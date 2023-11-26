Weekend Box Office: BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Beats Both NAPOLEON and WISH on Thanksgiving Frame

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Courtesy of Lionsgate. Photo Credit: Murray Close

#1 = The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Last frame, Lionsgate’s dystopian action prequel started in first place with $44.6M, substantially below the openings for all four installments in the original franchise.

It opened -56% below the last Hunger Games film, equalling 2016’s first Fantastic Beasts prequel which also debuted -56% off from the final Harry Potter.

Now in its sophomore frame, Songbirds declines only -35% to $28.8M. Such a mild drop, doubtless helped by the Thanksgiving holiday, is significantly better than the second-week drops earned by:

2012’s The Hunger Games = -62%

2013’s Catching Fire = -53%

2014’s Mockingjay Part 1 = also -53%

2015’s Mockingjay Part 2 = -49%

As a result, Songbirds and Snakes wins the box office weekend, despite some pre-release projections putting it in third place behind the two big new releases.

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes director Francis Lawrence here.

#2 = Napoleon

Sony Pictures and Apple Studios’ historical drama earned $20.4M over its three-day opening weekend and a $32.5M five-day total following its midweek opening on Wednesday.

The film’s five-day total is running +15% ahead of October’s Killers of the Flower Moon, another historical drama from Apple Studios, which at the same point had brought in $28.2M.

It’s also running +47% ahead of the five-day total for director Ridley Scott’s 2021 House of Gucci: $22.0M.

Overseas / global

Though it came in second at the domestic box office, Napoleon opens atop the global box office with $46.3M overseas and $78.8M globally, or 58% overseas.

The top five overseas markets are:

U.K.: $6.6M France: $5.6M Germany: $3.4M Spain: $3.3M Italy: $3.1M

Major markets still to release include China, Japan, and South Korea.

#3 = Wish

After opening midweek on Wednesday, Disney’s animated musical failed to win the Thanksgiving frame—or even come in the top two—with a $19.5M opening weekend and a $31.7M five-day total.

That five-day total is running far below the other animated musicals released by Disney on Wednesdays of Thanksgiving weeks past:

-53% below 2010’s Tangled = $68.7M

-61% below 2016’s Moana = $82.0M

-66% below 2013’s Frozen = $93.5M

Demographics

The audience for Wish was an estimated 64% female. That’s more female than the opening weekends for Frozen II at 59% and Moana at 55%, but less than May’s The Little Mermaid at 68%.

The audience was also 52% older than age 25. That’s slightly older than Moana at 42%, Frozen II at 47%, and Mermaid at 50%.

Overseas / global

Wish opens with $17.3M overseas in only 27 markets and $49.0M globally, or 35% overseas. (That percentage will surely rise as more overseas markets open.)

That global opening is -32% below Moana, which began with a $72.9M global opening.

Ultimately, unless it holds far better than expected, Wish looks unlikely to match the final global totals of:

Moana : $629.6M globally, 60% overseas

Tangled : $582.4M globally, 65% overseas

The top overseas markets for Wish include:

China: $3.5M U.K.: $3.0M Mexico: $2.1M Spain: $1.5M

Its China opening begins -71% below Moana ($12.3M).

Major markets still to release France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Australia, South Korea, and Brazil.

#4 = Trolls Band Together

Last frame, Universal’s animated three-quel started in second place with $30.0M. That was -35% below 2016’s original Trolls: $46.5M.

(2020’s second installment, Trolls World Tour, was originally intended for theatrical release but pivoted to a PVOD release early in the Covid pandemic.)

Now in its sophomore frame, Band falls -42% to $17.5M.

That’s a considerably steeper sophomore drop than was had by the original Trolls, which fell -25%. It’s also slightly steeper than Trolls‘ -39% drop on Thanksgiving weekend 2016, its fourth frame.

Compared to some of this year’s other animated releases, Band falls steeper than June’s Elemental at -38%, but milder than:

August’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem with -45%

September’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie at -50%

Overseas / global

Band falls -57% in overseas holdover markets, steeper than its -42% domestic drop.

After a staggered international rollout beginning in mid-October, it’s now earned $81.3M overseas and $145.8M globally, or 55% overseas.

It’s aiming to match 2016’s original Trolls which earned $189.5M overseas and $343.2M globally, or 55% overseas.

#5 = Thanksgiving

Last frame, the Sony Pictures holiday-themed horror started in third place with $10.3M.

Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -31% to $7.1M.

Comparisons are few and far between, but that sophomore drop is slightly milder than 2022’s R-rated holiday-themed film Violent Night at -35%.

Overseas / global

Thanksgiving falls -37% in overseas holdover markets, slightly steeper than its -31% domestic drop.

Playing In only 16 overseas markets, it’s earned $4.9M overseas and $29.1M globally, or 16% overseas.

Major markets still to release include France, Mexico, and Brazil.

#6 = The Marvels

Last weekend, in its sophomore frame, Disney’s superhero sequel posted by far the steepest sophomore among all 33 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) installments: -78%.

The previous steepest drop was just earlier this year: February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with -69.9%.

Now in its third frame, The Marvels falls a significantly milder -37% to $6.4M.

The Marvels appears almost certain to finish with a final domestic total less than the opening weekend alone for 2019’s predecessor Captain Marvel: $153.4M.

Overseas / global

The Marvels falls -60% in overseas holdover markets, significantly steeper than its -37% domestic drop.

It has now earned $110.2M overseas and $187.1M globally, or 58% overseas.

It appears certain not to reach its predecessor’s global $455M opening even by the end of its run, with Captain Marvel’s $1.13B final global total also looking well out of reach.



The Marvels appears poised to become either the lowest-grossing or second-lowest MCU film globally. Currently, the lowest is The Incredible Hulk with $265M, followed by 2011’s Captain America: The First Avengers with $370M.

#10 = Saltburn

Last weekend, the Amazon MGM Studios psychological thriller opened with $322,651 in seven theaters. That $46,093 per-theater average ranks #6 of 2023 so far, behind only:

June’s Asteroid City : $142,230 April’s Beau is Afraid : $80,099 June’s Past Lives : $58,067 July’s Theater Camp : $50,203 August’s Bottoms : $46,105

Now in its sophomore frame, it expands to a moderate 1,566 theaters, around 40% the reach of the widest film in the marketplace.

It also enters the top 10, in tenth place with $1.7M and a $2.7M five-day weekend.

The second release from writer-director Emerald Fennell, it will aim to match her theatrical debut’s final total: 2020’s pandemic-hindered Promising Young Woman with $6.4M.

#11 = Next Goal Wins

Last weekend, Searchlight Pictures’ sports comedy failed to get the ball into the net with a $2.5M start in eighth place.

Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -32% to $1.7M.

That’s slightly steeper than writer-director Taika Waititi’s last (non-Thor) release: 2019’s Jojo Rabbit at -30%.

However, it’s milder than for:

September’s Dumb Money = -36%

March’s Champions , another similar comedy about a hapless sports team = -40%

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $114.4M.

Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Leader Last weekend $115.4M -1% The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes = $44.6M Same weekend in 2022 $93.7M +22% Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, third frame = $45.5M Same weekend in 2019 $204.9M -44% Frozen II = $130.2M

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $8.13B.

Through the equivalent point, here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: After last weekend: Trend 2022 $6.62B +22.9% +22.3% Up 2019 $9.91B -17.9% -18.0% Up

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.84B Universal + Focus Features: $1.829B Warner Bros.: $1.15B Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll + Affirm : $929.5M Paramount : $838.8M

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates: