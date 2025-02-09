Weekend Box Office: DOG MAN Sniffs Out the Top Spot Again

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

1. Dog Man

Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation | Week 2

$13.7M Domestic Weekend | $54.1M Domestic Total

$66M Global Total

Universal and DreamWorks’ family hit Dog Man dominated Super Bowl weekend in its second frame, taking in an estimated $13.7M on 3,887 screens for a Per Screen Average of $3,525. That’s a -62% drop, a little steeper than we foresaw going into the weekend in a performance that came in below our predictions, though it’s still ahead of Captain Underpants‘ second frame take of $12.1M. Domestic total is now at $54.1M, currently between DreamWorks’ 2005 film Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit ($56M domestic) and 2000’s The Road to El Dorado ($50.8M total).

Dog Man and the two newcomers also helped lead the overall box office to the biggest post-pandemic Super Bowl weekend yet ($54.3M), topping 2022 ($53.8M) and 2023 ($52.6M) as well as a +32% rise over 2024 ($37M).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked for Frame 2, with a strong pre-Big Game Saturday performance…

Friday – $3.25M

Saturday – $7.33M

Sunday – $3.12M

Overseas takes were slightly better this weekend thanks to a solid $4M opening across 1,150 screens in the UK & Ireland to debut at #1 in the market. That’s above the openings of other DreamWorks properties in the region including Kung Fu Panda 3, Trolls 3, and Boss Baby, as well as more than double the 2017 opening of Captain Underpants. Other openings in areas like Argentina, Serbia, and South Africa were in the five figure region. Top 3 international markets to date are UK/Ireland ($3.98M), Spain ($1.9M), and Mexico ($1.369M). Global total is $66M, just above The Road to El Dorado‘s $65.7M, yet still a ways away from Captain Underpants‘ $126.4M WW.

2. Heart Eyes

Sony Pictures | NEW

$8.5M Domestic Opening Weekend

The Spyglass production of rom-com slasher Heart Eyes was released by Sony’s Screen Gems to an estimated $8.5M opening weekend in 3,102 locations for a $2,740 PSA. Directed by Josh Rubin, who also helmed the well-received comedy-horror pic Werewolves Within, the new movie received decent reviews for a genre entry (82% critical/79% audience) on RT, alongside a “B-” CinemaScore. PostTrak audience were a little less starry eyed for the movie, giving it 3 stars and a 68% positive.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $1.1M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $3.75M

Saturday – $3.385M

Sunday – $1.365M

Audiences were an even 50/50 split male/female, with the 18-34 bracket representing 67% of the weekend. The even better-reviewed genre mash Companion debuted to a similar $9.3M last week, meaning horror audiences might have a ceiling this year, even if the films themselves are getting high marks. Heart Eyes is being released internationally via Paramount beginning next weekend in territories like Australia, UK, Ireland, and Sweden.

3. Love Hurts

Universal Pictures | NEW

$5.8M Domestic Opening Weekend

$6.875M Global Total

Universal Pictures’ action comedy Love Hurts launched with an estimated $5.8M in 3,055 North American theaters for a $1,899 PSA, considerably lower than our lowest-end estimates. While this was an all-around slow weekend at the BO, the failure to launch on this film seems squarely about the product itself. With an 18% critical on RT alongside 63% audience score and a “C+” CinemaScore, plus 61% positive and 41% definite recommend via PostTrak, this simply was not a stellar film. Pundits put much of the blame on stuntman turned first-time director Jonathan Eusebio as well as a lack of chemistry between Oscar-winning stars Ke Huy Quan and Ariana DeBose.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked including $850K in Thursday previews…

Friday – $2.62M

Saturday – $2.28M

Sunday – $900K

Audiences were 53% male to 47% female, with 18-34’s representing 50% of ticket buyers and the biggest demo being the 25-34 bracket at 33%. Love Hurts got the biggest play out of theaters in the South, South Central and West.

Here’s how demographics broke down…

Caucasian – 44%

Hispanic – 23%

Asian – 15%

African America – 12%

NATAM/Other – 5%

The hurting didn’t stop at the domestic box office, as Love Hurts began its international rollout this weekend in 31 markets with only $1.075M through Sunday to show for it. Overall global was $6.875M, so look for this one to make a quick jump to PVOD as fast or faster than their recent foul ball Wolf Man.

Other Notable Performances

Sony Pictures Classics debuted their IMAX-exclusive rock movie Becoming Led Zeppelin in 16 territories including the UK, US, and Canada to the tune of $3M, with $2.6M of that coming from 369 domestic theaters to place #7 on our charts. The story of the early years of the iconic band consisting of Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, John Bonham and Robert Plant is the first officially sanctioned doc about Led Zep, and tallied the biggest opening weekend ever for an IMAX-exclusive music release.

StudioCanal’s family threequel Paddington in Peru, which has been rolling out slowly overseas since November, has just crossed the century mark with an international total of $104M. It will launch domestically next weekend as counter-programming against Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World, and will likely siphon a good deal from Dog Man.

A24 platformed the French-Italian co-production Parthenope in 4 domestic theaters this weekend with $31,906K for a $7,977 PSA. The movie from writer/director Paolo Sorrentino (Youth, The Young Pope) which features Oscar-winner Gary Oldman has already grossed $9.27M from international territories since beginning its Italian run in October.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates

Weekend 6 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Estimates:

$54,388,162M | (+32% vs 2024)