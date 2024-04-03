Weekend Box Office Forecast: THE FIRST OMEN and MONKEY MAN

Forecasts & Tracking • Boxoffice Staff • April 03 2024

Following a strong Easter weekend led by the debut of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, April kicks off with two major studio releases hoping to counter-program.

The First Omen

20th Century Studios

April 5, 2024 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $10M-$15M

WEEKEND PROS:

  • The First Omen will lean on nostalgia from older audiences familiar with the original franchise as well as the natural appeal many horror films have generated among younger adults.
  • After an over-performing $80 million debut, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will remain a formidable foe in its sophomore frame with a healthy chance to repeat atop the box office.

Monkey Man

Universal

April 5, 2024 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $15M-$20M

WEEKEND CONS:

  • Marketing and social footprints have left something to be desired in The First Omen‘s case, leading to thus far underwhelming pre-sales.
  • Monkey Man could be a slightly challenging sell as an original film in a market that’s been crowded by other male-driven releases in recent weeks.
FilmStudio3-Day Weekend ForecastProjected Domestic Total through Sunday, March 313-Day % Change from Last Wknd
Godzilla x Kong: The New EmpireWarner Bros. Pictures$25M-$25M$119M-$124M
Monkey ManUniversal$15M-$20M$15M-$20MNEW
The First Omen20th Century Studios$10M-$15M$10M-$15MNEW
Ghostbusters: Frozen EmpireSony$7M-$10M$84M-$89M
Dune Part 2Warner Bros. Pictures$5M-$8M$230M-$233M

All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.

Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.

The above table does not necessarily represent exact ranking as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.

 

 

