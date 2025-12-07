Weekend Box Office: FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S 2 Scares Up Big Money at #1

Key Takeaways

Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:

$153,812,531 | -17.3% Last Week / +10.8% Weekend 49, 2024

Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy‘s sequel over-indexed with $63M, helping to juice the year-over-year from this point in 2024 when Moana 2 reigned again with no major new competition. We also had an anime outlier with GKIDS’ Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution do very well at #4, with Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good rounding out the Top 3 as they continue to perform strong but below their predecessors.

Top Title: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Universal) | $63M / 3,412 Screens / $18,464 PSA | Week 1

Top Opener: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Universal) | $63M / 3,412 Screens / $18,464 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Universal) | $63M / 3,412 Screens / $18,464 PSA | Week 1

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Universal Pictures/Blumhouse | NEW

$63M 3-Day Opening Weekend | $109M Global Total

After underwhelming tracking going into the weekend, Universal and Blumhouse’s sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 wildly over-performed with an estimated $63M debut on 3,412 screens for an $18,464 Per Screen Average. While that was still better than expected and certainly enough to overshadow Zootopia 2, it’s still well below the $80M the first Freddy’s opened with two years ago… and that was with a simultaneous launch on Peacock.

Here’s how the 3-Day looked…

Friday – $29.93M

Saturday – $20.68M

Sunday – $12.39M

Despite a return from the original cast and technicals, reviews were in the toilet at 12% Rotten, and the CinemaScore was a middling “B” (first movie was “A-“). On the other end of the metric spectrum, PostTrak was 4 stars and 80% positive. Clearly, the audience ate it up, with the film deliberately engineered based on feedback from the first. Strong social media buzz and word-of-mouth drove the over-indexing, which ranks as the second-largest domestic horror opening of 2025, behind The Conjuring: Last Rites ($84M), and the biggest December horror opening ahead of Scream 2 ($32.9M).

Audiences were 55% male, with a major 77% under age 25 (including 36% under 17). To emphasize how youth-driven this was, only 11% were over age 35. Here’s how demographics looked…

Caucasian – 42%

Hispanic – 35%

African American – 11%

NATAM/Other – 7%

Asian – 5%

Overseas Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 took in $46M from 76 international markets, including top territory Mexico with $6.9M. The UK brought in $4.4M while Brazil was $3.2M. The global total is $109M, with an uphill but manageable climb to match/beat the original’s $297.2M WW total.

Other Notable Performances

Walt Disney Pictures’ Zootopia 2 dropped -57% to second place with an estimated $43M from 4000 locations and $10,750 PSA. That’s below our panel’s lowest-end prediction after a spectacular opening weekend, while also delivering less than the 2016 original’s sophomore frame ($51.3M, -32%). Clearly, the PG-13 Five Nights 2 took a bite out of the tweens and teens that might have flocked to the Disney movie. The good news is it has now passed the $200M mark domestically with $220.5M total. Overseas the picture is much brighter, with $695.3M in international dollars for a nearly $1B total so far ($915.8M). Thanks to $430.4M from China alone on Zootopia 2, Disney became the first studio this year to cross the $5B mark globally. They also scored a huge $12.3M opening in Japan, behind only Frozen 2 for an MPA movie in that market.

While Zootopia was triumphing in Japan, that country also took a bite out of the Disney movie’s domestic take in the form of GKIDS’ Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, a Japanese anime TV series compilation film recapping Season 2 while also previewing Season 3. It brought in $10.15M for fourth place from only 1,833 screens for a $5,540 PSA, becoming the next big anime disruptor title this year alongside Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. This is also GKIDS’ fourth appearance in the Top 10 for 2025 after Princess Mononoke 4K in March, Colorful Stage! The Movie in April, and DAN DA DAN: Evil Eye in June.

Lionsgate put out Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, a bladder-annihilating 281-minute cut combining both parts of Quentin Tarantino’s bloody magnum opus starring Uma Thurman. It took in $3.25M from 1,198 screens for a $2,713, with the intense runtime (with 15-min intermission) hurting the number of showtimes. Despite 100% critical on RT and an “A+” CinemaScore, there’s only so much mileage one can get from a film with this commitment level that has already been widely-seen in two-part form.

Next Weekend

In the next frame we get some quiet before the Christmas storm as two modest films enter the arena. First is the James L. Brooks political dramedy Ella McCay, which first reactions have not been kind to. Then there is Bryan Fuller’s R-rated genre mash-up Dust Bunny, currently sitting with 87% on Rotten Tomatoes out of its debut at Toronto this past Fall. Neither is expected to be a threat to the Freddy’s/Zootopia/Wicked triumvirate.

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 49 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $153,812,531 | (+10.8% vs 2024)