Weekend Box Office: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Rolls a First Place Opening

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Paramount’s fantasy action comedy was hardly in the dungeon, debuting with $38.5M in first place.
That’s in line with pre-release industry projections, which were in the $35M-$40M range.
Versus some other comparable fantasy action comedies of recent years, that opening is:
- -12% below 2022’s Uncharted ($44.0M)
- +6% above 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($36.1M)
- +26% above 2022’s The Lost City ($30.4M)
- +27% above this month’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods ($30.1M)
- +35% above 2021’s Free Guy ($28.3M)
The opening weekend audience for Honor was an estimated 60% male, 61% white, and gave the film an “A-” CinemaScore.
The box office comprised 35% from premium format screenings, including 10% from IMAX.
Honor debuted with $33.0M overseas, for a $71.5M global opening.
Top overseas markets include China ($5.0M though only a fourth-place opening), U.K. ($4.3M), Mexico ($2.4M), Australia ($2.4M), and Germany ($2.0M).
John Wick: Chapter 4
Last weekend, Lionsgate’s R-rated action thriller starring Keanu Reeves gunned its way to $73.8M start in first place, a franchise high and in line with pre-release industry projections.
Now in its sophomore frame, the film falls -62% to $28.2M and second place.
That’s a steeper sophomore drop than for any other film in the franchise:
- 2014’s John Wick (-45%)
- 2017’s John Wick: Chapter Two (-47%)
- 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (-57%)
With $122.8M total through 10 days, Chapter 4 has already far exceeded the totals of both the first ($43.0M) and second installments ($92.0M).
It’s also closing in on Parabellum’s $171.0M total. Through the equivalent point in release, it’s running +21% ahead.
Chapter 4 has now earned $122.0M overseas and $244.8M globally.
That global total far exceeds both the first ($76.0M) and second installments ($171.3M). It’s also currently -25% behind Parabellum’s $327.2M global total.
Top overseas markets for Chapter 4 include the U.K. ($12.2M), Germany ($10.6M), Australia ($8.7M), and France ($4.6M).
His Only Son
Angel Studios’ faith-based His Only Son debuted with $5.3M, tentatively tied with Scream VI for third place. (Final rankings will be released on Monday afternoon.)
That’s above industry pre-release projections, which were closer to $3M. Versus some other comparable faith-based films of recent years, Son opened:
- -2% below 2022’s Father Stu ($5.4M)
- -9% below 2021’s American Underdog ($5.8M)
- +2% above 2018’s Paul, Apostle of Christ ($5.1M)
Scream VI
Now in its fourth frame, Paramount’s horror sequel falls only -36% to $5.3M, tentatively tied with His Only Son for third place. (Final rankings will be released on Monday afternoon.)
With $98.2M total, the sixth installment has already beaten the third, fourth, and fifth installments, and looks poised to overtake the first two installments later this week or next weekend:
- +20% and counting above 2022’s fifth installment Scream ($81.6M)
- 2.57x and counting above 2011’s Scream 4 ($38.1M)
- +10% and counting above 2000’s Scream 3 ($89.1M)
- -3% below 1997’s Scream 2 ($101.3M)
- -4% below 1996’s Scream ($103.0M)
Scream VI has now earned $49.4M overseas and $139.3M globally.
That just slightly exceeds the global total of 2022’s Scream with $138.8M, though it hasn’t yet caught up to the first three installments which all earned in the $160M to $175M range globally.
Top overseas markets to date include France ($7.7M), U.K. ($7.4M), Mexico ($4.5M), and Australia ($4.1M).
Creed III
Now in its fifth frame, the MGM / United Artists Releasing boxing drama declines -39% to $5.0M and fifth place.
With $148.5M, the film has already exceeded the final totals of both its two predecessors:
- +35% and counting above 2015’s Creed ($109.7M)
- +28% and counting above 2018’s Creed II ($115.7M)
Creed III has earned $110.0M overseas and $258.6M globally. That’s also already exceeded both of its predecessors:
- +49% and counting above 2015’s Creed ($173.5M global)
- +21% and counting above 2018’s Creed II ($213.5M global)
Top overseas totals include France ($16.4M), U.K. ($15.4M), Germany ($10.1M), Mexico ($8.1M), and Italy ($7.2M).
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Last weekend, in its sophomore frame, Warner Bros.’ superhero sequel fell -69%. That was well below the sophomore drop for 2019’s Shazam (-54%).
It was also steeper than almost every other “DC Extended Universe” installment, though slightly milder than for 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (-69.1%) and 2021’s The Suicide Squad (-71%).
Now in its third frame, Fury falls -49% to $4.7M and sixth place – down a worrying four spots from its second place finish last frame.
With $53.5M total through 17 days, the film is faring poorly against several comparable “DC Extended Universe” superhero titles:
|
Film
|
Fury opening
|
Fury total through same point in release
|
Trend
|
2019’s Shazam!
|
-47%
|
-55%
|
Down
|
2022’s Black Adam
|
-55%
|
-61%
|
Down
|
2018’s Aquaman
|
-58%
|
-79%
|
Down
|
2017’s Wonder Woman
|
-70%
|
-80%
|
Down
Fury has now earned $66.0M overseas and $119.6 globally.
