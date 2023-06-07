Weekend Box Office Forecast: TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS

Photo courtesy PARAMOUNT PICTURES and SKYDANCE In Association with HASBRO and NEW REPUBLIC PICTURES A di BONAVENTURA PICTURES Production A TOM DESANTO / DON MURPHY Production A BAY FILMS Production “TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS”

After a strong debut from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, can Transformers: Rise of the Beasts keep summer 2023’s momentum going?

This weekend’s outlook is below, followed by final forecasts.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount Pictures

June 9, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $46M-$56M

Domestic Total Range: $93M-$133M

PROS:

Rise of the Beasts should appeal primarily to preexisting fans of the Transformers franchise—particularly particularly male moviegoers, who played a major role in earning over $1.57 billion domestically for the series so far.

Beasts‘ social metrics indicate the strongest interest drivers come from this film’s adaptation of one of the brand’s most popular storylines, with the film’s 1990s setting also contributing to a nostalgia factor that could mean a boost in audience turnout.

The latest Transformers entry will enjoy a wide scope of premium screen play this weekend, including IMAX and other formats.

Paramount expects an opening weekend in the mid-$50 million range. Previews begin with 7pm Early Access shows on Wednesday, followed by a 3pm start on Thursday.

CONS:

As of early this week, Rise of the Beasts‘ pre-sales are leaning heavily toward Wednesday’s Early Access and Thursday’s traditional preview shows.

In sampled pre-sale activity, as of Tuesday Beasts was trailing Black Adam by 5%—a drop from the end of last week, when Beasts had an initial lead over Adam of 9%.

Meanwhile, Beasts‘ early Rotten Tomatoes score from critics sits at 57% from a sample size of 53 reviews. Typically, scores in this range decrease over time as the pool of review submissions climbs.

Considering the target audience crossover between Beasts and Spider-Verse, the latter’s strong word of mouth could have an impact on Beasts‘ ticket sales—though, on a positive note for Paramount, this weekend sees Spider-Verse lose some of its premium screen footprint to Beasts.

Holdover Titles

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Fresh off its $120.7 million debut, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hopes to benefit from a wave of incredible word of mouth during its second weekend. Across currently boasts 96% approval from both audiences and critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Across the Spider-Verse‘s predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, also benefited from extremely positive buzz and dropped -53.4% between its first and second weekend when it was released in December 2018.

THE LITTLE MERMAID

With no direct competition for its primarily female audience, The Little Mermaid should enjoy another healthy hold in its third frame.

Third-frame drops for the three most recent Disney remakes released primarily on the big screen are -42.4% (Aladdin), -49.7% (The Lion King), and -49.8% (Beauty and the Beast).

Current projection ranges call for a 24% to 31% drop from last weekend’s $203.35 million top ten aggregate.

Film Studio 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, June 11 Fri Location Count Projection (as of Wed) 3-Day % Change from Last Wknd Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Sony / Columbia Pictures $50,500,000 $218,800,000 ~4,313 -58% Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Paramount Pictures $49,500,000 $49,500,000 3,673 NEW The Little Mermaid (2023) Walt Disney Pictures $25,000,000 $233,800,000 ~3,900 -40% Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Disney / Marvel Studios $6,700,000 $335,000,000 ~3,000 -37% The Boogeyman 20th Century Studios $5,700,000 $23,400,000 ~3,205 -54% Fast X Universal Pictures $5,500,000 $138,600,000 ~2,700 -43% The Super Mario Bros. Movie Universal Pictures $2,000,000 $569,900,000 ~1,700 -41% About My Father Lionsgate $1,100,000 $10,900,000 ~1,100 -46% The Machine Sony Pictures / Legendary $500,000 $10,100,000 ~1,000 -71% You Hurt My Feelings A24 $370,000 $3,900,000 ~400 -51% Mending the Line Blue Fox Entertainment n/a n/a ~500 NEW

All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.

Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.

The above table does not necessarily represent the top ten as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.