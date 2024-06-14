Weekend Box Office: INSIDE OUT 2 on Track to $100M+ Debut, Posts Highest Preview Grosses of 2024

BELIEF SYSTEM – In Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2,” Riley’s Sense of Self is made up of all of her beliefs, each of which can be heard with the pluck of a string. Sadness (voice of Phyllis Smith) and Joy (voice of Amy Poehler) deliver key memories to this formative land. “Inside Out 2” releases only in theaters June 14, 2024. © 2024 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Inside Out 2 is off to a hot start at the summer box office. The Pixar sequel is coming off the highest domestic preview grosses of 2024 to date after posting $13M from Thursday screenings in North America. This start makes a $100M+ debut a likely outcome for Inside Out 2 by the end of the weekend, giving it the highest domestic debut of the year and the first $100M+ opener of 2024 in the North American market. The film will launch on 4,400 screens and across all premium formats over the weekend.

Thursday previews have Inside Out 2 performing on pace with 2019’s Toy Story 4 ($12M previews, $120.9M opening weekend) in its opening frame. It is performing above recent titles like Disney’s 2023 live-action The Little Mermaid ($10.3M preview, $96M 3-day debut) and Universal’s 2022 Minions: The Rise of Gru (($10.8M preview, $107M opening weekend). Boxoffice Pro originally tapped Inside Out 2 as the year’s first $100M opener in last month’s Long Range Forecast column.

Overseas, Inside Out 2 has already earned $22.3M from 31 material markets in its first two days in release. The film was have staggered overseas roll-out throughout the summer, with approximately 62% of international markets opening this weekend. Early overseas markets include Mexico ($5.7M), South Korea ($2.3M), the Philippines ($2.3M), and Germany ($1.2M).

Boxoffice Pro’s full analysis of Inside Out 2‘s opening weekend will be available on Sunday. In the meantime, catch up on our interview with Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann.