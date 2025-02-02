Weekend Box Office: DOG MAN Has Bark and Bite at #1

1. Dog Man
Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation | NEW
$36M Domestic Opening Weekend
$40.59M Global Total
DreamWorks’ animated adaptation of the popular Dog Man book series came in above our highest-end forecast with an estimated $36M from 3,885 screens for a $9,266 Per Screen Average. That is well above the opening salvo of 2017’s Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie ($23.85M), of which this serves as a loose spinoff. It also stands as the second biggest January debut for an animated movie after DreamWorks’ 2016 entry Kung Fu Panda 3 ($41.8M), as well as the 26th DreamWorks Animation title to open at the top of the domestic BO. Dog Man also helped drive overall box office up over 26% from this frame last year when Universal’s Argylle opened to an anemic $17.4M.
Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $1.36M in Thursday previews and very robust Saturday play…
- Friday – $10.8M
- Saturday – $15.18M
- Sunday – $10.02M
Critics were moderately positive on the animated feature with 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences gave it 86% approval alongside an “A” CinemaScore, which all points to continued family foot traffic throughout February. Adults polled by PostTrak were more lukewarm with 3 1/2 stars and 75% positive, but 58% of the audience was under 25. Ticket buyers skewed slightly male at 52%, with under 12’s being by far the biggest age group at 41%, while parent age (35-44) was the next-highest at 21%. Here’s how demographics played out…
- Caucasian – 41%
- Hispanic – 27%
- African American – 12%
- Asian – 10%
- Natam/Other – 10%
Internationally Dog Man opened softer with $4.59M in 29 new markets this weekend including Spain, Mexico, Italy, and the Middle East plus Frame 2 in Poland. Top 3 territories are Spain ($1.1M), Mexico ($699K), and Italy ($616K). Key future markets include UK & Ireland (Feb 7), Brazil (Feb 27), Australia (April 3), France (April 9), Germany (April 10), and Korea (April 30), with the staggered schedule indicating a possible lack of faith in the movie performing in foreign countries despite the books being translated into 47 languages. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie also performed lower overseas ($52.5M vs $73.9M domestic)
2. Companion
Warner Bros. Pictures | NEW
$9.5M Domestic Opening Weekend
$15M Global Total
Warner Bros.’ horror laugher Companion opened on the lower-end of our expectations with $9.5M from 3,285 screens for a $2,892 PSA. Mainstream tracking had it between $8M and $10M. This opening falls in line with recent similarly-budgeted horror titles like Heretic ($10.8m), Abigail ($10.3M), and Barbarian ($10.5M). Premium formats represented 34% of business including Dolby Cinema, PLF/Premium Large Formats, and IMAX, with the latter pulling $1.6M domestic (17% of the weekend take). The Top 3 locations were AMC Burbank, AMC Lincoln Square New York, and AMC Grove Los Angeles.
Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $1.7M in previews…
- Friday – $4.025M
- Saturday – $3.165M
- Sunday – $2.31M
Here’s how demographics played out…
- Caucasian – 58%
- Hispanic – 23%
- Asian – 8%
- African-American – 7%
- Native-American/Other – 4%
CinemaScore was a solid “B+” while PostTrak scores were strong for the genre with 4 out of 5 stars. RT critical (94%) and audience scores (91%) were both excellent, which makes one wonder why the picture didn’t open stronger. Deadline suggests a lack of P&A spend (only $10M on US TV) might be the culprit, with WB trying to get the most bang for their buck out of the under-$10M picture. The movie was also a genre bender with both comedic and sci-fi elements added to the horror mix. Around 43% of audiences came for the horror genre itself, while new scream queen IT girl Sophie Thatcher is responsible for 26% of tickets bought.
Companion also raked in $5.5M across 60 overseas territories for a global opening bow of $15M. Top 3 markets are the UK ($919K), France ($664K), and Mexico ($458K). There are seven more territories for the movie launching in the coming weeks, including Germany (Feb 6), Brazil (Feb 6), and Korea (March 19), but this weekend represents 80% of global theatrical for the movie.
