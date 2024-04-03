Weekend Box Office Forecast: THE FIRST OMEN and MONKEY MAN

Following a strong Easter weekend led by the debut of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, April kicks off with two major studio releases hoping to counter-program.
The First Omen
20th Century Studios
April 5, 2024 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $10M-$15M
WEEKEND PROS:
- The First Omen will lean on nostalgia from older audiences familiar with the original franchise as well as the natural appeal many horror films have generated among younger adults.
- After an over-performing $80 million debut, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will remain a formidable foe in its sophomore frame with a healthy chance to repeat atop the box office.
Monkey Man
Universal
April 5, 2024 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $15M-$20M
WEEKEND CONS:
- Marketing and social footprints have left something to be desired in The First Omen‘s case, leading to thus far underwhelming pre-sales.
- Monkey Man could be a slightly challenging sell as an original film in a market that’s been crowded by other male-driven releases in recent weeks.
|Film
|Studio
|3-Day Weekend Forecast
|Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, March 31
|3-Day % Change from Last Wknd
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|$25M-$25M
|$119M-$124M
|Monkey Man
|Universal
|$15M-$20M
|$15M-$20M
|NEW
|The First Omen
|20th Century Studios
|$10M-$15M
|$10M-$15M
|NEW
|Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
|Sony
|$7M-$10M
|$84M-$89M
|Dune Part 2
|Warner Bros. Pictures
|$5M-$8M
|$230M-$233M
All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.
Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.
The above table does not necessarily represent exact ranking as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.
Share this post