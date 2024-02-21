Weekend Box Office Forecast: DEMON SLAYER: TO THE HASHIRA TRAINING, DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS, and ORDINARY ANGELS

Credit: Wilson Webb / Working Title / Focus Features -- Photo courtesy Crunchyroll -- Photo courtesy Lionsgate, by Allen Fraser

The Valentine’s and Presidents Day stretch delivered a mini-revival for box office receipts thanks to the breakout of Bob Marley: One Love. Now, one week before Dune: Part Two opens up the spring box office season, three releases aim for varying degrees of success on February’s final frame.

Following a strong $51.5 million six-day bow, Bob Marley: One Love should continue to attract moviegoers thanks to strong word of mouth. It boasts a 93 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training

Sony & Crunchyroll

February 23, 2024 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $8M-$13M

WEEKEND PROS:

The Demon Slayer franchise has been a sturdy performer for exhibitors during the post-pandemic era, consistently attracting the anime franchise’s fans with several theatrical event releases. With minimal competition once again—for screens in general and IMAX screens in particular—tracking and pre-sale trends for this chapter are trending slightly ahead of last year’s Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village at the same point before release.

WEEKEND CONS:

Even with a considerable IMAX footprint, Demon Slayer may be slightly hampered in its overall PLF footprint as Bob Marley will continue to play in those auditoriums.

Drive-Away Dolls

Focus Features

February 23, 2024 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $2M-$5M

WEEKEND PROS:

Drive-Away Dolls will aim to court fans of writer-director Ethan Coen and a young female audience with a road trip comedic thriller that could play well in art house and prestige markets.

WEEKEND CONS:

Drive-Away Dolls pre-sales are pacing behind Renfield and similar to Lisa Frankenstein, indicating limited potential for a mainstream breakout barring strong walk-up sales. The film also remains under review embargo as of Wednesday morning.

Ordinary Angels

Lionsgate

February 23, 2024 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $4M-$9M

WEEKEND PROS:

Ordinary Angels looks to build on the successful reputation of the Kingdom Story Company, which has appealed to faith-based audiences with such films as Jesus Revolution. This dramatic-leaning adaptation is pacing closely to recent faith-based film such as After Death, His Only Son, and The Shift.

WEEKEND CONS:

It remains to be seen if Ordinary Angels‘ marketing campaign has successfully reached beyond the core faith-based audience, which it will need to do in order to reach the box office heights of Jesus Revolution or pre-pandemic comp The Shack.

Current projection ranges call for a 39% decrease from the comparable weekend’s top ten aggregate of $88.6 million in 2023 and a 51% decrease from 2019’s $110.7 million during the same calendar frames.

Film Studio 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, February 25 3-Day % Change from Last Wknd Bob Marley: One Love Paramount Pictures $19,400,000 $78,300,000 -32% Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training Sony Pictures & Crunchyroll $9,800,000 $9,800,000 NEW Madame Web Sony & Columbia Pictures $6,300,000 $35,500,000 -59% Ordinary Angels Lionsgate & Kingdom Story Company $5,500,000 $5,500,000 NEW Migration Universal Pictures & Illumination $3,100,000 $120,600,000 -19% Argylle Universal Pictures $3,000,000 $41,700,000 -38% Wonka Warner Bros. Pictures $2,700,000 $214,700,000 -23% Drive-Away Dolls Focus Features $2,300,000 $2,300,000 NEW The Beekeeper MGM $2,000,000 $63,100,000 -38% The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 4 – 6 Fathom Events $1,600,000 $7,400,000 -56%

All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.

Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.

The above table does not necessarily represent exact ranking as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.