Weekend Box Office: FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES Scores $51M Debut

Key Takeaways

Total Weekend Gross:

$105,626,663 | +21.2% Last Week / +8.7% Weekend 20, 2024

After a slow previous week, things got back on track this frame with Final Destination Bloodlines bringing lines to the multiplex. On the horror front, the sixth film in the franchise scored a bigger opening than Sinners or even last year’s Alien: Romulus ($42M). Positive word of mouth spurned by excellent critical notices as well as lots of social media buzz and good old fashioned nostalgia (best CinemaScore ratings came from age 50+) gave the death-filled movie extra life over its opening. We’re now ahead of 2024 year-over-year, when the family film IF took the top spot over the same weekend last year.

Top Title: Final Destination Bloodlines (New Line Cinema) | $51M / 3,523 Screens / $14,476 PSA | Week 1

Top Opener: Final Destination Bloodlines (New Line Cinema) | $51M / 3,523 Screens / $14,476 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: Friendship (A24) | $1.4M / 60 Screens / $23,338 PSA | Week 2

Highlights From the Weekend

1. Final Destination Bloodlines

New Line Cinema | NEW

$51M Domestic Opening Weekend | $102M Global Total

We had strong expectations for Final Destination Bloodlines going into the weekend and it managed to reach some serious heights with an estimated $51M on 3,523 screens for a $14,476 Per Screen Average. That’s the biggest horror opening of the year (besting Sinners‘ $48M), the biggest horror opening since A Quiet Place: Day One ($52.2M), and nearly double the Final Destination franchise’s best opening ($27.4M). That $51M is also better than or on-par with most of the previous five films’ lifetime domestic grosses.

Critical reaction was terrific at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, another franchise peak with the next best reviewed being Final Destination 5 at 63% while all the rest were Rotten. CinemaScore was “B+” while PostTrak score was 4 out of 5. According to RelishMix, Bloodlines‘ social media reach was 353.3M over TikTok, YouTube, X, Instagram and Facebook, buoyed by publicity stunts like an ominous log truck being driven through cities. PLF’s represented 39% of business, including $5.7M from IMAX alone.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $5.5M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $21M

Saturday – $18M

Sunday – $12M

Here’s how demographics looked…

41% Caucasian

32% Hispanic

17% African-American

6% Asian

4% Native-American/Other

Final Destination Bloodlines – Opening Weekend

Top Ten Locations – North America

1. Regal Times Square New York,

2. Regal Atlantic Station Atlanta

3. AMC Burbank

4. AMC Empire New York

5. Regal Edwards Marq’E Houston

6. Regal Riverpark Fresno

7. AMC Southlake Pavilion Atlanta

8. Regal Dania Pointe Miami

9. Cinemark Egyptian Baltimore

10. AMC Grove Los Angeles

Final Destination Bloodlines – Opening Weekend

Top Ten DMAs – North America

1. Los Angeles

2. New York

3. Dallas

4. Houston

5. Chicago

6. Atlanta

7. San Francisco

8. Philadelphia

9. Washington DC

10. Toronto.

Overseas Final Destination Bloodlines matched domestic with $51M across 53 markets for $102M global, indicating universal appeal/nostalgia for this brand. Historically, international numbers over the series have doubled or tripled domestic, which means we could very well see another $300M+ grosser with this title after WB’s success with Sinners.

Final Destination Bloodlines – Opening Weekend

Top Ten Overseas Markets

1. Mexico | $5.5m

2. United Kingdom | $5.3m

3. Philippines | $3.4m

4. India | $3.0m

5. France | $3.0m

6. Indonesia | $2.8m

7. Brazil | $2.8m

8. Germany | $2.5m

9. Australia | $1.8m

10. Colombia | $1.8m

Other Notable Performances

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* arrived right in the middle of expectations for its third frame (shedding -370 screens), bringing in an estimated $16.5M for a -49% drop and $4,176 PSA to land at #2. That’s precisely what the third weekend of Ant-Man and the Wasp earned ($16.5M), and brings the domestic total to $155.4M, still behind Captain America: Brave New World at this point in time ($163.5M). The global total is now at $325.7M, under lower franchise earners like Captain America: The First Avenger ($370.56M) and Black Widow ($379.75M). WB’s Sinners nearly overtook Thunderbolts* with its $15.4M Frame 5 take, and it will be interesting to see if these two films switch places come Monday actuals.

The arty musical thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow starring The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega opened at #6 with an estimated $3.3M debut on 2,020 screens for a PSA of $1,634. Critics dismissed the title with a 13% Rotten on RT, while audiences gave it a “C-” CinemaScore. While Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) has sold over 75 million records, his acting career is off to an inauspicious start between this film and the hostile reception of his cancelled HBO series The Idol.

A24’s cringe comedy Friendship starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd continues to build momentum with 54 screens added to last week’s 6 for a $1.4M weekend and a superb $23,338 PSA. That was enough to crack the Top 10 at #7 while once again boasting the biggest PSA of the weekend. The critically-acclaimed film (89% on RT) will add a couple hundred more screens next weekend to take advantage of that word of mouth on what is already looking like a summer sleeper.

Next Weekend

“Stitch Reckoning”? While it may not be a Barbenheimer-sized mega event, the summer kicks off in earnest next frame as Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning goes up against Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch in a showdown for the ages. Angel Studios is also there for the faith-based counterprogramming with The Last Rodeo starring Neal McDonough, hailing from old school Hollywood director Jon Avnet (Fried Green Tomatoes).

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 20 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $105,626,663 | (+8.7% vs 2024)