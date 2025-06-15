Weekend Box Office: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Flies High With $83.7M Debut

Key Takeaways
Total 3-Day Weekend Gross:
$151,708,921 | +25.3% Last Week / -29.1% Weekend 24, 2024
Universal has officially horned in on Disney’s territory with a live-action remake that, while no rival to Lilo & Stitch in the summer derby, announces DreamWorks properties as the next frontier in a realm the Mouse House has held a monopoly on. A24’s Materialists also tapped into the romantic comedy date night audience that no other studio has catered to theatrically this year. We’re down year-over-year because the Dragon was no match for the juggernaut that was last year’s Inside Out 2, although overall BO was up from last week as the holdovers took a backseat to some decent new titles.
Highlights From the Weekend
1. How to Train Your Dragon
Universal Pictures | NEW
$83.7M Domestic Opening Weekend | $197.8M Global Total
Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation’s live-action redo of How to Train Your Dragon retained the same director and design principal as the animated trilogy. This IP familiarity has paid off in an $83.7M domestic opening on 4,356 screens for a $19,215 PSA to nab the top spot, right in the ballpark of our panel’s prediction range. That’s not just a lifetime best for the franchise, but the third biggest opening ever for a DreamWorks Animation property behind only Shrek the Third ($121.6M) and Shrek 2 ($108M). It’s also in the top tier compared to Disney’s live-action re-imaginings behind Aladdin ($91.5M opening).
Here’s how the 3-Day looked, including $11.1M in Thursday previews…
- Friday – $35.58M
- Saturday – $26.46M
- Sunday – $21.66M
Let’s look at how the remake’s opening compares to its animated brethren…
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – $55M opening/$520.97M WW
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $49.45M opening/$614.58M WW
- How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – $43.7M opening/$495.1M WW
Considering the reported budget for the new one is in the same ballpark as The Hidden World, the live-action gambit has clearly opened up a property with a clear box office ceiling to an expanded audience. Critical was fresh at 77% RT, while the audience score was 98% and the film received an “A” CinemaScore. Ticket buyers leaned female at 58%, while the age quadrants were split fairly even with under-12’s taking the biggest slice of the pie at 34% along with 18-34’s at 31% and 35-55+ at 28%. Teens were the smallest grouping at 8%.
Here’s how demographics looked…
- Caucasian – 49%
- Hispanic – 21%
- Asian – 14%
- African American – 9%
- Natam/Other – 7%
While the studio was eyeing a $200M+ global opening on Saturday, the final estimate fell just under that at $197.8M. The international take was $114.1M from 61,500 screens across 81 territories, with Mexico the healthiest market at $14M. The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has traditionally done multiples overseas, with the third animated movie earning 3.25X domestic in its international play. The global IMAX take was $16.1M, with $8.1M of that coming from North America… not as stellar as this summer’s Mission: Impossible, which can now boast a franchise-best $73.3M WW from the large format.
How to Train Your Dragon – Opening Weekend
Top Ten Overseas Markets
1. Mexico | $14.04M
2. UK & Ireland | $11.39M
3. China | $11.16M
4. Brazil | $7.77M
5. Korea | $7.39M
6. France | $5.12M
7. Australia | $4.41M
8. Spain | $4.34M
9. Germany | $4M
10. Italy | $3.34M
3. Materialists
A24 | NEW
$12M Domestic Opening Weekend
A24 has reason to believe they’ have’ve got a counter-programming hit on their hands with the R-rated romantic comedy Materialists, which pulled in an estimated $12M from 2844 screens for a $4,220 PSA to land at #3 on the charts. The movie gave the mini-major its biggest opening of the year while nearly equaling the current 6-week total of their summer sleeper Friendship ($15.68M).
Here’s how the 3-Day looked…
- Friday – $5.1M
- Saturday – $3.86M
- Sunday – $3M
Driving business for director Celine Song’s class-conscious film is the central triangle of Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal… a power trio if there ever was one. The once-and-future Marvel stars helped the film earn solid reviews with 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, although the audience rating was 69% alongside a “B-” CinemaScore. That so-so audience reaction could be a reaction against the artier aspects the movie, a staple of the A24 brand. This is also some solid big screen visibility for Pascal before he plays his first blockbuster lead in Marvel Studios’ biggest 2025 bet Fantastic Four: First Steps in July.
