Weekend Box Office Forecast: GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE and IMMACULATE

March’s penultimate weekend sees the release of another major studio film, coming on the heels of Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part Two dominating the month thus far.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Sony / Columbia
March 22, 2024 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $35M-$45M
WEEKEND PROS:
- Goodwill from 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which boasts a 94 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, plus the return of that film’s core cast alongside veterans Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, and Annie Potts should reel in a variety of older fans and younger moviegoers. Pre-sales are currently trending ahead of last spring’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Another box office benefit is the fact that Frozen Empire will claim a full PLF footprint.
- With Sydney Sweeney’s star power in full form right now following Anyone But You‘s box office success, Immaculate could be an under-the-radar horror release to watch for.
- Strong receptions for both Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part Two should continue to bolster their staying power.
Immaculate
Neon
March 22, 2024 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $3M-$5M
WEEKEND CONS:
- Social footprints for Frozen Empire haven’t been quite as strong as those of Afterlife leading up to release. Critics aren’t high on the film either as it sits with a 46 percent score from 69 reviews as of Wednesday morning.
- With Neon’s limited marketing reach, Immaculate is more likely to play like a niche genre film than the typical major studio horror release.
- Losing premium screens and facing some moderate audience crossover, both Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part Two might feel some impact in competing with the Ghostbusters sequel.
Current projection ranges call for an 19% decrease from the comparable weekend’s top ten aggregate of $112.2 million in 2023 and a 35% decrease from 2019’s $139.3 million during the same calendar frames.
|Film
|Studio
|3-Day Weekend Forecast
|Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, March 24
|3-Day % Change from Last Wknd
|Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
|Sony / Columbia
|$39,500,000
|$39,500,000
|NEW
|Kung Fu Panda 4
|Universal Pictures
|$16,800,000
|$133,700,000
|-44%
|Dune: Part Two
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|$15,900,000
|$231,600,000
|-44%
|Arthur the King
|Lionsgate
|$4,000,000
|$14,400,000
|-48%
|Immaculate
|Neon
|$3,900,000
|$3,900,000
|NEW
All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.
Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.
The above table does not necessarily represent exact ranking as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.
