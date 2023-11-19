Weekend Box Office: HUNGER GAMES and TROLLS Open Far Below Predecessors, THE MARVELS Has MCU’s Steepest Sophomore Drop

#1 = The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Lionsgate’s dystopian action prequel starts with $44M, substantially below the openings for all four installments in the original franchise:
- -71% below 2012’s The Hunger Games: $152.5M
- -72% below 2013’s Catching Fire: $158.0M
- -64% below 2014’s Mockingjay Part 1: $121.8M
- -57% below 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2: $102.6M
That’s a slightly steeper opening weekend dropoff than 2016’s first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the first installment of Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter prequel series, which opened -56% off from the last of the original series’ films.
The original four Hunger Games installments finished with nearly identical multiples, a measure of final gross to opening weekend: 2.67x, 2.69x, 2.77x, and 2.74x respectively.
If Songbirds follows a similar trajectory, it will finish somewhere around $115M to $120M—lower than three of the four original films’ opening weekends alone.
Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes director Francis Lawrence here.
#2 = Trolls Band Together
Universal’s animated three-quel started with $30.6M, -34% below 2016’s original Trolls: $46.5M.
(2020’s second installment, Trolls World Tour, was originally intended for theatrical release but pivoted to a Premium Video on Demand or PVOD release during the Covid pandemic.)
Compared to some other comparable animated releases from 2023, Band opens:
- +3% ahead of June’s Elemental = $29.6M
- +9% ahead of August’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem = $28.0M
- +34% ahead of September’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie = $22.7M
Band’s estimated opening weekend audience was 71% female, 59% ages 25+, and more Hispanic (37%) than white (34%).
Overseas / global
By this, the sixth weekend of its staggered international rollout, beginning on the October 13 frame, Band has earned $76.3M overseas and $108.1M globally, or 70% overseas.
(That overseas percentage will surely come down in the coming weeks, as domestic catches up.)
2016’s original Trolls earned $189.5M overseas and $343.2M globally, or 55% overseas.
#3 (tied) = Thanksgiving
The Sony Pictures holiday-themed horror starts with $10.2M.
Comparisons are few and far between, but that’s -24% below 2022’s similar R-rated holiday-themed film Violent Night with $13.4M.
A tie?
Studio weekend estimates have both Thanksgiving and The Marvels tied at exactly $10.2M; box office actuals, coming in Monday afternoon, will provide more exact numbers.
For what it’s worth, last weekend, The Marvels ultimately came in below its original studio estimate, at $46.1M versus $47.0M.
Overseas / global
Thanksgiving opened in only 11 overseas markets with $2.4M. Major markets still to release include France, Mexico, and Brazil.
#3 (tied) = The Marvels
Last weekend, Disney’s superhero sequel posted by far the worst opening in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with only $46.1M.
Now in its sophomore frame, it falls a steep -77% to $10.2M, by far the steepest sophomore drop among all 33 MCU installments.
The second-steepest of the MCU’s sophomore drops came earlier this year: February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with -69.9%.
Put another way, The Marvels appears almost certain to finish with a final domestic total less than the opening weekend alone for 2019’s predecessor Captain Marvel: $153.4M.
Only one prior MCU film even posted a third weekend as low as The Marvels’ second weekend: 2008’s The Incredible Hulk with a third frame of $9.5M.
Compared to Marvel’s rival DC Comics, The Marvel also falls steeper than some other recent DC Extended Universe underperformers, like June’s The Flash with -72% and 2022’s Black Adam at -59%.
Overseas / global
Last weekend, The Marvels opened to $110.3M globally. That was -75% below the global opening for 2019’s Captain Marvel: $455.4M.
Now in its sophomore frame, The Marvels falls -67% in overseas holdover markets, still quite steep but at least milder than its -77% domestic drop.
The Marvels has now earned $96.3M overseas and $161.3M globally, or 59% overseas.
It appears unlikely to reach its predecessor’s global opening even by the end of its run and will finish nowhere near its predecessor’s $1.13B final global total.
The Marvels appears poised to become either the lowest or second-lowest grossing MCU film globally. Currently, the lowest is The Incredible Hulk with $265M, followed by 2011’s Captain America: The First Avengers with $370M.
The top market totals for The Marvels to date are:
- China: $14.7M
- U.K.: $7.2M
- Indonesia: $5.2M
- South Korea: $4.8M
- France: $4.8M
- Mexico: $4.8M
#6= The Holdovers
Last weekend, Focus Features’ comedy-drama came in sixth place with $3.2M. Now, it again repeats in sixth place with a mild -16% decline to $2.68M.
In its fourth frame, the film expands and almost doubles from 778 to 1,475 theaters, though that’s still about 38% the reach of the widest film in the marketplace.
#7 = Next Goal Wins
Searchlight Pictures’ sports comedy failed to get the ball into the net with a $2.5M start. While the smaller movie was never going to break records, that’s below even most pre-release projections.
It’s -51% below March’s Champions, another similar comedy about a hapless sports team, with $5.1M.
It’s also -36% below writer-director Taika Waititi’s 2019 Jojo Rabbit with $3.9M.
Journey to Bethlehem
Last weekend, the Sony Pictures / Affirm Films faith-based musical began with $2.4M in seventh place. Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -60% to $950K.
