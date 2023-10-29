Weekend Box Office: FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S More Than Doubles Record for Top Halloween Weekend All Time

#1 = Five Nights at Freddy’s
Hitting theaters right before Halloween, Universal’s horror video game adaptation exceeded all expectations with an $78.0M opening, despite a day-and-date release strategy that had it debuting simultaneously in cinemas and streaming on Peacock.
Here are a few measurements to reflect just how impressive that is.
#1 Halloween weekend record
This marks by far the top Halloween weekend of all time, whether opening or for a holdover title. For 12 years now, the record had been held by 2011’s Puss in Boots opening with $34.0M. This more than doubles that, at 2.3x.
Another way of putting that in perspective: Freddy’s earned the top Halloween weekend after Friday only, earning $39.7M through that point.
(Most of the top 10 Halloween weekends ever are indeed horror films—though not all of them, as Puss in Boots clearly reflects.)
#3 horror opening ever
Freddy’s earns the #3 horror debut of all time, behind only:
- 2017’s It = $123.4M
- 2019’s It: Chapter Two = $91.0M
Freddy’s also marks the best PG-13 horror opening ever: +55% above the previous record, 2018’s A Quiet Place with $50.2M.
(The prior PG-13 record arguably belongs to 2001’s The Mummy returns, though only if you consider that a horror film rather than an action/adventure.)
Destroys other current horror films
After only its opening weekend, Freddy’s has already out-earned the cumulative totals of the other main horror films currently in the marketplace:
- The Exorcist: Believer = now $59.3M after four frames
- Saw X = now $50.2M after five frames
The Freddy’s opening also almost equals the total for The Nun II, now at $85.8M after eight frames. Freddy’s will overtake that on a weekday later this week, perhaps as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
#5 October weekend
Freddy’s also marks the #5 October weekend of all time, in any genre, behind only:
- 2019’s Joker: $96.2M
- 2023’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour = $92.8M
- 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage = $90.0M
- 2018’s Venom: $80.2M
#2 day-and-date weekend
Freddy’s earns the #2 day-and-date opening, coming only -3% behind 2021’s Black Widow (which debuted in theaters and on Disney+) with $80.3M.
This also marks the third consecutive year Universal has released a major horror film day-and-date in October, but Freddy’s starts far higher than those other two:
- +57% above 2021’s Halloween Kills: $49.4M
- +94% above 2022’s Halloween Ends: $40.0M
Universal also claims in a Sunday press release that Freddy’s marks the most-watched debut for a film on Peacock, though as is usually the case for streaming releases, they didn’t provide exact numbers.
Audience demographics
The Freddy’s audience was an estimated 40% Hispanic versus 36% white.
It was also 81% younger than 25 and 58% male, with opening weekend audiences giving the film an “A-” CinemaScore.
Overseas / global
Freddy’s opens to $52.6M overseas and $130.6M globally, or 40% overseas.
This marks the top horror global opening of 2023 so far, +48% above The Nun II with $88.1M.
Top five market totals to date are:
- Mexico: $10.8M
- U.K. $6.2M
- Brazil: $3.9M
- Australia: $3.7M
- Germany: $2.6M
Major markets yet to release include Spain, Italy, France, South Korea, and Japan.
#2 = Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
In its third frame, the AMC Theatres Distribution / Variance Films concert documentary event fell -56% to $14.7M.
The movie already became the highest-grossing concert film of all time after its opening weekend alone and last weekend became the first-ever concert film to lead the box office for two weekends.
With $149.3M total, it’s already the #16 film of calendar year 2023 and is potentially poised to finish in the year-end top 10, which would make it the first concert film ever to do so.
#3 = Killers of the Flower Moon
Last weekend, the historical drama from Apple Studios, with Paramount distributing, opened with $23.2M in second place. Now in its sophomore frame, it falls a steep -61% to $9.0M.
That’s far steeper than any of the wide-release sophomore drops for the five prior Martin Scorsese / Leonardo DiCaprio collaborations:
- 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street: -28% (though its debut weekend was deflated after opening midweek on a Wednesday)
- 2006’s The Departed: -29%
- 2002’s Gangs of New York: -33%
- 2004’s The Aviator: -34%
- 2010’s Shutter Island: -45%
It’s also notably steeper than the sophomore drops for other DiCaprio films from the past dozen years:
- 2016’s The Revenant: -20%
- 2010’s Inception: -32%
- 2012’s Django Unchained: -34%
- 2011’s J. Edgar: -47%
- 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: -51%
- 2013’s The Great Gatsby: -52%
It’s also far steeper than the sophomore drop for Scorsese’s prior theatrical release, 2016’s Silence: -41%.
Versus some other comparable adult-skewing dramas released in October during the 2010s, Moon also falls notably steeper than:
- 2014’s Gone Girl: -30%
- 2010’s The Social Network: -31%
- 2018’s A Star is Born: -34%
- 2013’s Captain Phillips: -36%
- 2014’s Fury: -44%
- 2019’s Ford v. Ferrari: -50%
- 2021’s House of Gucci: -51%
Overseas / global
This weekend, Moon declined -36% in overseas holdover markets, substantially milder than its -61% domestic drop.
Moon has now earned $47.4M overseas and $88.0M globally, or 54% overseas.
