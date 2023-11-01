Weekend Box Office Forecast: FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S To Repeat In Second Frame Amid Slow November Kick-Off

With no major studio releases on the docket, the coming weekend will once again belong to Universal and Blumhouse’s breakout horror video game adaptation.

Priscilla

A24

November 3, 2023 (SEMI-WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $3M-$8M

WEEKEND PROS:

Five Nights at Freddy’s is coming off a stellar $80 million debut, the biggest in Blumhouse’s history and third highest ever for the horror genre. Fan-driven repeat viewings could spill over into its second frame—bolstered by the film’s 89 percent audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the fourth and final weekend of its theatrical engagement, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour should remain a notable presence near the top of the box office charts as it continues building on its $150 million-plus domestic haul.

A24 will launch Priscilla in wide release this weekend, while STX and Lionsgate will push The Marsh King’s Daughter and Bleecker Street will open What Happens Later—all aiming for an adult audience.

WEEKEND CONS:

In the early days of its release, Five Nights has already proven its expected front-loaded nature. Free availability on Peacock’s streaming service won’t help matters on that end, either, as spooky season winds down following Halloween on Tuesday. The film’s 28 percent critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes likely won’t motivate adults or stragglers to take a chance on the film.

While Priscilla looks to be the standout among the openers mentioned above, none of this weekend’s debut releases are expected to make the kind of significant box office impact that would have been provided by Dune: Part Two (delayed from this weekend to March 2024 due to the industry labor strikes) or another studio tentpole.

Current projection ranges call for a 1% increase from the comparable weekend’s top ten aggregate of $53.9 million in 2022 and a 45% decrease from 2019’s $99.3 million frame.

Film Studio 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, November 5 Fri Location Count Projection (as of Wed) 3-Day % Change from Last Wknd Five Nights at Freddy’s Universal Pictures & Blumhouse $25,000,000 $121,400,000 ~3,675 -69% Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour AMC Theatres Distribution & Variance Films $8,000,000 $162,100,000 ~3,750 -48% Killers of the Flower Moon Paramount Pictures & Apple $6,200,000 $51,500,000 ~3,600 -33% Priscilla A24 $5,500,000 $5,500,000 ~1,450 NEW After Death Angel Studios $2,900,000 $10,200,000 ~2,700 -43% PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Paramount Pictures $1,700,000 $61,800,000 ~2,500 -27% The Exorcist: Believer Universal Pictures & Blumhouse $1,600,000 $62,500,000 ~2,600 -51% The Nightmare Before Christmas: 30th Anniversary Walt Disney Pictures $1,400,000 $87,900,000 ~1,700 -34% What Happens Later Bleecker Street $1,300,000 $1,300,000 1,488 NEW Freelance Relativity Media $1,000,000 $4,000,000 ~2,000 -52% Saw X Lionsgate $1,000,000 $52,300,000 ~1,800 -43% The Marsh King’s Daughter STX & Lionsgate & Roadside Attractions n/a n/a ~1,100 NEW

All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.

Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.

The above table does not necessarily represent the top ten as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.