Other Notable Performances
Briarcliff Entertainment’s military action thriller Valiant One got off to a $725K start on 1,275 screens for a $569 PSA. Shot in 2022, the indie pic stars Chase Stokes and Lana Condor.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates
Weekend 5 – 2025
Total 3-Day Domestic Estimates:
$82,293,378M | (+26.8% vs 2024)
|Title
|Weekend Estimate
|% Change
|Locations
|Location Change
|PSA
|Domestic Total
|Week
|Distributor
|Dog Man
|$36,000,000
|3,885
|$9,266
|$36,000,000
|1
|Universal
|Companion
|$9,500,000
|3,285
|$2,892
|$9,500,000
|1
|Warner Bros.
|Mufasa: The Lion King
|$6,113,000
|-29%
|3,180
|-240
|$1,922
|$229,510,210
|7
|Walt Disney
|One of Them Days
|$6,000,000
|-25%
|2,306
|-369
|$2,602
|$34,450,000
|3
|Sony Pictures
|Flight Risk
|$5,600,000
|-52%
|3,161
|n/c
|$1,772
|$20,907,918
|2
|Lionsgate
|Sonic the Hedgehog 3
|$3,225,000
|-39%
|2,665
|-432
|$1,210
|$230,549,000
|7
|Paramount Pi…
|Moana 2
|$2,836,000
|-32%
|2,200
|-350
|$1,289
|$453,894,948
|10
|Walt Disney
|A Complete Unknown
|$2,164,000
|-30%
|1,515
|-495
|$1,428
|$66,691,601
|6
|Searchlight …
|The Brutalist
|$1,865,690
|-30%
|1,612
|494
|$1,157
|$12,116,310
|7
|A24
|Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
|$1,600,000
|-47%
|1,471
|-637
|$1,088
|$34,484,869
|4
|Lionsgate
|Presence
|$1,340,000
|-60%
|1,739
|-11
|$771
|$5,883,377
|2
|Neon
|Wicked
|$1,200,000
|-49%
|1,318
|-813
|$910
|$470,862,000
|11
|Universal
|Wolf Man
|$1,150,000
|-65%
|2,041
|-1,313
|$563
|$19,943,000
|3
|Universal
|Nosferatu
|$800,000
|-60%
|983
|-990
|$814
|$94,768,000
|6
|Focus Features
|Brave the Dark
|$769,646
|-66%
|1,700
|-530
|$453
|$3,898,508
|2
|Angel Studios
|Valiant One
|$725,000
|1,275
|$569
|$725,000
|1
|Briarcliff E…
|Babygirl
|$330,790
|-59%
|308
|-469
|$1,074
|$27,745,143
|6
|A24
|September 5
|$320,000
|-57%
|398
|3
|$804
|$2,212,000
|8
|Paramount Pi…
|Love Me
|$204,036
|527
|$387
|$204,036
|1
|Bleecker Street
|Flow
|$120,200
|-32%
|161
|-60
|$747
|$3,913,994
|11
|Janus Films
|The Seed of the Sacred Fig
|$120,000
|274%
|250
|234
|$480
|$632,834
|10
|Neon
|Anora
|$63,600
|-55%
|247
|-70
|$257
|$15,204,597
|16
|Neon
|Conclave
|$60,000
|-34%
|247
|-63
|$243
|$32,025,000
|15
|Focus Features
|Homestead
|$49,841
|-76%
|150
|-350
|$332
|$20,754,540
|7
|Angel Studios
|Kraven the Hunter
|$45,000
|-1%
|237
|53
|$190
|$24,922,000
|8
|Sony Pictures
|Hard Truths
|$35,975
|-80%
|53
|-489
|$679
|$766,846
|9
|Bleecker Street
|All We Imagine as Light
|$22,200
|-54%
|29
|-19
|$766
|$1,021,448
|12
|Janus Films
|A Real Pain
|$21,000
|-73%
|60
|-120
|$350
|$8,295,664
|14
|Searchlight …
|Vermiglio
|$12,400
|-29%
|10
|-4
|$1,240
|$152,173
|6
|Janus Films
