Weekend Box Office Forecast: TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS

Forecasts & Tracking • Shawn Robbins • June 07 2023
Photo courtesy PARAMOUNT PICTURES and SKYDANCE In Association with HASBRO and NEW REPUBLIC PICTURES A di BONAVENTURA PICTURES Production A TOM DESANTO / DON MURPHY Production A BAY FILMS Production “TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS”

After a strong debut from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, can Transformers: Rise of the Beasts keep summer 2023’s momentum going?

This weekend’s outlook is below, followed by final forecasts.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount Pictures

June 9, 2023 (WIDE)

Opening Weekend Range: $46M-$56M

Domestic Total Range: $93M-$133M

PROS:

  • Rise of the Beasts should appeal primarily to preexisting fans of the Transformers franchise—particularly particularly male moviegoers, who played a major role in earning over $1.57 billion domestically for the series so far.
  • Beasts‘ social metrics indicate the strongest interest drivers come from this film’s adaptation of one of the brand’s most popular storylines, with the film’s 1990s setting also contributing to a nostalgia factor that could mean a boost in audience turnout.
  • The latest Transformers entry will enjoy a wide scope of premium screen play this weekend, including IMAX and other formats.
  • Paramount expects an opening weekend in the mid-$50 million range. Previews begin with 7pm Early Access shows on Wednesday, followed by a 3pm start on Thursday.

CONS:

  • As of early this week, Rise of the Beasts‘ pre-sales are leaning heavily toward Wednesday’s Early Access and Thursday’s traditional preview shows.
  • In sampled pre-sale activity, as of Tuesday Beasts was trailing Black Adam by 5%—a drop from the end of last week, when Beasts had an initial lead over Adam of 9%.
  • Meanwhile, Beasts‘ early Rotten Tomatoes score from critics sits at 57% from a sample size of 53 reviews. Typically, scores in this range decrease over time as the pool of review submissions climbs.
  • Considering the target audience crossover between Beasts and Spider-Verse, the latter’s strong word of mouth could have an impact on Beasts‘ ticket sales—though, on a positive note for Paramount, this weekend sees Spider-Verse lose some of its premium screen footprint to Beasts.

Holdover Titles

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

  • Fresh off its $120.7 million debut, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hopes to benefit from a wave of incredible word of mouth during its second weekend. Across currently boasts 96% approval from both audiences and critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
  • Across the Spider-Verse‘s predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, also benefited from extremely positive buzz and dropped -53.4% between its first and second weekend when it was released in December 2018.

THE LITTLE MERMAID

  • With no direct competition for its primarily female audience, The Little Mermaid should enjoy another healthy hold in its third frame.
  • Third-frame drops for the three most recent Disney remakes released primarily on the big screen are -42.4% (Aladdin), -49.7% (The Lion King), and -49.8% (Beauty and the Beast).

Current projection ranges call for a 24% to 31% drop from last weekend’s $203.35 million top ten aggregate.

Film Studio 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, June 11 Fri Location Count Projection (as of Wed) 3-Day % Change from Last Wknd
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Sony / Columbia Pictures $50,500,000 $218,800,000 ~4,313 -58%
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Paramount Pictures $49,500,000 $49,500,000 3,673 NEW
The Little Mermaid (2023) Walt Disney Pictures $25,000,000 $233,800,000 ~3,900 -40%
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Disney / Marvel Studios $6,700,000 $335,000,000 ~3,000 -37%
The Boogeyman 20th Century Studios $5,700,000 $23,400,000 ~3,205 -54%
Fast X Universal Pictures $5,500,000 $138,600,000 ~2,700 -43%
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Universal Pictures $2,000,000 $569,900,000 ~1,700 -41%
About My Father Lionsgate $1,100,000 $10,900,000 ~1,100 -46%
The Machine Sony Pictures / Legendary $500,000 $10,100,000 ~1,000 -71%
You Hurt My Feelings A24 $370,000 $3,900,000 ~400 -51%
Mending the Line Blue Fox Entertainment n/a n/a ~500 NEW

All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.

Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.

The above table does not necessarily represent the top ten as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.

Photo courtesy PARAMOUNT PICTURES and SKYDANCE In Association with HASBRO and NEW REPUBLIC PICTURES A di BONAVENTURA PICTURES Production A TOM DESANTO / DON MURPHY Production A BAY FILMS Production “TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS”

Share this post

News Stories