave the autism/brittle bone disease movie an “A” CinemaScore even while Rotten Tomatoes critics handed the Zachary Levi-led drama 48%.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates

Weekend 8 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Estimates:

$77,099,102M | (+21.5% vs 2024)