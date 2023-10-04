Weekend Box Office Forecast: THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER

A promising October gets rolling this weekend with the latest horror franchise revival from Universal and Blumhouse.
The Exorcist: Believer
Universal Pictures
October 6, 2023 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $24M-$32M
WEEKEND PROS:
- The Exorcist: Believer hopes to attract fans of the 1973 classic in addition to today’s younger horror crowd. The genre continues to be a reliable staple at the box office, and a release date during spooky season should work to compound audience interest.
- Universal, Blumhouse, and director David Gordon Green have a reputation for previously revitalizing the Halloween franchise with their sequel trilogy, which came out in 2018, 2021, and 2022.
- Believer‘s social media prowess has continued to climb in recent weeks, while pre-sales have out-paced Saw X by 35 percent through its comparable Wednesday before release.
- Without any competition, Paramount’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie should remain a strong draw for families in its sophomore frame after winning the market in its debut weekend.
WEEKEND CONS:
- As noted in prior analyses, the Exorcist franchise has rarely found major box office success outside the initial film.
- The glut of recent horror releases (Saw X, A Haunting in Venice, and The Nun II), plus Believer‘s R rating, could diminish immediate demand for a sequel to a series that hasn’t been prominent in the pop culture consciousness for the last two decades. Underwhelming critics’ reviews also won’t help.
- As the shadow of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour theatrical release looms, the female portion of Believer‘s target audience could be more focused on the former title, out October 13. Pre-sales bear this out at the moment as Believer trails last year’s Halloween Ends by 51 percent as of the Wednesday before release.
- Saw X is a historically front-loaded franchise, a factor which could be on display again—despite its positive reviews—with Believer entering the market.
Current projection ranges call for a 31% increase from the comparable weekend’s top ten aggregate of $53.8 million in 2022 and a 51% decrease from 2019’s $142.7 million frame.
|Film
|Studio
|3-Day Weekend Forecast
|Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, October 8
|Fri Location Count Projection (as of Wed)
|3-Day % Change from Last Wknd
|The Exorcist: Believer
|Universal Pictures & Blumhouse
|$26,900,000
|$26,900,000
|~3,600
|NEW
|PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
|Paramount Pictures
|$14,100,000
|$41,500,000
|~3,989
|-38%
|Saw X
|Lionsgate
|$8,000,000
|$32,200,000
|~3,262
|-56%
|The Creator
|20th Century Studios
|$7,400,000
|$26,200,000
|~3,680
|-47%
|The Blind
|Fathom Events
|$3,000,000
|$10,300,000
|~1,200
|-31%
|The Nun II
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|$2,800,000
|$81,300,000
|~2,600
|-42%
|A Haunting in Venice
|20th Century Studios
|$2,200,000
|$35,000,000
|~2,500
|-39%
|Dumb Money
|Sony & Columbia Pictures
|$2,100,000
|$10,700,000
|~2,900
|-37%
|Hocus Pocus: 30th Anniversary
|Walt Disney Pictures
|$2,000,000
|$46,300,000
|~1,400
|NEW
|The Equalizer 3
|Sony & Columbia Pictures
|$1,900,000
|$88,900,000
|~1,700
|-30%
All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.
Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.
The above table does not necessarily represent the top ten as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.
