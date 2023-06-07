Weekend Box Office Forecast: TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS

After a strong debut from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, can Transformers: Rise of the Beasts keep summer 2023’s momentum going?
This weekend’s outlook is below, followed by final forecasts.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Paramount Pictures
June 9, 2023 (WIDE)
Opening Weekend Range: $46M-$56M
Domestic Total Range: $93M-$133M
PROS:
- Rise of the Beasts should appeal primarily to preexisting fans of the Transformers franchise—particularly particularly male moviegoers, who played a major role in earning over $1.57 billion domestically for the series so far.
- Beasts‘ social metrics indicate the strongest interest drivers come from this film’s adaptation of one of the brand’s most popular storylines, with the film’s 1990s setting also contributing to a nostalgia factor that could mean a boost in audience turnout.
- The latest Transformers entry will enjoy a wide scope of premium screen play this weekend, including IMAX and other formats.
- Paramount expects an opening weekend in the mid-$50 million range. Previews begin with 7pm Early Access shows on Wednesday, followed by a 3pm start on Thursday.
CONS:
- As of early this week, Rise of the Beasts‘ pre-sales are leaning heavily toward Wednesday’s Early Access and Thursday’s traditional preview shows.
- In sampled pre-sale activity, as of Tuesday Beasts was trailing Black Adam by 5%—a drop from the end of last week, when Beasts had an initial lead over Adam of 9%.
- Meanwhile, Beasts‘ early Rotten Tomatoes score from critics sits at 57% from a sample size of 53 reviews. Typically, scores in this range decrease over time as the pool of review submissions climbs.
- Considering the target audience crossover between Beasts and Spider-Verse, the latter’s strong word of mouth could have an impact on Beasts‘ ticket sales—though, on a positive note for Paramount, this weekend sees Spider-Verse lose some of its premium screen footprint to Beasts.
Holdover Titles
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
- Fresh off its $120.7 million debut, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hopes to benefit from a wave of incredible word of mouth during its second weekend. Across currently boasts 96% approval from both audiences and critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Across the Spider-Verse‘s predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, also benefited from extremely positive buzz and dropped -53.4% between its first and second weekend when it was released in December 2018.
THE LITTLE MERMAID
- With no direct competition for its primarily female audience, The Little Mermaid should enjoy another healthy hold in its third frame.
- Third-frame drops for the three most recent Disney remakes released primarily on the big screen are -42.4% (Aladdin), -49.7% (The Lion King), and -49.8% (Beauty and the Beast).
Current projection ranges call for a 24% to 31% drop from last weekend’s $203.35 million top ten aggregate.
|Film
|Studio
|3-Day Weekend Forecast
|Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, June 11
|Fri Location Count Projection (as of Wed)
|3-Day % Change from Last Wknd
|Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
|Sony / Columbia Pictures
|$50,500,000
|$218,800,000
|~4,313
|-58%
|Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
|Paramount Pictures
|$49,500,000
|$49,500,000
|3,673
|NEW
|The Little Mermaid (2023)
|Walt Disney Pictures
|$25,000,000
|$233,800,000
|~3,900
|-40%
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|Disney / Marvel Studios
|$6,700,000
|$335,000,000
|~3,000
|-37%
|The Boogeyman
|20th Century Studios
|$5,700,000
|$23,400,000
|~3,205
|-54%
|Fast X
|Universal Pictures
|$5,500,000
|$138,600,000
|~2,700
|-43%
|The Super Mario Bros. Movie
|Universal Pictures
|$2,000,000
|$569,900,000
|~1,700
|-41%
|About My Father
|Lionsgate
|$1,100,000
|$10,900,000
|~1,100
|-46%
|The Machine
|Sony Pictures / Legendary
|$500,000
|$10,100,000
|~1,000
|-71%
|You Hurt My Feelings
|A24
|$370,000
|$3,900,000
|~400
|-51%
|Mending the Line
|Blue Fox Entertainment
|n/a
|n/a
|~500
|NEW
All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.
Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.
The above table does not necessarily represent the top ten as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.
Share this post