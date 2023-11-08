Weekend Box Office Forecast: THE MARVELS and JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM

After a lull in major studio releases during November’s first frame, the month begins to gain some momentum with the release of Marvel Studios’ 33rd cinematic chapter and a new faith-based offering from Sony.
The Marvels
Disney / Marvel Studios
November 10, 2023 (SEMI-WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $35M-$49M
PROS:
- As far as franchise consistency goes, Marvel remains unsurpassed in terms of widespread brand awareness, established by the studio over the last 15 years. The original Captain Marvel was a runaway blockbuster smash during its 2019 run, earning $426.8 million domestically and $1.13 billion worldwide.
- The slow autumn market could create some pent-up demand for escapism among audiences beyond loyal Marvel fans. Internet rumors hyping up this film’s post-credit scene could also help lure in some straggling moviegoers who may be on the fence.
- Veterans Day (observed on Friday) could slightly skew the typically front-loaded nature of MCU films, especially with less urgency driving interest in this sequel than recent films in the overall franchise.
CONS:
- Marvel goodwill has, unfortunately, soured over the past couple of years due to middling word of mouth across multiple films and over-exposure of the IP—also underscored by mixed reception—via Disney+ streaming series launched with the intention of expanding the brand.
- Ongoing industry labor strikes have prevented Brie Larson and cast from promoting the film, contributing to a lackluster marketing campaign which has often leaned on nostalgia rather than showcasing story, character, and how the film might move the franchise forward.
- Thursday pre-sales currently reflect these inherent and broader franchise challenges, as The Marvels lags 71 percent behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and 74 percent behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the same point in the pre-release window.
- With the embargo lifting on Wednesday morning, Rotten Tomatoes critics stand at a 55 percent approval rating across the first 77 published reviews.
Journey to Bethlehem
Sony / AFFIRM Films
November 10, 2023 (SEMI-WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $3M-$6M
PROS:
- Faith-based audiences could turn out once again to this Biblical musical, which hopes to capture that often under-tracked moviegoer demographic with a holiday season-friendly release.
CONS:
- Recent tracking has yet to pop as pre-sales trail the likes of faith-based releases After Death and His Only Son.
Current projection ranges call for a 63% decrease from the comparable weekend’s top ten aggregate of $206.9 million in 2022 and a 24% decrease from 2019’s $100.5 million frame.
|Film
|Studio
|3-Day Weekend Forecast
|Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, November 12
|Fri Location Count Projection (as of Wed)
|3-Day % Change from Last Wknd
|The Marvels
|Disney & Marvel Studios
|$42,200,000
|$42,200,000
|~4,000
|NEW
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|Universal Pictures & Blumhouse
|$7,600,000
|$125,600,000
|~3,600
|-60%
|Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
|AMC Theatres Distribution & Variance Films
|$7,000,000
|$173,800,000
|~3,000
|-49%
|Killers of the Flower Moon
|Paramount Pictures & Apple
|$5,000,000
|$60,100,000
|~3,300
|-27%
|Journey to Bethlehem
|Sony Pictures & AFFIRM Films
|$4,000,000
|$4,000,000
|~2,000
|NEW
|Priscilla
|A24
|$3,600,000
|$11,200,000
|~2,200
|-29%
|The Holdovers
|Focus Features
|$2,300,000
|$3,400,000
|~900
|305%
|PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
|Paramount Pictures
|$1,600,000
|$64,300,000
|~1,900
|-21%
|Radical
|Pantelion Films
|$1,400,000
|$4,900,000
|~575
|-47%
|The Exorcist: Believer
|Universal Pictures & Blumhouse
|$1,300,000
|$65,200,000
|~1,700
|-38%
All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.
Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.
The above table does not necessarily represent the top ten as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.