Giving what would normally be a specialty movie a wide summer launch was a brilliant stroke by A24 when you factor the utter drought of romances on the big screen this year. The only one of note was limited release The Wedding Banquet ($2M total). While this genre may primarily be the domain of Netflix now, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy absolutely destroyed overseas ($129.48M) at the same time Anora won Best Picture and took home $59.3M. Apparently the $218.9M WW gross of Anyone But You didn’t register with studios.
Other Notable Performances
Disney’s Lilo & Stitch passed $858.4M globally while dropping to #2 domestically with a solid $15.5M weekend take. It has yet to reach the heights of 2016’s The Jungle Book ($951.8M WW) or Alice in Wonderland ($1,025B WW) but it could and in all likelihood will. How to Train Your Dragon was not as big of an assassin as feared, with Lilo only dropping -52% this frame. This is all good news for Disney, especially when it now appears that Marvel’s Thunderbolts is tapping out under its estimated break-even of $425M globally ($377.8M).
Next Weekend
Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle returns to the zombie genre he helped revive 23 years ago with the shocker 28 Years Later, starring Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Meanwhile, the summer children’s movie bonanza continues as Pixar launches its original Elio, which follows the title space fanatic kid who goes on a real intergalactic adventure. Could be The Last Starfighter for tykes?
Sunday Studio Estimates | Weekend 24 – 2025
Total 3-Day Domestic Gross: $151,708,921| (+__% vs 2024)
|Title
|Weekend Estimate
|% Change
|Locations
|Location Change
|PSA
|Domestic Total
|Week
|Distributor
|How to Train Your Dragon
|$83,700,000
|4,356
|$19,215
|83,700,000
|1
|Universal
|Lilo & Stitch
|$15,500,000
|-52%
|3,675
|-510
|$4,218
|366,371,809
|4
|Walt Disney
|Materialists
|$12,000,424
|2,844
|$4,220
|12,000,424
|1
|A24
|Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning
|$10,300,000
|-31%
|2,942
|-554
|$3,501
|166,316,000
|4
|Paramount Pi…
|From the World of John Wick: Ballerina
|$9,400,000
|-62%
|3,409
|n/c
|$2,757
|41,832,000
|2
|Lionsgate
|Karate Kid: Legends
|$5,000,000
|-42%
|3,008
|-851
|$1,662
|44,153,000
|3
|Sony Pictures
|Final Destination: Bloodlines
|$3,900,000
|-40%
|2,138
|-729
|$1,824
|130,648,000
|5
|Warner Bros.
|The Phoenician Scheme
|$3,050,000
|-51%
|1,731
|53
|$1,762
|12,777,000
|3
|Focus Features
|The Life of Chuck
|$2,144,250
|855%
|1,072
|+1,056
|$2,000
|2,441,423
|2
|Neon
|Sinners
|$1,470,000
|-48%
|951
|-567
|$1,546
|275,484,000
|9
|Warner Bros.
|Bring Her Back
|$1,415,578
|-60%
|1,250
|-1,175
|$1,132
|17,654,275
|3
|A24
|Thunderbolts*
|$1,200,000
|-50%
|910
|-1,045
|$1,319
|188,752,653
|7
|Walt Disney
|Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye
|$673,174
|-79%
|820
|-265
|$821
|5,065,415
|2
|GKIDS
|The Last Rodeo
|$575,287
|-46%
|617
|-618
|$932
|14,205,804
|4
|Angel Studios
|Friendship
|$315,956
|-71%
|355
|-717
|$890
|15,686,382
|6
|A24
|Tatami
|$16,200
|1
|$16,200
|16,200
|1
|XYZ Films
|Vulcanizadora
|$261
|-62%
|1
|-1
|$261
|25,369
|7
|Oscilloscope…
