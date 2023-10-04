Weekend Box Office Forecast: THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER

© Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

A promising October gets rolling this weekend with the latest horror franchise revival from Universal and Blumhouse.

The Exorcist: Believer

Universal Pictures

October 6, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $24M-$32M

WEEKEND PROS:

The Exorcist: Believer hopes to attract fans of the 1973 classic in addition to today’s younger horror crowd. The genre continues to be a reliable staple at the box office, and a release date during spooky season should work to compound audience interest.

Universal, Blumhouse, and director David Gordon Green have a reputation for previously revitalizing the Halloween franchise with their sequel trilogy, which came out in 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Believer‘s social media prowess has continued to climb in recent weeks, while pre-sales have out-paced Saw X by 35 percent through its comparable Wednesday before release.

Without any competition, Paramount’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie should remain a strong draw for families in its sophomore frame after winning the market in its debut weekend.

WEEKEND CONS:

As noted in prior analyses, the Exorcist franchise has rarely found major box office success outside the initial film.

The glut of recent horror releases (Saw X, A Haunting in Venice, and The Nun II), plus Believer‘s R rating, could diminish immediate demand for a sequel to a series that hasn’t been prominent in the pop culture consciousness for the last two decades. Underwhelming critics’ reviews also won’t help.

As the shadow of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour theatrical release looms, the female portion of Believer‘s target audience could be more focused on the former title, out October 13. Pre-sales bear this out at the moment as Believer trails last year’s Halloween Ends by 51 percent as of the Wednesday before release.

Saw X is a historically front-loaded franchise, a factor which could be on display again—despite its positive reviews—with Believer entering the market.

Current projection ranges call for a 31% increase from the comparable weekend’s top ten aggregate of $53.8 million in 2022 and a 51% decrease from 2019’s $142.7 million frame.

Film Studio 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, October 8 Fri Location Count Projection (as of Wed) 3-Day % Change from Last Wknd The Exorcist: Believer Universal Pictures & Blumhouse $26,900,000 $26,900,000 ~3,600 NEW PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Paramount Pictures $14,100,000 $41,500,000 ~3,989 -38% Saw X Lionsgate $8,000,000 $32,200,000 ~3,262 -56% The Creator 20th Century Studios $7,400,000 $26,200,000 ~3,680 -47% The Blind Fathom Events $3,000,000 $10,300,000 ~1,200 -31% The Nun II Warner Bros. Pictures $2,800,000 $81,300,000 ~2,600 -42% A Haunting in Venice 20th Century Studios $2,200,000 $35,000,000 ~2,500 -39% Dumb Money Sony & Columbia Pictures $2,100,000 $10,700,000 ~2,900 -37% Hocus Pocus: 30th Anniversary Walt Disney Pictures $2,000,000 $46,300,000 ~1,400 NEW The Equalizer 3 Sony & Columbia Pictures $1,900,000 $88,900,000 ~1,700 -30%

All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.

Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.

The above table does not necessarily represent the top ten as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.