Weekend Box Office: BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Beats Both NAPOLEON and WISH on Thanksgiving Frame

#1 = The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Last frame, Lionsgate’s dystopian action prequel started in first place with $44.6M, substantially below the openings for all four installments in the original franchise.
It opened -56% below the last Hunger Games film, equalling 2016’s first Fantastic Beasts prequel which also debuted -56% off from the final Harry Potter.
Now in its sophomore frame, Songbirds declines only -35% to $28.8M. Such a mild drop, doubtless helped by the Thanksgiving holiday, is significantly better than the second-week drops earned by:
- 2012’s The Hunger Games = -62%
- 2013’s Catching Fire = -53%
- 2014’s Mockingjay Part 1 = also -53%
- 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2 = -49%
As a result, Songbirds and Snakes wins the box office weekend, despite some pre-release projections putting it in third place behind the two big new releases.
Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes director Francis Lawrence here.
#2 = Napoleon
Sony Pictures and Apple Studios’ historical drama earned $20.4M over its three-day opening weekend and a $32.5M five-day total following its midweek opening on Wednesday.
The film’s five-day total is running +15% ahead of October’s Killers of the Flower Moon, another historical drama from Apple Studios, which at the same point had brought in $28.2M.
It’s also running +47% ahead of the five-day total for director Ridley Scott’s 2021 House of Gucci: $22.0M.
Overseas / global
Though it came in second at the domestic box office, Napoleon opens atop the global box office with $46.3M overseas and $78.8M globally, or 58% overseas.
The top five overseas markets are:
- U.K.: $6.6M
- France: $5.6M
- Germany: $3.4M
- Spain: $3.3M
- Italy: $3.1M
Major markets still to release include China, Japan, and South Korea.
#3 = Wish
After opening midweek on Wednesday, Disney’s animated musical failed to win the Thanksgiving frame—or even come in the top two—with a $19.5M opening weekend and a $31.7M five-day total.
That five-day total is running far below the other animated musicals released by Disney on Wednesdays of Thanksgiving weeks past:
- -53% below 2010’s Tangled = $68.7M
- -61% below 2016’s Moana = $82.0M
- -66% below 2013’s Frozen = $93.5M
Demographics
The audience for Wish was an estimated 64% female. That’s more female than the opening weekends for Frozen II at 59% and Moana at 55%, but less than May’s The Little Mermaid at 68%.
The audience was also 52% older than age 25. That’s slightly older than Moana at 42%, Frozen II at 47%, and Mermaid at 50%.
Overseas / global
Wish opens with $17.3M overseas in only 27 markets and $49.0M globally, or 35% overseas. (That percentage will surely rise as more overseas markets open.)
That global opening is -32% below Moana, which began with a $72.9M global opening.
Ultimately, unless it holds far better than expected, Wish looks unlikely to match the final global totals of:
- Moana: $629.6M globally, 60% overseas
- Tangled: $582.4M globally, 65% overseas
The top overseas markets for Wish include:
- China: $3.5M
- U.K.: $3.0M
- Mexico: $2.1M
- Spain: $1.5M
Its China opening begins -71% below Moana ($12.3M).
Major markets still to release France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Australia, South Korea, and Brazil.
#4 = Trolls Band Together
Last frame, Universal’s animated three-quel started in second place with $30.0M. That was -35% below 2016’s original Trolls: $46.5M.
(2020’s second installment, Trolls World Tour, was originally intended for theatrical release but pivoted to a PVOD release early in the Covid pandemic.)
Now in its sophomore frame, Band falls -42% to $17.5M.
That’s a considerably steeper sophomore drop than was had by the original Trolls, which fell -25%. It’s also slightly steeper than Trolls‘ -39% drop on Thanksgiving weekend 2016, its fourth frame.
Compared to some of this year’s other animated releases, Band falls steeper than June’s Elemental at -38%, but milder than:
- August’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem with -45%
- September’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie at -50%
Overseas / global
Band falls -57% in overseas holdover markets, steeper than its -42% domestic drop.
After a staggered international rollout beginning in mid-October, it’s now earned $81.3M overseas and $145.8M globally, or 55% overseas.
It’s aiming to match 2016’s original Trolls which earned $189.5M overseas and $343.2M globally, or 55% overseas.
#5 = Thanksgiving
Last frame, the Sony Pictures holiday-themed horror started in third place with $10.3M.
Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -31% to $7.1M.
Comparisons are few and far between, but that sophomore drop is slightly milder than 2022’s R-rated holiday-themed film Violent Night at -35%.
Overseas / global
Thanksgiving falls -37% in overseas holdover markets, slightly steeper than its -31% domestic drop.
Playing In only 16 overseas markets, it’s earned $4.9M overseas and $29.1M globally, or 16% overseas.
Major markets still to release include France, Mexico, and Brazil.
#6 = The Marvels
Last weekend, in its sophomore frame, Disney’s superhero sequel posted by far the steepest sophomore among all 33 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) installments: -78%.
The previous steepest drop was just earlier this year: February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with -69.9%.
Now in its third frame, The Marvels falls a significantly milder -37% to $6.4M.
The Marvels appears almost certain to finish with a final domestic total less than the opening weekend alone for 2019’s predecessor Captain Marvel: $153.4M.
