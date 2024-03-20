Weekend Box Office Forecast: GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE and IMMACULATE

Photo courtesy NEON; photo by Jaap Buitendijk, © 2023 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

March’s penultimate weekend sees the release of another major studio film, coming on the heels of Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part Two dominating the month thus far.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Sony / Columbia

March 22, 2024 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $35M-$45M

WEEKEND PROS:

Goodwill from 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which boasts a 94 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, plus the return of that film’s core cast alongside veterans Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Bill Murray, and Annie Potts should reel in a variety of older fans and younger moviegoers. Pre-sales are currently trending ahead of last spring’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Another box office benefit is the fact that Frozen Empire will claim a full PLF footprint.

With Sydney Sweeney’s star power in full form right now following Anyone But You‘s box office success, Immaculate could be an under-the-radar horror release to watch for.

Strong receptions for both Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part Two should continue to bolster their staying power.

Immaculate

Neon

March 22, 2024 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $3M-$5M

WEEKEND CONS:

Social footprints for Frozen Empire haven’t been quite as strong as those of Afterlife leading up to release. Critics aren’t high on the film either as it sits with a 46 percent score from 69 reviews as of Wednesday morning.

With Neon’s limited marketing reach, Immaculate is more likely to play like a niche genre film than the typical major studio horror release.

Losing premium screens and facing some moderate audience crossover, both Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part Two might feel some impact in competing with the Ghostbusters sequel.

Current projection ranges call for an 19% decrease from the comparable weekend’s top ten aggregate of $112.2 million in 2023 and a 35% decrease from 2019’s $139.3 million during the same calendar frames.

Film Studio 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, March 24 3-Day % Change from Last Wknd Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Sony / Columbia $39,500,000 $39,500,000 NEW Kung Fu Panda 4 Universal Pictures $16,800,000 $133,700,000 -44% Dune: Part Two Warner Bros. Pictures $15,900,000 $231,600,000 -44% Arthur the King Lionsgate $4,000,000 $14,400,000 -48% Immaculate Neon $3,900,000 $3,900,000 NEW

All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.

Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.

The above table does not necessarily represent exact ranking as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.