Weekend Box Office Forecast: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES, NEXT GOAL WINS, TROLLS BAND TOGETHER, and THANKSGIVING

Pre-Thanksgiving weekend will see the welcome release of four major studio films as the holiday corridor begins to ramp up with a variety of content.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Lionsgate
November 17, 2023 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $42M-$55M
WEEKEND PROS:
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is generating healthy awareness and interest levels from female demographics with pre-sales currently outpacing those of The Marvels at the same point—especially for post-preview business on Friday.
- Trolls Band Together opens in a vacuum of family-driven and animated content, this fall’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie having been the only significant release catering to that audience since summer. Early access shows a few weeks ago also performed well.
- Eli Roth and a niche horror fan base could drive Thanksgiving as a solid counter-programming option this weekend as it hopes to benefit from a timely release date. An 85 percent approval rating from 20 critics on Rotten Tomatoes so far is also encouraging.
- Similarly, Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins will appeal mostly to domestic soccer (international football) and the filmmaker’s own fan base.
Trolls Band Together
Universal
November 17, 2023 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $25M-$33M
WEEKEND CONS:
- The Hunger Games prequel is tracking far below its core series predecessors that generated blockbuster-level earnings from 2012 to late 2015. While pre-sales are pacing ahead of The Marvels, and this film comes with a lower budget, there’s still a clear trajectory of diminished returns for the young adult-driven brand that also lacks Jennifer Lawrence’s star power this time around.
- Trolls Band Together, as noted in previous forecasts, needs to overcome its brand exposure in recent years that included a straight-to-streaming movie and a Netflix series. Early reviews are modest with a 62 percent score from 34 critics, and its older female audience could opt for the Hunger Games film instead.
- Horror films are tough sells after Halloween, and Eli Roth’s fans could create some skewed tracking for Thanksgiving that might translate to front-loading on Friday as previews begin late Thursday at 7pm.
- Adjusting for theater counts, Next Goal Wins is currently tracking along the lines of Champions at the same point in its pre-sales cycle and boasts a modest 47 percent from 57 critics.
Thanksgiving
Sony / TriStar
November 17, 2023 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $10M-$15M
Next Goal Wins
Disney / Searchlight Pictures
November 17, 2023 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $3M-$7M
Current projection ranges call for a 24% increase from the comparable weekend’s top ten aggregate of $99 million in 2022 and a 37% increase from 2019’s $89.6 million frame.
|Film
|Studio
|3-Day Weekend Forecast
|Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, November 19
|Fri Location Count Projection (as of Wed)
|3-Day % Change from Last Wknd
|The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|Lionsgate
|$47,100,000
|$47,100,000
|3,700
|NEW
|Trolls Band Together
|Universal Pictures
|$28,200,000
|$28,200,000
|3,800
|NEW
|The Marvels
|Disney & Marvel Studios
|$16,000,000
|$71,300,000
|~4,030
|-65%
|Thanksgiving
|Sony Pictures & TriStar
|$12,000,000
|$12,000,000
|3,200
|NEW
|Next Goal Wins
|Disney & Searchlight Pictures
|$4,200,000
|$4,200,000
|~2,300
|NEW
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|Universal Pictures & Blumhouse
|$4,000,000
|$133,400,000
|~3,000
|-55%
|Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
|AMC Theatres Distribution & Variance Films
|$3,100,000
|$176,100,000
|~1,900
|-49%
|Priscilla
|A24
|$2,800,000
|$18,000,000
|~2,000
|-42%
|The Holdovers
|Focus Features
|$2,700,000
|$8,400,000
|~1,600
|-16%
|Killers of the Flower Moon
|Paramount Pictures & Apple
|$2,600,000
|$64,500,000
|~2,000
|-43%
All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.
Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.
The above table does not necessarily represent the top ten as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.
