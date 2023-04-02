Weekend Box Office: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Rolls a First Place Opening

Photo Credits: Paramount ("Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves"); Lionsgate ("John Wick: Chapter 4")

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Paramount’s fantasy action comedy was hardly in the dungeon, debuting with $38.5M in first place.

That’s in line with pre-release industry projections, which were in the $35M-$40M range.

Versus some other comparable fantasy action comedies of recent years, that opening is:

-12% below 2022’s Uncharted ($44.0M)

+6% above 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($36.1M)

+26% above 2022’s The Lost City ($30.4M)

+27% above this month’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods ($30.1M)

+35% above 2021’s Free Guy ($28.3M)

The opening weekend audience for Honor was an estimated 60% male, 61% white, and gave the film an “A-” CinemaScore.

The box office comprised 35% from premium format screenings, including 10% from IMAX.

Honor debuted with $33.0M overseas, for a $71.5M global opening.

Top overseas markets include China ($5.0M though only a fourth-place opening), U.K. ($4.3M), Mexico ($2.4M), Australia ($2.4M), and Germany ($2.0M).

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/a-merrie-olde-goode-time-dungeons-dragons-honor-among-thieves-brings-fantasy-and-comedy-to-the-multiplex/

John Wick: Chapter 4

Last weekend, Lionsgate’s R-rated action thriller starring Keanu Reeves gunned its way to $73.8M start in first place, a franchise high and in line with pre-release industry projections.

Now in its sophomore frame, the film falls -62% to $28.2M and second place.

That’s a steeper sophomore drop than for any other film in the franchise:

2014’s John Wick (-45%)

2017’s John Wick: Chapter Two (-47%)

2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (-57%)

With $122.8M total through 10 days, Chapter 4 has already far exceeded the totals of both the first ($43.0M) and second installments ($92.0M).

It’s also closing in on Parabellum’s $171.0M total. Through the equivalent point in release, it’s running +21% ahead.

Chapter 4 has now earned $122.0M overseas and $244.8M globally.

That global total far exceeds both the first ($76.0M) and second installments ($171.3M). It’s also currently -25% behind Parabellum’s $327.2M global total.

Top overseas markets for Chapter 4 include the U.K. ($12.2M), Germany ($10.6M), Australia ($8.7M), and France ($4.6M).

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with director Chad Stahelski here:

https://www.boxofficepro.com/no-way-back-one-way-out-chad-stahelski-brings-john-wick-back-to-the-post-pandemic-big-screen/

His Only Son

Angel Studios’ faith-based His Only Son debuted with $5.3M, tentatively tied with Scream VI for third place. (Final rankings will be released on Monday afternoon.)

That’s above industry pre-release projections, which were closer to $3M. Versus some other comparable faith-based films of recent years, Son opened:

-2% below 2022’s Father Stu ($5.4M)

-9% below 2021’s American Underdog ($5.8M)

+2% above 2018’s Paul, Apostle of Christ ($5.1M)

Scream VI

Now in its fourth frame, Paramount’s horror sequel falls only -36% to $5.3M, tentatively tied with His Only Son for third place. (Final rankings will be released on Monday afternoon.)

With $98.2M total, the sixth installment has already beaten the third, fourth, and fifth installments, and looks poised to overtake the first two installments later this week or next weekend:

+20% and counting above 2022’s fifth installment Scream ($81.6M)

2.57x and counting above 2011’s Scream 4 ($38.1M)

+10% and counting above 2000’s Scream 3 ($89.1M)

-3% below 1997’s Scream 2 ($101.3M)

-4% below 1996’s Scream ($103.0M)

Scream VI has now earned $49.4M overseas and $139.3M globally.

That just slightly exceeds the global total of 2022’s Scream with $138.8M, though it hasn’t yet caught up to the first three installments which all earned in the $160M to $175M range globally.

Top overseas markets to date include France ($7.7M), U.K. ($7.4M), Mexico ($4.5M), and Australia ($4.1M).

Creed III

Now in its fifth frame, the MGM / United Artists Releasing boxing drama declines -39% to $5.0M and fifth place.

With $148.5M, the film has already exceeded the final totals of both its two predecessors:

+35% and counting above 2015’s Creed ($109.7M)

+28% and counting above 2018’s Creed II ($115.7M)

Creed III has earned $110.0M overseas and $258.6M globally. That’s also already exceeded both of its predecessors:

+49% and counting above 2015’s Creed ($173.5M global)

+21% and counting above 2018’s Creed II ($213.5M global)

Top overseas totals include France ($16.4M), U.K. ($15.4M), Germany ($10.1M), Mexico ($8.1M), and Italy ($7.2M).

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Last weekend, in its sophomore frame, Warner Bros.’ superhero sequel fell -69%. That was well below the sophomore drop for 2019’s Shazam (-54%).

It was also steeper than almost every other “DC Extended Universe” installment, though slightly milder than for 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (-69.1%) and 2021’s The Suicide Squad (-71%).

Now in its third frame, Fury falls -49% to $4.7M and sixth place – down a worrying four spots from its second place finish last frame.

With $53.5M total through 17 days, the film is faring poorly against several comparable “DC Extended Universe” superhero titles:

Film Fury opening Fury total through same point in release Trend 2019’s Shazam! -47% -55% Down 2022’s Black Adam -55% -61% Down 2018’s Aquaman -58% -79% Down 2017’s Wonder Woman -70% -80% Down

Fury has now earned $66.0M overseas and $119.6 globally.

It appears certain not to match the $363.5M global total of 2019’s original Shazam! In the worst-case scenario, it might not even reach half of it.

Top overseas totals to date include Mexico ($9.2M), China ($6.0M), and the U.K. (also $6.0M). That China total in particular is only a fraction of the original Shazam’s $43.8M there.

A Thousand and One

Focus Features’ drama debuted with $1.8M in seventh place.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Now in its seventh frame, the Disney / Marvel Studios superhero sequel shrinks -49% to $1.2M and ninth place.

Quantumania’s $212.0M has already exceeded the final domestic total of 2015’s Ant-Man ($180.2M). However, it risks falling short of 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp ($216.6M), an outcome few would have projected pre-release.

Through 45 days, Quantumania is faring poorly versus both the two prior Ant-Man films, plus 2022’s three Marvel Cinematic Universe releases:

Film Quantumania opening Quantumania total through same point in release Trend 2015’s Ant-Man +85% +25% Down 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp +39% +1.7% Down 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever -41% -50% Down 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder -26% -36% Down 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness -43% -47% Down

Quantumania looks increasingly to match Ant-Man and the Wasp’s $622.6M global total.

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $96.5M, which is:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Notes Last weekend $116.2M -16% John Wick: Chapter 4 led ($73.8M) Same weekend in 2022 $83.0M +16% Morbius led ($39.0M) Same weekend in 2019 $137.8M -30% Dumbo led ($45.9M)

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $1.75B, which is:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: 2023 YTD after last weekend: Trend 2022 $1.37B +27.6% +26.8% Up 2019 $2.41B -27.2% -26.4% Down

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight: $516.1M Universal + Focus Features: $351.6M Lionsgate: $212.3M Paramount : $195.7M MGM + United Artists : $155.6M Sony Pictures + Sony Classics : $143.8M Warner Bros.: $88.6M

