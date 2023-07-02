Weekend Box Office: INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY Draws Disappointing $60M Domestic Debut

Photo Credits: Disney, Lucasfilm, & Phedon Papamichael ("Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny")



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Disney

$60M Domestic Opening Weekend | $130M Global Opening Weekend

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny failed to whip up much excitement over its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film bowed to an estimated $130 million worldwide, including a disappointing $60 million 3-day haul coming from North America. The domestic figures are projected to hit $82 million over the five-day holiday weekend frame, a steep decline from the opening weekend of its predecessor, 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which earned $100 million in its debut. The $60 million three-day figure actually comes in below the domestic opening weekend for Paramount’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which opened to $61 million back in June.

Audience reactions to the latest Indiana Jones sequel have been more favorable to the film’s critical reception. Dial of Destiny scored four out of five stars among General Audiences from Comscore’s Postrack polling, and 4.5 out of five stars from the service’s Parents and Kids demographic. CinemaScore polling came in at B+ for the sequel, while Rotten Tomatoes reports an 89% Verified Audience rating. That’s where the good news ends with what seems to be another major studio title that seriously misjudged the audience’s appetite for a nostalgia sequel. Only a quarter of the film’s opening weekend audience was under the age of 25, with moviegoers above the age of 54 representing the title’s largest age group with 21% of ticket sales.

PLF screens contributed 21% of the domestic take for Dial of Destiny, with 11% coming from IMAX alone. Top overseas openers for the film include the UK ($8.9M) France ($5.9M) Japan ($4.7M), South Korea ($4.1M), Germany ($4.1M), Spain ($4M), Australia ($3.8M), Italy ($2.7M), China ($2.3M), and Mexico ($2.3M)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse | Sony

$11.5M Domestic 3-Day Weekend (Week 5)

$339.8M Domestic Total | $607.3M Global Total

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse finished in second place during its fifth week at the domestic box with an estimated $11.5 million from the 3-day frame. The animated sequel is now North America’s third highest-grossing film of the year with $339.8 million, hot on the heels of second-place Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s $353 million haul. Across the Spider-Verse crossed the $600 million global mark this weekend, with 63 overseas markets contributing a total of $267.4 million to date. Top international performers for the title include China ($48.6M), the UK ($32.6M), Mexico ($27M), Australia ($18.5M), France ($12.1M), and Brazil ($12M).

Elemental | Disney

$11.3M Domestic 3-Day Weekend (Week 3)

$88.8M Domestic Total | $186.8M Global Total

Pixar title Elemental posted another strong hold, finishing its third frame in the domestic market with an estimated $11.3 million take from 3,650 locations over the 3-day weekend. That is only a 39% drop from its sophomore frame, bringing its three-day domestic cume to $88.8 million. Disney expects the title to finish the 5-day holiday frame with an estimated $16.2 million.

Elemental has earned a total of $98 million from 40 overseas markets through Sunday, adding up to a total of $186.8 million worldwide. Top overseas markets to date include South Korea ($17.3M), China ($14M), Mexico ($9.9M), France ($6.1M), and Australia ($4.4M). The film is scheduled to expand to key overseas markets like the UK (July 7), Spain (July 14), Japan (August 4), and Scandinavian territories over the coming months.

No Hard Feelings | Sony

$7.5M Domestic 3-Day Weekend (Week 2)

$29.3M Domestic Total | $49.3M Global Total

The R-rated romantic comedy No Hard Feelings came in at fourth place after earning an estimated $7.5 million from the 3-day domestic weekend, taking its total in North America up to $29.3 million. The film has earned $20 million from 54 overseas markets for a $49.3 million global haul in its first two weeks of release.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Paramount

$7M Domestic 3-Day Weekend (Week 4)

$136.1M Domestic Total | $381.3M Global Total

Paramount’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been quietly overperforming at the domestic box office since its release last month. The prequel rounded out the top 5 in its fourth frame at the domestic box office with $7 million from 2,852 screens. The film has now eclipsed the domestic totals for 2017’s Transformers: The Last Knight ($130.1M) and 2018’s Bumblebee ($127.1M). Rise of the Beasts brought in $14.9 million from 65 markets in its fourth weekend overseas. The Transformers prequel has now surpassed $245 million outside of North America, with China leading all overseas markets to date ($85.9M). The film will expand to Japan, its last material market, on August 4.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken | Universal

$5.2M Domestic Opening Weekend | $12.8M Global Opening Weekend

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken had a hard time reaching family audiences over its opening weekend, falling outside the top 5 at the box office in its debut frame following a disappointing $5.2 million bow from 3,400 theaters. Universal will hope the film can find some legs on the back of an A- CinemaScore and 84% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in the coming weeks. The film opened simultaneously across 67 overseas markets for a $12.8 million global opening weekend. The top overseas markets for Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken are Mexico ($1.2M from 922 locations) and the UK & Ireland ($1M from 567 locations).

The Little Mermaid (2023) | Disney

$5.1M Domestic 3-Day Weekend (Week 6)

$281M Domestic Total | $523.8M Global Total

Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid earned $5.1 million from 2,430 locations over its sixth weekend at the domestic market. That brings its domestic total to $281 million, putting it in line to become the fourth highest-grossing film of the year by next week. Disney is projecting an estimated $7.5 million from the 5-day holiday weekend. The Little Mermaid has earned $242.8 million outside of North America to date, with top markets including the UK ($31.2M), Mexico ($20.6M), Japan ($17.1M), Brazil ($16M), and Australia ($13.7M). The film has grossed a total of $523.8 million worldwide.

The Flash | Warner Bros.

$5M Domestic 3-Day Weekend (Week 3)

$99.2M Domestic Total | $245.3M Global Total

The Flash suffered another steep drop at the box office over its third frame, slipping 67% for a $5 million 3-day domestic haul. The superhero title has yet to hit the $100 mark at the domestic box office after three weeks in release, a hard reality check for a title that entered the year with high hopes at the box office. The Flash has earned $146.1 million from 78 overseas markets through three weekends in release, adding up to a $245.3 million global total. Top overseas markets for The Flash include China ($25.4M), Mexico ($16.9M), and the United Kingdom ($10.1M).

SPECIALTY BOX OFFICE

Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City kept its spot among the top ten highest-grossing titles of the weekend at the domestic box office, earning an estimated $3.8 million from 1,901 theatres. Asteroid City, distributed by Focus Features, has already surpassed the performance of Anderson’s prior film, 2021’s The French Dispatch, distributed by Searchlight Pictures, which finished its domestic run at $16.1 million. Asteroid City has already opened across 38 overseas territories, where it has earned $11.3 million to date. Top markets for the title include the UK & Ireland ($3.4M from 491 locations, week 2), Germany ($1.28M from 153 locations, week 3), and France ($1.26M from 193 locations, week 2). The film will expand to Australia and Brazil on August 10, Japan on September 1, and Italy on September 14.

Past Lives has emerged as a limited-release art-house hit for distributor A24. The Sundance alum crossed $6.5 million in an expansion that tripled last frame’s screen count to 903 screens, registering an estimated $1.5 million 3-day, $1.9 million 4-day, and $2.2 million 5-day holiday weekend. A24 is planning a long theatrical run for the title, which it expects to keep in theaters throughout the summer.