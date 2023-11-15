Weekend Box Office Forecast: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES, NEXT GOAL WINS, TROLLS BAND TOGETHER, and THANKSGIVING

Pre-Thanksgiving weekend will see the welcome release of four major studio films as the holiday corridor begins to ramp up with a variety of content.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Lionsgate

November 17, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $42M-$55M

WEEKEND PROS:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is generating healthy awareness and interest levels from female demographics with pre-sales currently outpacing those of The Marvels at the same point—especially for post-preview business on Friday.

Trolls Band Together opens in a vacuum of family-driven and animated content, this fall’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie having been the only significant release catering to that audience since summer. Early access shows a few weeks ago also performed well.

Eli Roth and a niche horror fan base could drive Thanksgiving as a solid counter-programming option this weekend as it hopes to benefit from a timely release date. An 85 percent approval rating from 20 critics on Rotten Tomatoes so far is also encouraging.

Similarly, Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins will appeal mostly to domestic soccer (international football) and the filmmaker’s own fan base.

Trolls Band Together

Universal

November 17, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $25M-$33M

WEEKEND CONS:

The Hunger Games prequel is tracking far below its core series predecessors that generated blockbuster-level earnings from 2012 to late 2015. While pre-sales are pacing ahead of The Marvels, and this film comes with a lower budget, there’s still a clear trajectory of diminished returns for the young adult-driven brand that also lacks Jennifer Lawrence’s star power this time around.

Trolls Band Together, as noted in previous forecasts, needs to overcome its brand exposure in recent years that included a straight-to-streaming movie and a Netflix series. Early reviews are modest with a 62 percent score from 34 critics, and its older female audience could opt for the Hunger Games film instead.

Horror films are tough sells after Halloween, and Eli Roth’s fans could create some skewed tracking for Thanksgiving that might translate to front-loading on Friday as previews begin late Thursday at 7pm.

Adjusting for theater counts, Next Goal Wins is currently tracking along the lines of Champions at the same point in its pre-sales cycle and boasts a modest 47 percent from 57 critics.

Thanksgiving

Sony / TriStar

November 17, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $10M-$15M

Next Goal Wins

Disney / Searchlight Pictures

November 17, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $3M-$7M

Current projection ranges call for a 24% increase from the comparable weekend’s top ten aggregate of $99 million in 2022 and a 37% increase from 2019’s $89.6 million frame.

Film Studio 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, November 19 Fri Location Count Projection (as of Wed) 3-Day % Change from Last Wknd The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Lionsgate $47,100,000 $47,100,000 3,700 NEW Trolls Band Together Universal Pictures $28,200,000 $28,200,000 3,800 NEW The Marvels Disney & Marvel Studios $16,000,000 $71,300,000 ~4,030 -65% Thanksgiving Sony Pictures & TriStar $12,000,000 $12,000,000 3,200 NEW Next Goal Wins Disney & Searchlight Pictures $4,200,000 $4,200,000 ~2,300 NEW Five Nights at Freddy’s Universal Pictures & Blumhouse $4,000,000 $133,400,000 ~3,000 -55% Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour AMC Theatres Distribution & Variance Films $3,100,000 $176,100,000 ~1,900 -49% Priscilla A24 $2,800,000 $18,000,000 ~2,000 -42% The Holdovers Focus Features $2,700,000 $8,400,000 ~1,600 -16% Killers of the Flower Moon Paramount Pictures & Apple $2,600,000 $64,500,000 ~2,000 -43%

All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.

Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.

The above table does not necessarily represent the top ten as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.