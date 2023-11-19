Weekend Box Office: HUNGER GAMES and TROLLS Open Far Below Predecessors, THE MARVELS Has MCU’s Steepest Sophomore Drop

#1 = The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Lionsgate’s dystopian action prequel starts with $44M, substantially below the openings for all four installments in the original franchise:

-71% below 2012’s The Hunger Games : $152.5M

-72% below 2013’s Catching Fire : $158.0M

-64% below 2014’s Mockingjay Part 1 : $121.8M

-57% below 2015’s Mockingjay Part 2 : $102.6M

That’s a slightly steeper opening weekend dropoff than 2016’s first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the first installment of Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter prequel series, which opened -56% off from the last of the original series’ films.

The original four Hunger Games installments finished with nearly identical multiples, a measure of final gross to opening weekend: 2.67x, 2.69x, 2.77x, and 2.74x respectively.

If Songbirds follows a similar trajectory, it will finish somewhere around $115M to $120M—lower than three of the four original films’ opening weekends alone.

Read Boxoffice PRO’s interview with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes director Francis Lawrence here.

#2 = Trolls Band Together

Universal’s animated three-quel started with $30.6M, -34% below 2016’s original Trolls: $46.5M.

(2020’s second installment, Trolls World Tour, was originally intended for theatrical release but pivoted to a Premium Video on Demand or PVOD release during the Covid pandemic.)

Compared to some other comparable animated releases from 2023, Band opens:

+3% ahead of June’s Elemental = $29.6M

+9% ahead of August’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem = $28.0M

+34% ahead of September’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie = $22.7M

Band’s estimated opening weekend audience was 71% female, 59% ages 25+, and more Hispanic (37%) than white (34%).

Overseas / global

By this, the sixth weekend of its staggered international rollout, beginning on the October 13 frame, Band has earned $76.3M overseas and $108.1M globally, or 70% overseas.

(That overseas percentage will surely come down in the coming weeks, as domestic catches up.)

2016’s original Trolls earned $189.5M overseas and $343.2M globally, or 55% overseas.

#3 (tied) = Thanksgiving

The Sony Pictures holiday-themed horror starts with $10.2M.

Comparisons are few and far between, but that’s -24% below 2022’s similar R-rated holiday-themed film Violent Night with $13.4M.

A tie?

Studio weekend estimates have both Thanksgiving and The Marvels tied at exactly $10.2M; box office actuals, coming in Monday afternoon, will provide more exact numbers.

For what it’s worth, last weekend, The Marvels ultimately came in below its original studio estimate, at $46.1M versus $47.0M.

Overseas / global

Thanksgiving opened in only 11 overseas markets with $2.4M. Major markets still to release include France, Mexico, and Brazil.

#3 (tied) = The Marvels

Last weekend, Disney’s superhero sequel posted by far the worst opening in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with only $46.1M.

Now in its sophomore frame, it falls a steep -77% to $10.2M, by far the steepest sophomore drop among all 33 MCU installments.

The second-steepest of the MCU’s sophomore drops came earlier this year: February’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania with -69.9%.

Put another way, The Marvels appears almost certain to finish with a final domestic total less than the opening weekend alone for 2019’s predecessor Captain Marvel: $153.4M.

Only one prior MCU film even posted a third weekend as low as The Marvels’ second weekend: 2008’s The Incredible Hulk with a third frame of $9.5M.

Compared to Marvel’s rival DC Comics, The Marvel also falls steeper than some other recent DC Extended Universe underperformers, like June’s The Flash with -72% and 2022’s Black Adam at -59%.

Overseas / global

Last weekend, The Marvels opened to $110.3M globally. That was -75% below the global opening for 2019’s Captain Marvel: $455.4M.

Now in its sophomore frame, The Marvels falls -67% in overseas holdover markets, still quite steep but at least milder than its -77% domestic drop.

The Marvels has now earned $96.3M overseas and $161.3M globally, or 59% overseas.

It appears unlikely to reach its predecessor’s global opening even by the end of its run and will finish nowhere near its predecessor’s $1.13B final global total.

The Marvels appears poised to become either the lowest or second-lowest grossing MCU film globally. Currently, the lowest is The Incredible Hulk with $265M, followed by 2011’s Captain America: The First Avengers with $370M.

The top market totals for The Marvels to date are:

China: $14.7M U.K.: $7.2M Indonesia: $5.2M South Korea: $4.8M France: $4.8M Mexico: $4.8M

#6= The Holdovers

Last weekend, Focus Features’ comedy-drama came in sixth place with $3.2M. Now, it again repeats in sixth place with a mild -16% decline to $2.68M.

In its fourth frame, the film expands and almost doubles from 778 to 1,475 theaters, though that’s still about 38% the reach of the widest film in the marketplace.

#7 = Next Goal Wins

Searchlight Pictures’ sports comedy failed to get the ball into the net with a $2.5M start. While the smaller movie was never going to break records, that’s below even most pre-release projections.

It’s -51% below March’s Champions, another similar comedy about a hapless sports team, with $5.1M.

It’s also -36% below writer-director Taika Waititi’s 2019 Jojo Rabbit with $3.9M.

Journey to Bethlehem

Last weekend, the Sony Pictures / Affirm Films faith-based musical began with $2.4M in seventh place. Now in its sophomore frame, it falls -60% to $950K.

Versus three of the other biggest faith-based films from 2023, that sophomore drop is equal to or steeper than:

September’s The Blind : -26%

March’s His Only Son : -49%

October’s After Death : -60%

Perhaps surprisingly, Bethlehem isn’t holding well at the box office, even though every subsequent weekend approaches the Christmas season which provides the film’s plot.

Limited release: Dream Scenario

Last weekend, A24’s fantasy comedy debuted with $220,035 in six theaters. That $36,673 per-screen average ranks #8 of 2023 so far.

In its sophomore frame, it expanded slightly to 25 theaters and earns an estimated $275,514, for a $11,021 average.

Limited release: Saltburn

The Amazon MGM Studios psychological thriller opened with an estimated $315,492 in seven theaters. That $45,070 ranks #6 of 2023 so far, behind only:

June’s Asteroid City : $142,230 April’s Beau is Afraid : $80,099 June’s Past Lives : $58,067 July’s Theater Camp : $50,203 August’s Bottoms : $46,105

Weekend comparisons

Total box office this weekend came in around $113.6M.

Here’s how this weekend compares to last weekend, the same weekend last year, and the same weekend in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Weekend Total This weekend is: Leader Last weekend $87.6M +29% The Marvels = $46.1M Same weekend in 2022 $100.6M +13% Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, second frame = $66.4M Same weekend in 2019 $109.1M +4% Ford v. Ferrari = $31.4M

YTD comparisons

Year-to-date box office stands around $7.93B.

Through the equivalent point, here’s how that compares to last year and the last pre-pandemic year of 2019:

Year YTD total 2023 YTD now: After last weekend: Trend 2022 $6.44B +23.0% +23.3% Down 2019 $9.65B -17.9% -18.1% Up

Top distributors

Grouped by parent company, the YTD leaders are:

Disney + 20th Century + Searchlight + Star: $1.798B Universal + Focus Features: $1.788B Warner Bros.: $1.15B Sony Pictures + Sony Classics + Crunchyroll + Affirm : $882.1M Paramount : $836.6M

