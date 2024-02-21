Weekend Box Office Forecast: DEMON SLAYER: TO THE HASHIRA TRAINING, DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS, and ORDINARY ANGELS

The Valentine’s and Presidents Day stretch delivered a mini-revival for box office receipts thanks to the breakout of Bob Marley: One Love. Now, one week before Dune: Part Two opens up the spring box office season, three releases aim for varying degrees of success on February’s final frame.
Following a strong $51.5 million six-day bow, Bob Marley: One Love should continue to attract moviegoers thanks to strong word of mouth. It boasts a 93 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training
Sony & Crunchyroll
February 23, 2024 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $8M-$13M
WEEKEND PROS:
- The Demon Slayer franchise has been a sturdy performer for exhibitors during the post-pandemic era, consistently attracting the anime franchise’s fans with several theatrical event releases. With minimal competition once again—for screens in general and IMAX screens in particular—tracking and pre-sale trends for this chapter are trending slightly ahead of last year’s Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village at the same point before release.
WEEKEND CONS:
- Even with a considerable IMAX footprint, Demon Slayer may be slightly hampered in its overall PLF footprint as Bob Marley will continue to play in those auditoriums.
Drive-Away Dolls
Focus Features
February 23, 2024 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $2M-$5M
WEEKEND PROS:
- Drive-Away Dolls will aim to court fans of writer-director Ethan Coen and a young female audience with a road trip comedic thriller that could play well in art house and prestige markets.
WEEKEND CONS:
- Drive-Away Dolls pre-sales are pacing behind Renfield and similar to Lisa Frankenstein, indicating limited potential for a mainstream breakout barring strong walk-up sales. The film also remains under review embargo as of Wednesday morning.
Ordinary Angels
Lionsgate
February 23, 2024 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $4M-$9M
WEEKEND PROS:
- Ordinary Angels looks to build on the successful reputation of the Kingdom Story Company, which has appealed to faith-based audiences with such films as Jesus Revolution. This dramatic-leaning adaptation is pacing closely to recent faith-based film such as After Death, His Only Son, and The Shift.
WEEKEND CONS:
- It remains to be seen if Ordinary Angels‘ marketing campaign has successfully reached beyond the core faith-based audience, which it will need to do in order to reach the box office heights of Jesus Revolution or pre-pandemic comp The Shack.
Current projection ranges call for a 39% decrease from the comparable weekend’s top ten aggregate of $88.6 million in 2023 and a 51% decrease from 2019’s $110.7 million during the same calendar frames.
|Film
|Studio
|3-Day Weekend Forecast
|Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, February 25
|3-Day % Change from Last Wknd
|Bob Marley: One Love
|Paramount Pictures
|$19,400,000
|$78,300,000
|-32%
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training
|Sony Pictures & Crunchyroll
|$9,800,000
|$9,800,000
|NEW
|Madame Web
|Sony & Columbia Pictures
|$6,300,000
|$35,500,000
|-59%
|Ordinary Angels
|Lionsgate & Kingdom Story Company
|$5,500,000
|$5,500,000
|NEW
|Migration
|Universal Pictures & Illumination
|$3,100,000
|$120,600,000
|-19%
|Argylle
|Universal Pictures
|$3,000,000
|$41,700,000
|-38%
|Wonka
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|$2,700,000
|$214,700,000
|-23%
|Drive-Away Dolls
|Focus Features
|$2,300,000
|$2,300,000
|NEW
|The Beekeeper
|MGM
|$2,000,000
|$63,100,000
|-38%
|The Chosen: Season 4 Episodes 4 – 6
|Fathom Events
|$1,600,000
|$7,400,000
|-56%
All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.
Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.
The above table does not necessarily represent exact ranking as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.
