Weekend Box Office: GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 Crosses $500M Global

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Last weekend, the Disney and Marvel Studios superhero sequel debuted with $118.4M. While that was +25% above 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy ($94.3M), it started -19% below 2017’s sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($146.5M).
Now in its sophomore frame and without facing significant competition, the third installment easily repeats in first place, with a -49% decline to $60.5M. That’s the mildest percentage drop in the franchise, as both the original and Vol. 2 fell -55% in their sophomore frames.
In fact, it’s the third-mildest percentage drop among all 32 MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) films, behind only 2018’s Black Panther (-44%) and 2011’s Thor (-47%).
Among the 32 MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) films, it earned the #16 opening weekend, and now improves to the #13 sophomore weekend. Vol. 3 earned the #58 opening weekend of all time, and now improves to the #38 sophomore weekend of all time.
Vol. 3 has earned $315.6M overseas and $528.8M globally, led by $58.4M in China.
For comparison, the first installment earned $770.8M globally, the second installment improved to $869.0M. It’s possible that Vol. 3 might not reach either of those numbers.
In China specifically, the first installment earned $86.3M, then the second installment improved to $99.3M. It’s similarly that Vol. 3 might not reach either of those numbers, either.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Weekend
In its sixth frame, Universal’s animated video game adaptation declines -30% to $13.0M, repeating in second place.
It’s now earned the:
- #32 “traditional” three-day opening weekend of all time ($146.3M)
- #17 five-day start of all time, since it opened on a Wednesday instead of a Friday ($204.6M)
- #7 sophomore weekend of all time ($92.3M)
- #7 third weekend of all time ($59.9M)
- #6 fourth weekend of all time ($40.8M)
- #17 fifth weekend of all time ($18.5M)
- Now, the #28 sixth weekend of all time
Among animated films specifically, it’s now earned the:
- #3 opening weekend of all time, behind 2019’s The Lion King ($191.7M) and 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M)
- #1 sophomore frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2019’s Frozen II with $86.0M
- #1 third frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2018’s Incredibles 2 with $46.4M
- #1 fourth frame of all time, beating the prior record holder, 2018’s Incredibles 2 with $28.4M
- #3 fifth frame of all time, behind 2013’s Frozen ($19.6M) and 2016’s Zootopia ($19.3M)
- #6 sixth frame of all time, behind:
- 2013’s Frozen ($28.5M)
- 1995’s Toy Story ($19.3M)
- 2019’s Frozen II ($16.8M)
- 2016’s Zootopia ($14.3M)
- 1994’s The Lion King ($14.0M)
Domestic total
With $535.9M to date domestically, Mario ranks as the #15 biggest film of all time.
Among animated films specifically, it ranks #3 all time domestically, behind only:
- 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5M)
- 2019’s The Lion King ($543.6M)
Among post-pandemic films, it ranks #4 domestically, behind only:
- 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1M)
- 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7M)
- 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water ($683.8M)
Overseas / global total
With $674.4M overseas and $1.21B globally, Mario ranks as the #24 biggest film of all time globally.
Among animated films specifically, Mario ranks as the #5 film of all time globally, behind only:
- 2019’s The Lion King ($1.66B)
- 2019’s Frozen II ($1.45B)
- 2013’s Frozen ($1.28B)
- 2018’s Incredibles 2 ($1.24B)
Among post-pandemic films, it ranks #4 globally, behind only:
- 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.31B)
- 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.92B)
- 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick ($1.49B)
Book Club: The Next Chapter
Focus Features’ comedy sequel opened on the lower end of Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection, with a $6.5M debut in third place. It’s also far below the openings of some other similar “elderly comedies” of recent years, including its predecessor:
- -52% below 2018’s Book Club ($13.5M)
- -48% below February’s 80 for Brady ($12.7M)
- -60% below 2013’s Last Vegas ($16.3M)
- -45% below 2017’s Going in Style ($11.9M)
- -63% below 2015’s The Intern ($17.7M)
Chapter earned a “B” CinemaScore, lower than the “A-” for the original Book Club.
The estimated audience demographics were 77% female, slightly lower than the original film’s 80% female opening. Chapter debuted with $3.1M overseas and $9.6M globally.
Love Again
Last weekend, Sony Pictures’ romantic comedy didn’t sing, with a $2.3M debut in fifth place. That was on the lowest end of Boxoffice PRO’s pre-release projection, which was in the $2M to $5M range. It’s also below virtually every other wide release romantic comedy of the past decade. Most debuted above $10M, though a few started below that – but really, none as low as $2.3M. Now in its sophomore frame, it redeems itself a bit, declining only -35% to $1.5M and eighth place.
That’s one of the mildest romantic comedy sophomore drops in recent memory, milder than:
- 2019’s Long Shot (-36%)
- 2022’s Ticket to Paradise (-40%)
- 2017’s Home Again (-40%)
- 2019’s What Men Want (-41%)
- 2019’s Last Christmas (-43%)
- 2016’s Trainwreck (-43%)
- 2014’s Blended (-43%)
- 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby (-46%)
- 2019’s Isn’t It Romantic (-50%)
- 2013’s Don Jon (-52%)
- 2022’s Marry Me (-53%)
- 2016’s How to be Single (-54%)
- 2016’s The Perfect Match (-54%)
- 2013’s Baggage Claim (-55%)
However, it’s slightly steeper than for:
- 2013’s About Time (-30%)
- 2014’s Magic in the Moonlight (-32%)
- 2017’s The Big Sick (-34%)
Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with Love Again writer-director Jim Strouse here:
https://www.boxofficepro.com/near-far-wherever-you-are-writer-director-jim-strouse-finds-his-inner-nora-ephron-with-rom-com-love-again/
Elsewhere at the box office
Ketchup Entertainment’s thriller Hypnotic, starring Ben Affleck, opened with $2.3M in sixth place. That’s below the openings of even some other Affleck underperformers of recent years: -50% below 2021’s The Last Duel ($4.7M) and -53% below 2015’s Live by Night ($5.1M).
