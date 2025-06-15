Weekend Box Office: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Flies High With $83.7M Debut

News & Analysis • Boxoffice Staff • June 15 2025

Key Takeaways

Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:
$151,708,921 | +25.3% Last Week / -29.1% Weekend 24, 2024

Universal has officially horned in on Disney’s territory with a live-action remake that, while no rival to Lilo & Stitch in the summer derby, announces DreamWorks properties as the next frontier in a realm the Mouse House has held a monopoly on. A24’s Materialists also tapped into the romantic comedy date night audience that no other studio has catered to theatrically this year. We’re down year-over-year because the Dragon was no match for the juggernaut that was last year’s Inside Out 2, although overall BO was up from last week as the holdovers took a backseat to some decent new titles.

  • Top Title: How to Train Your Dragon (Universal Pictures) | $83.7M / 4,356 Screens / $19,215 PSA | Week 1
Highlights From the Weekend

1. How to Train Your Dragon
Universal Pictures | NEW
$83.7M Domestic Opening Weekend | $197.8M Global Total

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation’s live-action redo of How to Train Your Dragon retained the same director and design principal as the animated trilogy. This IP familiarity has paid off in an $83.7M domestic opening on 4,356 screens for a $19,215 PSA to nab the top spot, right in the ballpark of our panel’s prediction range. That’s not just a lifetime best for the franchise, but the third biggest opening ever for a DreamWorks Animation property behind only Shrek the Third ($121.6M) and Shrek 2 ($108M). It’s also in the top tier compared to Disney’s live-action re-imaginings behind Aladdin ($91.5M opening).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $11.1M in Thursday previews…

  • Friday – $35.58M
  • Saturday – $26.46M
  • Sunday – $21.66M

Let’s look at how the remake’s opening compares to its animated brethren…

  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – $55M opening/$520.97M WW
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $49.45M opening/$614.58M WW
  • How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – $43.7M opening/$495.1M WW

Considering the reported budget for the new one is in the same ballpark as The Hidden World, the live-action gambit has clearly opened up a property with a clear box office ceiling to an expanded audience. Critical was fresh at 77% RT, while the audience score was 98% and the film received an “A” CinemaScore. Ticket buyers leaned female at 58%, while the age quadrants were split fairly even with under-12’s taking the biggest slice of the pie at 34% along with 18-34’s at 31% and 35-55+ at 28%. Teens were the smallest grouping at 8%.

Here’s how demographics looked…

  • Caucasian – 49%
  • Hispanic – 21%
  • Asian – 14%
  • African American – 9%
  • Natam/Other – 7%

While the studio was eyeing a $200M+ global opening on Saturday, the final estimate fell just under that at $197.8M. The international take was $114.1M from 61,500 screens across 81 territories, with Mexico the healthiest market at $14M. The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has traditionally done multiples overseas, with the third animated movie earning 3.25X domestic in its international play. The global IMAX take was $16.1M, with $8.1M of that coming from North America… not as stellar as this summer’s Mission: Impossible, which can now boast a franchise-best $73.3M WW from the large format.

How to Train Your Dragon – Opening Weekend
Top Ten Overseas Markets

1. Mexico | $14.04M
2. UK & Ireland | $11.39M
3. China | $11.16M
4. Brazil | $7.77M
5. Korea | $7.39M
6. France | $5.12M
7. Australia | $4.41M
8. Spain | $4.34M
9. Germany | $4M
10. Italy | $3.34M

3. Materialists
A24 | NEW
$12M Domestic Opening Weekend

A24 has reason to believe they’ have’ve got a counter-programming hit on their hands with the R-rated romantic comedy Materialists, which pulled in an estimated $12M from 2844 screens for a $4,220 PSA to land at #3 on the charts. The movie gave the mini-major its biggest opening of the year while nearly equaling the current 6-week total of their summer sleeper Friendship ($15.68M).

Here’s how the 3-Day looked…

  • Friday – $5.1M
  • Saturday – $3.86M
  • Sunday – $3M

Driving business for director Celine Song’s class-conscious film is the central triangle of Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal… a power trio if there ever was one. The once-and-future Marvel stars helped the film earn solid reviews with 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, although the audience rating was 69% alongside a “B-” CinemaScore. That so-so audience reaction could be a reaction against the artier aspects the movie, a staple of the A24 brand. This is also some solid big screen visibility for Pascal before he plays his first blockbuster lead in Marvel Studios’ biggest 2025 bet Fantastic Four: First Steps in July.

Giving what would normally be a specialty movie a wide summer launch was a brilliant stroke by A24 when you factor the utter drought of romances on the big screen this year. The only one of note was limited release The Wedding Banquet ($2M total). While this genre may primarily be the domain of Netflix now, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy absolutely destroyed overseas ($129.48M) at the same time Anora won Best Picture and took home $59.3M. Apparently the $218.9M WW gross of Anyone But You didn’t register with studios.

Other Notable Performances

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch passed $858.4M globally while dropping to #2 domestically with a solid $15.5M weekend take. It has yet to reach the heights of 2016’s The Jungle Book ($951.8M WW) or Alice in Wonderland ($1,025B WW) but it could and in all likelihood will. How to Train Your Dragon was not as big of an assassin as feared, with Lilo only dropping -52% this frame. This is all good news for Disney, especially when it now appears that Marvel’s Thunderbolts is tapping out under its estimated break-even of $425M globally ($377.8M).

Next Weekend

Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle returns to the zombie genre he helped revive 23 years ago with the shocker 28 Years Later, starring Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Meanwhile, the summer children’s movie bonanza continues as Pixar launches its original Elio, which follows the title space fanatic kid who goes on a real intergalactic adventure. Could be The Last Starfighter for tykes?

Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 24 – 2025
Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $151,708,921| (+__% vs 2024)

Title Weekend Estimate % Change Locations Location Change PSA Domestic Total Week Distributor
How to Train Your Dragon $83,700,000   4,356   $19,215 83,700,000 1 Universal
Lilo & Stitch $15,500,000 -52% 3,675 -510 $4,218 366,371,809 4 Walt Disney
Materialists $12,000,424   2,844   $4,220 12,000,424 1 A24
Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning $10,300,000 -31% 2,942 -554 $3,501 166,316,000 4 Paramount Pi…
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina $9,400,000 -62% 3,409 n/c $2,757 41,832,000 2 Lionsgate
Karate Kid: Legends $5,000,000 -42% 3,008 -851 $1,662 44,153,000 3 Sony Pictures
Final Destination: Bloodlines $3,900,000 -40% 2,138 -729 $1,824 130,648,000 5 Warner Bros.
The Phoenician Scheme $3,050,000 -51% 1,731 53 $1,762 12,777,000 3 Focus Features
The Life of Chuck $2,144,250 855% 1,072 +1,056 $2,000 2,441,423 2 Neon
Sinners $1,470,000 -48% 951 -567 $1,546 275,484,000 9 Warner Bros.
Bring Her Back $1,415,578 -60% 1,250 -1,175 $1,132 17,654,275 3 A24
Thunderbolts* $1,200,000 -50% 910 -1,045 $1,319 188,752,653 7 Walt Disney
Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye $673,174 -79% 820 -265 $821 5,065,415 2 GKIDS
The Last Rodeo $575,287 -46% 617 -618 $932 14,205,804 4 Angel Studios
Friendship $315,956 -71% 355 -717 $890 15,686,382 6 A24
Tatami $16,200   1   $16,200 16,200 1 XYZ Films
Vulcanizadora $261 -62% 1 -1 $261 25,369 7 Oscilloscope…

