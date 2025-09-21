Weekend Box Office: DEMON SLAYER Triumphs Despite Anime Sophomore Slump as New Releases Underwhelm

Key Takeaways

After an incredible, record-breaking performance in Frame 1, Sony’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle held onto #1 but fell below expectations at $17.3M. A pair of big studio releases -the horror movie Him and the romance A Big Bold Beautiful Journey– could not bolster the box office, hence another negative year-over-year from this time in 2024 when the third week of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice earned $25.9M.

Top Title: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle (Sony) | $17.3M / 3,342 Screens / $5,177 PSA | Week 1

Top Opener: HIM (Universal) | $13.5M / 3,168 Screens / $4,261 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: Peacock (Oscilloscope) | $5,220K / 1 Screen / $5,220 PSA | Week 1

Highlights From the Weekend

1. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Sony/Crunchyroll | Week 2

$17.3M 3-Day Weekend | $104.7M Domestic Total

$555M Global Total

As expected, Sony and Crunchyroll’s English dub release of Toho’s Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle took a massive sophomore frame tumble, dropping -75% from opening weekend to take an estimated $17.3M on 3,342 screens for a $5,177 Per Screen Average. We were hoping the record-setting anime title could buck the trend of steep slides in hold-over weeks, but even despite the drop the film still managed to maintain the top spot thanks to sub-par competition and momentum from last week.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including a rare Sunday that was better than its Friday…

Friday – $4.58M

Saturday – $7.3M

Sunday – $5.4M

As of now the domestic total stands at $104.7M, which makes it the top anime earner in North American box office history. It also beat out Dog Man‘s $97.97M lifetime total to become the top stateside animated movie of 2025. The fact that it was able to best other major releases from DreamWorks (Bad Guys 2) and Disney/Pixar (Elio) is a sign that the import/export advantage is starting to lean Asia’s way.

Overseas Demon Slayer: Infinity Train expanded to Germany ($8.2M) and France ($8.6M), both setting #1 anime opening records for those markets. IMAX screens delivered $5.1M of the global total, which now stands at an estimated $555M, beating previous franchise records for 2021’s Mugen Train ($506.47M). Globally it has now out-grossed The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($519.4M) to become the 9th biggest movie of 2025 WW.

2. HIM

Universal Pictures | NEW

$13.5M 3-Day Opening Weekend | $13.86M Global Total

Universal and Monkeypaw Productions’ sports-themed horror picture Him disappointed with $13.5M from 3,168 locations for a $4,261 PSA. That’s on-par with this summer’s I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot ($12.75M). The debut figure is below the $15-$20M range we were expecting from opening weekend, likely a result from poor word of mouth (C- CinemaScore) and negative reviews. Limited IMAX screens accounted for $1.9M domestically, around 14% of the total.

As with last year’s critically acclaimed action film Monkey Man, having Jordan Peele’s name as producer could not carry the day. Acclaim was not in the cards for this movie, with Rotten Tomatoes critical at 29% while audience score is 57% and CinemaScore was a “C-” (all worse than Sony’s dud A Big Bold Beautiful Journey).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $2M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $6.48M

Saturday – $4.31M

Sunday – $2.71M

The audience for Him was 52% male, with 65% of ticket buyers in the 25+ column, with a majority 71% in the combined 18-34 group. Here’s how demographics looked, leaning more diverse than a typical horror release…

African American – 38%

Caucasian – 32%

Hispanic – 20%

Asian – 6%

NATAM/Other – 5%

Internationally, the story was grim as Him opened in its first 25 international markets this weekend, including the Netherlands and Portugal, with an estimated $0.4M to show for it from only 892 screens. Given that the story was centered around American football, this is actually not a shock. The top location was the Netherlands with $106K at 82 theaters.

Other Notable Performances

After a -69% tumble in Frame 2, The Conjuring: Last Rites only fell -49% in its third outing to take $12.95M for the weekend at #3. Its $151.1M domestic total and $382.17M global haul officially make it the biggest Conjuring movie in the franchise on both fronts. Last Rites also skipped ahead of Weapons ($149.7M) as the #2 domestic horror title of the year, and is only a day away from topping Marvel’s Thunderbolts* ($382.4M) as the 12th highest global grosser of 2025. It also helped New Line surpass $1 billion from horror titles, a feat previously accomplished only once by any studio, which was also by New Line in 2017.

While Sony owned the box office with Demon Slayer, their splashy romantic fantasy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey landed with a thud in 5th place. The Margot Robbie/Colin Farrell starrer earned $3.5M in its opening weekend on 3,330 screens for a $1,051 PSA. It also failed to gain traction with critics or audiences, earning a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a 58% audience score and a “B-” CinemaScore. Internationally, the movie took in an additional $4.5 million from 5,500+ screens in 42 markets for a global total of $8M. The film, Robbie’s first since the phenomenal success of Barbie, marks the actresses worst major opening as a lead, the previous being 2022’s Babylon at $3.6M.

Angel Studios’ The Senior brought in $2.77M from 2,405 screens for a $1,153 PSA to place #7 on this week’s chart. Directed by old pro Rod Lurie and starring Michael Chiklis, the film based on a real-life 59 year-old football player, wrapped in early 2022 but is just now getting a theatrical bow. It was received far better than this week’s other football movie Him, with 80% RT critical, 95% audience score, and an “A” CinemaScore.

Next Weekend

Warner Bros.’ hot streak of movies opening above $40M will be put to the test with director Paul Thomas Anderson’s expensive action drama One Battle After Another. The film has two big advantages in true movie star Leonardo DiCaprio and glowing reviews (97% on RT), which position it as an instant Oscar contender no matter how the debut weekend shakes out. On tap for family counter-programming next frame is Universal and DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, a big-screen iteration of the Netflix series/kiddie phenomenon, which is a guaranteed merch bonanza. Riding the great horror wave of 2025 is The Strangers – Chapter 2, director Renny Harlin’s second of three already-shot films in a cycle, the first of which did $35.2M in summer 2024.