It appears certain not to match the $363.5M global total of 2019’s original Shazam! In the worst-case scenario, it might not even reach half of it.
Top overseas totals to date include Mexico ($9.2M), China ($6.0M), and the U.K. (also $6.0M). That China total in particular is only a fraction of the original Shazam’s $43.8M there.
A Thousand and One
Focus Features’ drama debuted with $1.8M in seventh place.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Now in its seventh frame, the Disney / Marvel Studios superhero sequel shrinks -49% to $1.2M and ninth place.
Quantumania’s $212.0M has already exceeded the final domestic total of 2015’s Ant-Man ($180.2M). However, it risks falling short of 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp ($216.6M), an outcome few would have projected pre-release.
Through 45 days, Quantumania is faring poorly versus both the two prior Ant-Man films, plus 2022’s three Marvel Cinematic Universe releases:
|
Film
|
Quantumania opening
|
Quantumania total through same point in release
|
Trend
|
2015’s Ant-Man
|
+85%
|
+25%
|
Down
|
2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp
|
+39%
|
+1.7%
|
Down
|
2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|
-41%
|
-50%
|
Down
|
2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder
|
-26%
|
-36%
|
Down
|
2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|
-43%
|
-47%
|
Down
Quantumania looks increasingly to match Ant-Man and the Wasp’s $622.6M global total.
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $96.5M, which is:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Notes
|
Last weekend
|
$116.2M
|
-16%
|
John Wick: Chapter 4 led ($73.8M)
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$83.0M
|
+16%
|
Morbius led ($39.0M)
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$137.8M
|
-30%
|
Dumbo led ($45.9M)
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $1.75B, which is:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD now:
|
2023 YTD after last weekend:
|
Trend
|
2022
|
$1.37B
|
+27.6%
|
+26.8%
|
Up
|
2019
|
$2.41B
|
-27.2%
|
-26.4%
|
Down
Top distributors
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
- Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight: $516.1M
- Universal + Focus Features: $351.6M
- Lionsgate: $212.3M
- Paramount: $195.7M
- MGM + United Artists: $155.6M
- Sony Pictures + Sony Classics: $143.8M
- Warner Bros.: $88.6M
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
|$38,500,000
|3,855
|$9,987
|$38,500,000
|1
|Paramount
|John Wick: Chapter 4
|$28,200,000
|-62%
|3,855
|$7,315
|$122,868,306
|2
|Lionsgate
|His Only Son
|$5,300,000
|1,920
|$2,760
|$5,300,000
|1
|Angel Studios
|Scream VI
|$5,300,000
|-36%
|3,016
|-339
|$1,757
|$98,228,000
|4
|Paramount
|Creed III
|$5,007,290
|-39%
|2,827
|-380
|$1,771
|$148,579,993
|5
|United Artists
|Shazam! Fury of the Gods
|$4,720,000
|-49%
|3,451
|-620
|$1,368
|$53,593,049
|3
|Warner Bros.
|A Thousand and One
|$1,800,000
|926
|$1,944
|$1,800,000
|1
|Focus Features [Universal]
|“65”
|$1,580,000
|-51%
|2,113
|-673
|$748
|$30,580,972
|4
|Sony Pictures
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|$1,230,000
|-49%
|1,440
|-475
|$854
|$212,023,747
|7
|Walt Disney
|Jesus Revolution
|$1,000,000
|-49%
|1,415
|-549
|$707
|$50,898,788
|6
|Lionsgate
|Cocaine Bear
|$850,000
|-59%
|1,164
|-1,043
|$730
|$63,758,925
|6
|Universal
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|$846,000
|-38%
|675
|-260
|$1,253
|$681,798,437
|16
|20th Century Studios [Disney]
|Champions
|$700,000
|-54%
|1,121
|-796
|$624
|$14,951,805
|4
|Focus Features [Universal]
|A Good Person
|$510,210
|-39%
|687
|157
|$743
|$1,751,450
|2
|United Artists
|Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
|$430,000
|-50%
|807
|-500
|$533
|$184,878,235
|15
|Universal
|Malum
|$221,738
|249
|$891
|$221,738
|1
|Welcome Villain Films
|Everything Everywhere All At Once
|$168,507
|-61%
|253
|-354
|$666
|$77,020,896
|A24
|The Quiet Girl
|$92,200
|-25%
|129
|-17
|$715
|$1,369,880
|16
|Super LTD
|Enys Men
|$71,200
|62
|$1,148
|$100,000
|1
|Neon
|The Whale
|$19,054
|-53%
|49
|-40
|$389
|$17,443,137
|17
|A24
|Tori and Lokita
|$9,827
|-32%
|8
|6
|$1,228
|$27,254
|2
|Janus Films
|Violent Night
|$7,000
|-43%
|24
|-3
|$292
|$50,050,440
|18
|Universal
|Nam June Paik: Moon Is The Oldest TV
|$6,623
|-38%
|1
|n/c
|$6,623
|$24,706
|2
|Greenwich
