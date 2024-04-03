Weekend Box Office Forecast: THE FIRST OMEN and MONKEY MAN

Following a strong Easter weekend led by the debut of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, April kicks off with two major studio releases hoping to counter-program.

The First Omen

20th Century Studios

April 5, 2024 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $10M-$15M

WEEKEND PROS:

The First Omen will lean on nostalgia from older audiences familiar with the original franchise as well as the natural appeal many horror films have generated among younger adults.

After an over-performing $80 million debut, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will remain a formidable foe in its sophomore frame with a healthy chance to repeat atop the box office.

Monkey Man

Universal

April 5, 2024 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $15M-$20M

WEEKEND CONS:

Marketing and social footprints have left something to be desired in The First Omen‘s case, leading to thus far underwhelming pre-sales.

Monkey Man could be a slightly challenging sell as an original film in a market that’s been crowded by other male-driven releases in recent weeks.

Film Studio 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, March 31 3-Day % Change from Last Wknd Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Warner Bros. Pictures $25M-$25M $119M-$124M Monkey Man Universal $15M-$20M $15M-$20M NEW The First Omen 20th Century Studios $10M-$15M $10M-$15M NEW Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Sony $7M-$10M $84M-$89M Dune Part 2 Warner Bros. Pictures $5M-$8M $230M-$233M

All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.

Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.

The above table does not necessarily represent exact ranking as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.