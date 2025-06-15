Weekend Box Office: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Flies High With $83.7M Debut

Key Takeaways

Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:

$151,708,921 | +25.3% Last Week / -29.1% Weekend 24, 2024

Universal has officially horned in on Disney’s territory with a live-action remake that, while no rival to Lilo & Stitch in the summer derby, announces DreamWorks properties as the next frontier in a realm the Mouse House has held a monopoly on. A24’s Materialists also tapped into the romantic comedy date night audience that no other studio has catered to theatrically this year. We’re down year-over-year because the Dragon was no match for the juggernaut that was last year’s Inside Out 2, although overall BO was up from last week as the holdovers took a backseat to some decent new titles.

Top Title: How to Train Your Dragon (Universal Pictures) | $83.7M / 4,356 Screens / $19,215 PSA | Week 1

Top Opener: How to Train Your Dragon (Universal Pictures) | $83.7M / 4,356 Screens / $19,215 PSA | Week 1

Best PSA: How to Train Your Dragon (Universal Pictures) | $83.7M / 4,356 Screens / $19,215 PSA | Week 1

Highlights From the Weekend

1. How to Train Your Dragon

Universal Pictures | NEW

$83.7M Domestic Opening Weekend | $197.8M Global Total

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation’s live-action redo of How to Train Your Dragon retained the same director and design principal as the animated trilogy. This IP familiarity has paid off in an $83.7M domestic opening on 4,356 screens for a $19,215 PSA to nab the top spot, right in the ballpark of our panel’s prediction range. That’s not just a lifetime best for the franchise, but the third biggest opening ever for a DreamWorks Animation property behind only Shrek the Third ($121.6M) and Shrek 2 ($108M). It’s also in the top tier compared to Disney’s live-action re-imaginings behind Aladdin ($91.5M opening).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $11.1M in Thursday previews…

Friday – $35.58M

Saturday – $26.46M

Sunday – $21.66M

Let’s look at how the remake’s opening compares to its animated brethren…

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – $55M opening/$520.97M WW

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $49.45M opening/$614.58M WW

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – $43.7M opening/$495.1M WW

Considering the reported budget for the new one is in the same ballpark as The Hidden World, the live-action gambit has clearly opened up a property with a clear box office ceiling to an expanded audience. Critical was fresh at 77% RT, while the audience score was 98% and the film received an “A” CinemaScore. Ticket buyers leaned female at 58%, while the age quadrants were split fairly even with under-12’s taking the biggest slice of the pie at 34% along with 18-34’s at 31% and 35-55+ at 28%. Teens were the smallest grouping at 8%.

Here’s how demographics looked…

Caucasian – 49%

Hispanic – 21%

Asian – 14%

African American – 9%

Natam/Other – 7%

While the studio was eyeing a $200M+ global opening on Saturday, the final estimate fell just under that at $197.8M. The international take was $114.1M from 61,500 screens across 81 territories, with Mexico the healthiest market at $14M. The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has traditionally done multiples overseas, with the third animated movie earning 3.25X domestic in its international play. The global IMAX take was $16.1M, with $8.1M of that coming from North America… not as stellar as this summer’s Mission: Impossible, which can now boast a franchise-best $73.3M WW from the large format.

How to Train Your Dragon – Opening Weekend

Top Ten Overseas Markets

1. Mexico | $14.04M

2. UK & Ireland | $11.39M

3. China | $11.16M

4. Brazil | $7.77M

5. Korea | $7.39M

6. France | $5.12M

7. Australia | $4.41M

8. Spain | $4.34M

9. Germany | $4M

10. Italy | $3.34M

3. Materialists

A24 | NEW

$12M Domestic Opening Weekend

A24 has reason to believe they’ have’ve got a counter-programming hit on their hands with the R-rated romantic comedy Materialists, which pulled in an estimated $12M from 2844 screens for a $4,220 PSA to land at #3 on the charts. The movie gave the mini-major its biggest opening of the year while nearly equaling the current 6-week total of their summer sleeper Friendship ($15.68M).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked…

Friday – $5.1M

Saturday – $3.86M

Sunday – $3M

Driving business for director Celine Song’s class-conscious film is the central triangle of Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal… a power trio if there ever was one. The once-and-future Marvel stars helped the film earn solid reviews with 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, although the audience rating was 69% alongside a “B-” CinemaScore. That so-so audience reaction could be a reaction against the artier aspects the movie, a staple of the A24 brand. This is also some solid big screen visibility for Pascal before he plays his first blockbuster lead in Marvel Studios’ biggest 2025 bet Fantastic Four: First Steps in July.

Giving what would normally be a specialty movie a wide summer launch was a brilliant stroke by A24 when you factor the utter drought of romances on the big screen this year. The only one of note was limited release The Wedding Banquet ($2M total). While this genre may primarily be the domain of Netflix now, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy absolutely destroyed overseas ($129.48M) at the same time Anora won Best Picture and took home $59.3M. Apparently the $218.9M WW gross of Anyone But You didn’t register with studios.

Other Notable Performances

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch passed $858.4M globally while dropping to #2 domestically with a solid $15.5M weekend take. It has yet to reach the heights of 2016’s The Jungle Book ($951.8M WW) or Alice in Wonderland ($1,025B WW) but it could and in all likelihood will. How to Train Your Dragon was not as big of an assassin as feared, with Lilo only dropping -52% this frame. This is all good news for Disney, especially when it now appears that Marvel’s Thunderbolts is tapping out under its estimated break-even of $425M globally ($377.8M).

Next Weekend

Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle returns to the zombie genre he helped revive 23 years ago with the shocker 28 Years Later, starring Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Meanwhile, the summer children’s movie bonanza continues as Pixar launches its original Elio, which follows the title space fanatic kid who goes on a real intergalactic adventure. Could be The Last Starfighter for tykes?

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 24 – 2025

Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $151,708,921| (+__% vs 2024)