Versus three of the other biggest faith-based films from 2023, that sophomore drop is equal to or steeper than:
- September’s The Blind: -26%
- March’s His Only Son: -49%
- October’s After Death: -60%
Perhaps surprisingly, Bethlehem isn’t holding well at the box office, even though every subsequent weekend approaches the Christmas season which provides the film’s plot.
Limited release: Dream Scenario
Last weekend, A24’s fantasy comedy debuted with $220,035 in six theaters. That $36,673 per-screen average ranks #8 of 2023 so far.
In its sophomore frame, it expanded slightly to 25 theaters and earns an estimated $275,514, for a $11,021 average.
Limited release: Saltburn
The Amazon MGM Studios psychological thriller opened with an estimated $315,492 in seven theaters. That $45,070 ranks #6 of 2023 so far, behind only:
- June’s Asteroid City: $142,230
- April’s Beau is Afraid: $80,099
- June’s Past Lives: $58,067
- July’s Theater Camp: $50,203
- August’s Bottoms: $46,105
Weekend comparisons
Total box office this weekend came in around $113.6M.
Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:
|
Weekend
|
Total
|
This weekend is:
|
Leader
|
Last weekend
|
$87.6M
|
+29%
|
The Marvels = $46.1M
|
Same weekend in 2022
|
$100.6M
|
+13%
|
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, second frame = $66.4M
|
Same weekend in 2019
|
$109.1M
|
+4%
|
Ford v. Ferrari = $31.4M
YTD comparisons
Year-to-date box office stands around $7.93B.
Through the equivalent point, here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:
|
Year
|
YTD total
|
2023 YTD now:
|
After last weekend:
|
Trend
|
2022
|
$6.44B
|
+23.0%
|
+23.3%
|
Down
|
2019
|
$9.65B
|
-17.9%
|
-18.1%
|
Up
Top distributors
Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:
- Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.798B
- Universal + Focus Features: $1.788B
- Warner Bros.: $1.15B
- Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll + Affirm: $882.1M
- Paramount: $836.6M
Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates:
|Title
|Estimated weekend
|% change
|Locations
|Location change
|Average
|Total
|Weekend
|Distributor
|The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
|$44,000,000
|3,776
|$11,653
|$44,000,000
|1
|Lionsgate
|Trolls Band Together
|$30,600,000
|3,870
|$7,907
|$31,770,000
|1
|Universal
|The Marvels
|$10,200,000
|-78%
|4,030
|$2,531
|$65,024,806
|2
|Disney
|Thanksgiving
|$10,200,000
|3,204
|$3,184
|$10,200,000
|1
|Sony Pictures
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|$3,500,000
|-61%
|2,829
|-865
|$1,237
|$132,612,000
|4
|Universal
|The Holdovers
|$2,700,000
|-16%
|1,478
|700
|$1,827
|$8,357,000
|4
|Focus Features [Universal]
|Next Goal Wins
|$2,500,000
|2,240
|$1,116
|$2,500,000
|1
|Searchlight [Disney]
|Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
|$2,400,000
|-61%
|1,573
|-1,275
|$1,526
|$175,300,000
|6
|AMC Theatres Distribution + Variance
|Priscilla
|$2,326,380
|-49%
|1,802
|-559
|$1,291
|$16,982,259
|4
|A24
|Killers of the Flower Moon
|$1,920,000
|-58%
|1,714
|-1,643
|$1,120
|$63,570,000
|5
|Paramount
|Journey to Bethlehem
|$950,000
|-60%
|2,002
|$475
|$4,268,000
|2
|Sony Pictures
|Radical
|$901,000
|-48%
|461
|-73
|$1,954
|$6,568,187
|3
|Pantelion Films
|Saltburn
|$315,492
|7
|$45,070
|$315,492
|1
|Amazon Studios
|Dream Scenario
|$275,514
|25%
|25
|19
|$11,021
|$609,062
|2
|A24
|PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
|$270,000
|-84%
|625
|-1,154
|$432
|$65,097,000
|8
|Paramount
|Anatomy of a Fall
|$170,000
|-63%
|170
|-413
|$1,000
|$3,189,247
|6
|Neon
|The Exorcist: Believer
|$125,000
|-89%
|295
|-1,292
|$424
|$65,461,000
|7
|Universal
|After Death
|$66,313
|-92%
|140
|-1,571
|$474
|$11,399,629
|4
|Angel Studios
|Oppenheimer
|$51,000
|-46%
|104
|-17
|$490
|$325,320,000
|18
|Universal
|Fallen Leaves
|$50,672
|2
|$25,336
|$50,672
|1
|MUBI
|The Creator
|$43,000
|-85%
|165
|-295
|$261
|$40,766,647
|8
|20th Century Studios [Disney]
|Freelance
|$30,636
|-92%
|85
|-709
|$360
|$5,311,511
|4
|Relativity
|What Happens Later
|$27,336
|-96%
|106
|-1,344
|$258
|$3,260,728
|3
|Bleecker Street
|The Disappearance of Shere Hite
|$17,000
|2
|$8,500
|$17,000
|1
|IFC Films
|Stop Making Sense
|$14,099
|-56%
|24
|-2
|$587
|$5,032,127
|Cinecom
|Common Ground
|$10,096
|24%
|4
|-2
|$2,524
|$210,907
|8
|Area 23a
|Dicks: The Musical
|$9,346
|-36%
|18
|-4
|$519
|$1,434,590
|7
|A24
|All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
|$4,090
|-60%
|4
|-2
|$1,023
|$40,841
|3
|A24