Overseas / global
The Marvels falls -60% in overseas holdover markets, significantly steeper than its -37% domestic drop.
It has now earned $110.2M overseas and $187.1M globally, or 58% overseas.
It appears certain not to reach its predecessor’s global $455M opening even by the end of its run, with Captain Marvel’s $1.13B final global total also looking well out of reach.
The Marvels appears poised to become either the lowest-grossing or second-lowest MCU film globally. Currently, the lowest is The Incredible Hulk with $265M, followed by 2011’s Captain America: The First Avengers with $370M.
#10 = Saltburn
Last weekend, the Amazon MGM Studios psychological thriller opened with $322,651 in seven theaters. That $46,093 per-theater average ranks #6 of 2023 so far, behind only:
- June’s Asteroid City: $142,230
- April’s Beau is Afraid: $80,099
- June’s Past Lives: $58,067
- July’s Theater Camp: $50,203
- August’s Bottoms: $46,105
Now in its sophomore frame, it expands to a moderate 1,566 theaters, around 40% the reach of the widest film in the marketplace.
It also enters the top 10, in tenth place with $1.7M and a $2.7M five-day weekend.
The second release from writer-director Emerald Fennell, it will aim to match her theatrical debut’s final total: 2020’s pandemic-hindered Promising Young Woman with $6.4M.
#11 = Next Goal Wins
Last weekend, Searchlight Pictures’ sports comedy failed to get the ball into the net with a $2.5M start in eighth place.
Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -32% to $1.7M.
That’s slightly steeper than writer-director Taika Waititi’s last (non-Thor) release: 2019’s Jojo Rabbit at -30%.
However, it’s milder than for:
- September’s Dumb Money = -36%
- March’s Champions, another similar comedy about a hapless sports team = -40%
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $114.4M.
Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Leader
|
Last weekend
|
$115.4M
|
-1%
|
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes = $44.6M
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$93.7M
|
+22%
|
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, third frame = $45.5M
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$204.9M
|
-44%
|
Frozen II = $130.2M
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $8.13B.
Through the equivalent point, here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD now:
|
After last weekend:
|
Trend
|
2022
|
$6.62B
|
+22.9%
|
+22.3%
|
Up
|
2019
|
$9.91B
|
-17.9%
|
-18.0%
|
Up
Top distributors
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
- Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.84B
- Universal + Focus Features: $1.829B
- Warner Bros.: $1.15B
- Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll + Affirm: $929.5M
- Paramount: $838.8M
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
|$28,820,000
|-35%
|$3,776
|$7,632
|$98,370,000
|2
|Lionsgate
|Napoleon
|$20,400,000
|$3,500
|$5,829
|$32,500,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|Wish
|$19,500,000
|$3,900
|$5,000
|$31,700,000
|1
|Disney
|Trolls Band Together
|$17,520,000
|-42%
|$3,893
|23
|$4,500
|$64,468,000
|2
|Universal
|Thanksgiving
|$7,150,000
|-31%
|$3,204
|$2,232
|$24,193,000
|2
|Sony Pictures
|The Marvels
|$6,400,000
|-37%
|$3,070
|-960
|$2,085
|$76,853,446
|3
|Disney
|The Holdovers
|$2,740,000
|2%
|$1,601
|123
|$1,711
|$12,880,000
|5
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
|2,330,000
|-16%
|$946
|-627
|$2,463
|$178,265,894
|7
|AMC Theatres Distribution
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|$1,750,000
|-51%
|$1,754
|-1,075
|$998
|$136,209,000
|5
|Universal
|Saltburn
|1,735,000
|438%
|$1,566
|1,559
|$1,108
|$3,098,000
|2
|Amazon Studios
|Next Goal Wins
|$1,700,000
|-32%
|$2,240
|$759
|$5,742,770
|2
|Searchlight [Disney]
|Priscilla
|$1,300,032
|-44%
|$1,063
|-739
|$1,223
|$19,602,138
|5
|A24
|Killers of the Flower Moon
|$1,025,000
|-48%
|$767
|-947
|$1,336
|$65,614,000
|6
|Paramount
|Radical
|$750,600
|-22%
|$325
|-136
|$2,310
|$7,812,897
|4
|Pantelion Films
|Dream Scenario
|639,521
|149%
|$124
|99
|$5,157
|$1,387,818
|3
|A24
|Journey to Bethlehem
|$615,000
|-39%
|$1,384
|-618
|$444
|$5,690,293
|3
|Sony Pictures
|Fallen Leaves
|42,510
|-13%
|$8
|6
|$5,314
|$115,615
|2
|MUBI
|Oppenheimer
|32,000
|-26%
|$102
|-2
|$314
|$325,367,000
|19
|Universal
|The Exorcist: Believer
|$21,000
|-84%
|$35
|-260
|$600
|$65,531,000
|8
|Universal
|Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros
|$6,500
|$1
|$6,500
|$8,500
|1
|Zipporah
|The Disappearance of Shere Hite
|$2,538
|-84%
|$2
|$1,269
|$20,821
|2
|IFC Films
|Common Ground
|$1,500
|-83%
|$2
|-2
|$750
|$215,506
|9
|Area 23a
Share this post