Top five market totals to date are:
- U.K. $6.8M
- France: $5.3M
- Germany: $3.6M
- Spain: $2.9M
- Australia: $2.7M
#4 = After Death
Coming off the heels of this summer’s smash hit Sound of Freedom, faith-based distributor Angel Studios opened their new documentary in fourth place with $5.0M.
Comparisons are few and far between here, since virtually all wide release faith-based projects are narrative films, not documentaries.
Still, After opened only -8% behind Angel Studios’ March drama His Only Son with $5.5M, despite its ostensibly less mainstream genre.
#5 = The Exorcist: Believer
Universal’s horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer declines only -46% to $3.1M.
That’s a notably milder drop than any of the other horror (or horror-adjacent) films in the marketplace this weekend, including:
- Saw X = -53%
- Disney’s animated The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th anniversary re-release = also -53%
- A Haunting in Venice = -63%
- The Nun II = -70%
- Haunted Mansion = -85%
Overseas / global
This weekend, Believer declined -50% in overseas holdover markets, slightly steeper than its -46% domestic drop.
Believer has now earned $61.0M overseas and $120.3M globally, or 50.6% overseas.
Top five market totals to date are:
- Mexico: $8.9M
- U.K. $6.4M
- France: $4.6M
- Spain: $3.4M
- Italy: $3.1M
Major markets yet to release include Japan.
Limited releases
Focus Features’ The Holdovers opened with $200K in six theaters. That estimated $33,333 per-screen average ranks #8 of 2023 so far.
A24’s Priscilla also opened in limited release, with $133K in four theaters. That estimated $33,035 per-screen average ranks #9 of 2023 so far, just below The Holdovers.
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $121.0M.
Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Leader
|
Last weekend
|
$84.0M
|
+44%
|
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, second frame = $33.2M
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$67.8M
|
+78%
|
Black Adam, second frame: $27.4M
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$107.5M
|
+12%
|
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, second frame = $19.3M
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $7.59B.
Through the equivalent point, here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD now:
|
After last weekend:
|
Trend
|
2022
|
$6.00B
|
+26.3%
|
+25.7%
|
Up
|
2019
|
$9.18B
|
-17.3%
|
-17.7%
|
Up
Top distributors
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
- Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.72B
- Universal + Focus Features: $1.68B
- Warner Bros.: $1.15B
- Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll: $867.1M
- Paramount: $807.9M
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|$78,000,000
|3,675
|$21,224
|$78,000,000
|1
|Universal
|Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
|$14,700,000
|-56%
|3,773
|-82
|$3,896
|$149,364,861
|3
|AMC Theatres Distribution + Variance
|Killers of the Flower Moon
|$9,000,000
|-61%
|3,632
|4
|$2,478
|$40,679,000
|2
|Paramount
|After Death
|$5,060,815
|2,645
|$1,913
|$5,060,815
|1
|Angel Studios
|The Exorcist: Believer
|$3,100,000
|-46%
|2,717
|-606
|$1,141
|$59,365,830
|4
|Universal
|PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
|$2,150,000
|-51%
|2,746
|-618
|$783
|$59,212,000
|5
|Paramount
|Freelance
|$2,060,000
|2,057
|$1,001
|$2,060,000
|1
|Relativity
|The Nightmare Before Christmas
|$2,000,000
|-53%
|2,185
|535
|$915
|Disney
|Saw X
|$1,685,000
|-53%
|2,141
|-615
|$787
|$50,296,927
|5
|Lionsgate
|The Creator
|$1,000,000
|-63%
|1,685
|-805
|$593
|$38,845,081
|5
|20th Century Studios [Disney]
|Anatomy of a Fall
|$565,000
|271%
|262
|248
|$2,156
|$967,637
|3
|Neon
|A Haunting in Venice
|$424,000
|-63%
|785
|-815
|$540
|$41,881,416
|7
|20th Century Studios [Disney]
|The Nun II
|$260,000
|-70%
|604
|-760
|$430
|$85,890,000
|8
|Warner Bros.
|The Holdovers
|$200,000
|6
|$33,333
|$200,000
|1
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Hocus Pocus
|$196,000
|-70%
|420
|-955
|$467
|Disney
|The Equalizer 3
|$175,427
|-64%
|360
|-723
|$487
|$91,958,000
|9
|Sony Pictures
|Priscilla
|$132,139
|4
|$33,035
|$132,139
|1
|A24
|Dicks: The Musical
|$129,122
|-68%
|635
|290
|$203
|$1,203,567
|4
|A24
|Oppenheimer
|$95,000
|-50%
|125
|-88
|$760
|$324,241,295
|15
|Universal
|Dumb Money
|$49,916
|-82%
|254
|-913
|$197
|$13,830,000
|7
|Sony Pictures
|Stop Making Sense
|$44,568
|-37%
|70
|-19
|$637
|$4,840,239
|Cinecom
|Haunted Mansion
|$10,000
|-85%
|55
|-55
|$182
|$67,637,887
|14
|Walt Disney
|Common Ground
|$8,500
|-54%
|7
|-12
|$1,214
|$155,124
|5
|Area 23a
|Four Daughters
|$5,398
|1
|$5,398
|$5,398
|1
|Kino Lorber