Sony Pictures’ fantasy action adaptation Knights of the Zodiac opened with $535K. The film was only playing in 586 theaters, less than one-seventh the reach of the widest release in the marketplace.
Lionsgate’s John Wick: Chapter 4 has now earned $182.9M total. That’s +7% above the final total of 2019’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum ($171.0M), and +11% through the same point in release ($165.1M).
Warner Bros.’ Evil Dead Rise has now earned $60.1M total. That’s +11% above the final total of 2013’s Evil Dead ($54.2M), and +16% through the same point in release ($51.8M).
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $99.2M, which is:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Leader
|
Last weekend
|
$159.8M
|
-38%
|
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($118.4M)
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$91.7M
|
+8%
|
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, second frame ($61.7M)
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$168.2M
|
-41%
|
Avengers: Endgame, third frame ($63.2M)
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $2.92B, which is:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD now:
|
2023 YTD after last weekend:
|
Trend
|
2022
|
$2.25B
|
+29.6%
|
+35.1%
|
Down
|
2019
|
$3.92B
|
-25.4%
|
-25.0%
|
Down
Top distributors
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
- Universal + Focus Features: $916.8M
- Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $744.3M
- Lionsgate: $296.8M
- Paramount: $259.3M
- MGM + United Artists + Amazon Studios: $231.4M
- Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll: $186.5M
- Warner Bros.: $157.1M
Disney looks poised to likely retake the lead in May or June, thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Little Mermaid.
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
|$60,500,000
|-49%
|4,450
|$13,596
|$213,201,000
|2
|Disney
|The Super Mario Bros. Movie
|$13,000,000
|-30%
|3,800
|-109
|$3,421
|$535,959,000
|6
|Universal
|Book Club: The Next Chapter
|$6,500,000
|3,508
|$1,853
|$6,500,000
|1
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Evil Dead Rise
|$3,728,000
|-37%
|2,821
|-215
|$1,322
|$60,188,000
|4
|Warner Bros.
|Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
|$2,500,000
|-23%
|2,365
|-978
|$1,057
|$16,476,954
|3
|Lionsgate
|Hypnotic
|$2,355,000
|2,118
|$1,112
|$2,355,000
|1
|Ketchup Entertainment
|John Wick: Chapter 4
|$1,930,000
|-18%
|1,613
|-45
|$1,197
|$182,964,089
|8
|Lionsgate
|Love Again
|$1,550,000
|-35%
|2,703
|$573
|$5,007,000
|2
|Sony Pictures
|Air
|$875,357
|-37%
|1,210
|-422
|$723
|$51,709,648
|6
|MGM
|Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
|$740,000
|-49%
|934
|-817
|$792
|$92,170,000
|7
|Paramount
|Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant
|$637,376
|-48%
|837
|-970
|$762
|$16,037,441
|4
|MGM
|Knights of the Zodiac
|$535,000
|586
|$913
|$535,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|Sisu
|$511,000
|-54%
|693
|-313
|$737
|$6,659,295
|3
|Lionsgate
|Blackberry
|$473,000
|450
|$1,051
|$473,000
|1
|IFC Films
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|$377,000
|-50%
|135
|-50
|$2,793
|$214,146,000
|13
|Disney
|Nefarious
|$361,975
|-3%
|393
|125
|$921
|$4,571,801
|5
|SDG
|The Pope’s Exorcist
|$340,000
|-21%
|545
|-61
|$624
|$19,505,000
|5
|Sony Pictures
|Big George Foreman
|$260,000
|-68%
|1,304
|-1,750
|$199
|$5,260,000
|3
|Sony Pictures
|Beau is Afraid
|$167,302
|-58%
|246
|-264
|$680
|$7,216,457
|5
|A24
|Suzume
|$115,000
|-43%
|84
|-32
|$1,369
|$10,478,000
|5
|Sony Pictures
|Polite Society
|$57,000
|-74%
|76
|-626
|$750
|$1,512,000
|3
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Renfield
|$51,000
|-71%
|105
|-275
|$486
|$17,117,000
|5
|Universal
|Chevalier
|$50,000
|-45%
|110
|-45
|$455
|$3,282,000
|4
|Searchlight [Disney]
|The Eight Mountains
|$30,100
|92%
|24
|20
|$1,254
|$93,772
|3
|Janus Films
|Showing Up
|$28,578
|-44%
|75
|-27
|$381
|$708,854
|6
|A24
|Monica
|$26,500
|2
|$13,250
|$26,500
|1
|IFC Films
|The Starling Girl
|$24,736
|4
|$6,184
|$24,736
|1
|Bleecker Street
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|$24,000
|-8%
|35
|n/c
|$686
|$684,045,000
|22
|20th Century Studios [Disney]
|Joyland
|$12,024
|-60%
|23
|-11
|$523
|$209,128
|6
|Oscilloscope
|L’immensita
|$9,281
|2
|$4,641
|$9,281
|1
|Music Box Films
