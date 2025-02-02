Weekend Box Office: DOG MAN Has Bark and Bite at #1

(from left) Petey (Pete Davidson) and Dog Man (Peter Hastings) in DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man, directed by Peter Hastings.

1. Dog Man

Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation | NEW

$36M Domestic Opening Weekend

$40.59M Global Total

DreamWorks’ animated adaptation of the popular Dog Man book series came in above our highest-end forecast with an estimated $36M from 3,885 screens for a $9,266 Per Screen Average. That is well above the opening salvo of 2017’s Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie ($23.85M), of which this serves as a loose spinoff. It also stands as the second biggest January debut for an animated movie after DreamWorks’ 2016 entry Kung Fu Panda 3 ($41.8M), as well as the 26th DreamWorks Animation title to open at the top of the domestic BO. Dog Man also helped drive overall box office up over 26% from this frame last year when Universal’s Argylle opened to an anemic $17.4M.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $1.36M in Thursday previews and very robust Saturday play…

Friday – $10.8M

Saturday – $15.18M

Sunday – $10.02M

Critics were moderately positive on the animated feature with 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave it 86% approval alongside an “A” CinemaScore, which all points to continued family foot traffic throughout February. Adults polled by PostTrak were more lukewarm with 3 1/2 stars and 75% positive, but 58% of the audience was under 25. Ticket buyers skewed slightly male at 52%, with under 12’s being by far the biggest age group at 41%, while parent age (35-44) was the next-highest at 21%. Here’s how demographics played out…

Caucasian – 41%

Hispanic – 27%

African American – 12%

Asian – 10%

Natam/Other – 10%

Internationally Dog Man opened softer with $4.59M in 29 new markets this weekend including Spain, Mexico, Italy, and the Middle East plus Frame 2 in Poland. Top 3 territories are Spain ($1.1M), Mexico ($699K), and Italy ($616K). Key future markets include UK & Ireland (Feb 7), Brazil (Feb 27), Australia (April 3), France (April 9), Germany (April 10), and Korea (April 30), with the staggered schedule indicating a possible lack of faith in the movie performing in foreign countries despite the books being translated into 47 languages. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie also performed lower overseas ($52.5M vs $73.9M domestic)

2. Companion

Warner Bros. Pictures | NEW

$9.5M Domestic Opening Weekend

$15M Global Total

Warner Bros.’ horror laugher Companion opened on the lower-end of our expectations with $9.5M from 3,285 screens for a $2,892 PSA. Mainstream tracking had it between $8M and $10M. This opening falls in line with recent similarly-budgeted horror titles like Heretic ($10.8m), Abigail ($10.3M), and Barbarian ($10.5M). Premium formats represented 34% of business including Dolby Cinema, PLF/Premium Large Formats, and IMAX, with the latter pulling $1.6M domestic (17% of the weekend take). The Top 3 locations were AMC Burbank, AMC Lincoln Square New York, and AMC Grove Los Angeles.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $1.7M in previews…

Friday – $4.025M

Saturday – $3.165M

Sunday – $2.31M

Here’s how demographics played out…

Caucasian – 58%

Hispanic – 23%

Asian – 8%

African-American – 7%

Native-American/Other – 4%

CinemaScore was a solid “B+” while PostTrak scores were strong for the genre with 4 out of 5 stars. RT critical (94%) and audience scores (91%) were both excellent, which makes one wonder why the picture didn’t open stronger. Deadline suggests a lack of P&A spend (only $10M on US TV) might be the culprit, with WB trying to get the most bang for their buck out of the under-$10M picture. The movie was also a genre bender with both comedic and sci-fi elements added to the horror mix. Around 43% of audiences came for the horror genre itself, while new scream queen IT girl Sophie Thatcher is responsible for 26% of tickets bought.

Companion also raked in $5.5M across 60 overseas territories for a global opening bow of $15M. Top 3 markets are the UK ($919K), France ($664K), and Mexico ($458K). There are seven more territories for the movie launching in the coming weeks, including Germany (Feb 6), Brazil (Feb 6), and Korea (March 19), but this weekend represents 80% of global theatrical for the movie.

Other Notable Performances

Briarcliff Entertainment’s military action thriller Valiant One got off to a $725K start on 1,275 screens for a $569 PSA. Shot in 2022, the indie pic stars Chase Stokes and Lana Condor.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates

Weekend 5 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Estimates:

$82,293,378M | (+26.8% vs 2024)